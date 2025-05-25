487
Dugout Discussion May 25

GW38 team news: Saka + De Bruyne benched, Isak starts, no Welbeck

487 Comments
It’s the final day of the Premier League season, with all 10 Premier League fixtures kicking off at the same time (4pm BST):

starts Isak

It’s difficult to know where to begin with the team news given the numerous talking points across the country.

But let’s do so at St James’ Park, where Alexander Isak starts for the Magpies after recovering from injury.

His recall at the expense of Callum Wilson is Eddie Howe’s only alteration, but the Newcastle United boss does at least have the fit-again Kieran Trippier among the substitutes.

Everton bring in Charly Alcaraz, Jack Harrison, Ashley Young and Michael Keane, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil dropping to the bench and injured duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman missing out as expected.

It’s teamsheet carnage at St Mary’s, with five changes apiece.

William Saliba is absent, while Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are demoted to substitute duty.

In come Kieran Tierney, Mikel Merino, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri. 

Riccardo Calafiori is unexpectedly absent.

Ross Stewart, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Lesley Ugochukwu and Jay Robinson are the new faces in the hosts’ starting XI.

Jack Stephens, Tyler Dibling and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are all injured, while James Bree and Joe Aribo are benched.

There are unexpected absences at the Amex, too, as Danny Welbeck and Pervis Estupinan miss out.

Jack Hinshelwood and Igor Julio take their places.

Ange Postecoglou makes just three changes from the starting XI that beat Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Mathys Tel, Archie Gray and Kevin Danso come into the team, with Sergio Romero, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison dropping out. The first two are injured.

The pre-deadline rumours were true about a Kevin De Bruyne benching, with Jeremy Doku coming in to replace him.

Nico Gonzalez for the suspended Mateo Kovacic is Pep Guardiola’s only other alteration.

Fulham boss Marco Silva meanwhile brings in Jorge CuencaTom CairneyAndreas Pereira and Harry Wilson for Calvin BasseySander BergeEmile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace both pretty much go full strength at Anfield.

For the hosts, Virgil van DijkAndrew RobertsonCurtis Jones and Luis Diaz get the nod over Jarrell QuansahKostas TsimikasHarvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa

Trent Alexander-Arnold also starts on the bench.

As for Crystal Palace, four changes see Tyrick MitchellDaichi KamadaEberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta come in for Joel WardBen ChilwellRomain Esse and Eddie Nketiah.

At the City Ground, Forest are unchanged for their crunch match against Chelsea.

The Blues bring in Jadon Sancho for Tyrique George in their only alteration.

Brentford also name the same starting XI but Wolves make six changes, going back to pretty much full strength after some midweek experimentation.

Jose Sa, Matt Doherty, Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Matheus Cunha and Marshall Munetsi all come in as Jorgen Strand Larsen (who had been a doubt for this game), Rodrigo Gomes, Pablo Sarabia and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde drop to the bench.

Dan Bentley and Nasser Djiga miss out altogether.

Another unchanged side are Aston Villa, whose opponents Manchester United side bring in Altay BayindirAyden Heaven and Victor Lindelof for Andre OnanaLeny Yoro and Luke Shaw.

Youri Tielemans is only fit enough for a place on the bench for the Villans.

Andoni Iraola makes three changes to his Bournemouth line-up. 

Marcos SenesiAdam Smith and David Brooks come in, with Dean Huijsen and Julian Araujo benched and Lewis Cook suspended.

As for Leicester City, three alterations see Victor KristiansenOliver Skipp and Patson Daka replace the absent Wilfred NdidiBilal El Khannouss and Jamie Vardy.

Kieran McKenna names two changes for Ipswich Town’s final match before the drop: Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead come in for Jack Clarke and Julio Enciso, who is missing from the matchday squad.

Graham Potter makes five tweaks from Gameweek 37, with Lukasz FabianskiKonstantinos MavropanosOllie ScarlesEdson Alvarez and Niclas Fullkrug replacing Alphonse AreolaAaron CresswellVladimir CoufalGuido Rodriguez and Mohammed Kudus.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Adams, Brooks, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Huijsen, Soler, Araujo, Hill, Scott, Winterburn, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry.

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Coady, Faes, Kristiansen, Skipp, Soumaré, McAteer, Ayew, Thomas, Daka.

Subs: Iversen, Okoli, Pereira, Aluko, Golding, Buonanotte, Monga, Braybrooke, Evans.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukić, Cairney, Traoré, Pereira, Wilson, Jiménez.

Subs: Benda, Bassey, Berge, King, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Vinícius, Iwobi, Willian.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, González, Gündoğan, Silva, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Aké, Lewis, Rodri, De Bruyne, Echeverri, Foden, O’Reilly, Savinho.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst.

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Burgess, Boniface, Taylor, Szmodics, Luongo, Delap, Clarke.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Todibo, Kilman, Mavropanos, Wan-Bissaka, Álvarez, Souček, Ward-Prowse, Scarles, Bowen, Füllkrug.

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Paquetá, Rodríguez, Irving, Kudus, Guilherme, Ings.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Díaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, Núñez, Jota.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Muñoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Kporha, Esse, Devenny, Nketiah, França.

Manchester United XI: Bayındır, Lindelöf, Maguire, Heaven, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu, Diallo, Mount, Højlund.

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Evans, Fredricson, Eriksen, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Obi-Martin.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, Rogers, Asensio, McGinn, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Digne, Garcia, Barkley, Tielemans, Bailey, Ramsey, Malen

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Schär, Botman, Burn, Murphy, Guimarães, Tonali, Livramento, Barnes, Gordon, Isak.

Subs: Dúbravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Krafth, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Wilson, Osula.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Begović, Patterson, Welch, Doucouré, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti, Broja.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Sangaré, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Domínguez, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Boly, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Sosa.

Chelsea XI: Sánchez, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Neto.

Subs: Jörgensen, Badiashile, Chalobah, Gusto, Acheampong, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia, George, Guiu.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Wood, Taylor, Welington, Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Robinson, Sulemana, Stewart.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Bree, Kayi Sanda, Moore, Aribo, Smallbone, Archer, Onuachu.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, White, Kiwior, Tierney, Merino, Rice, Zinchenko, Nwaneri, Sterling, Martinelli.

Subs: Neto, Ødegaard, Jorginho, Henry-Francis, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Trossard, Havertz, Kabia.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Gray, Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson, Solanke, Tel.

Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Davies, Bissouma, Olusesi, Richarlison, Odobert, Moore, Ajayi.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Webster, van Hecke, Igor, Baleba, Ayari, Wieffer, Gruda, Adingra, Minteh.

Subs: Rushworth, Dunk, Cashin, Veltman, Milner, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Howell.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Doherty, Agbadou, Gomes, Semedo, Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri, Munetsi, Cunha, Guedes.

Subs: King, Bueno, Lima, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Larsen, Hee-chan, Gomes, Mane

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Pinnock, Ajer, Jensen, Konak, Thiago, Nunes.

487 Comments Post a Comment
  1. djman102
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    VAR check on Coady RC for Leicester...not given

    Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    James YC

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      David James?

      Open Controls
      1. King Carlos
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        LeBron

        Open Controls
        1. TOLV TUMS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Rodriguez

          Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        No, Leighton.

        Open Controls
    2. King Carlos
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Bond

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thought defo card for holding Wood, no?

      Not given?

      Open Controls
  3. bialk
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Leicester goal dissappeared.

    Open Controls
  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sky proudly pushing "215 live games next season ."
    Most games are generally quite dull .
    This overkill might backfire on Sky.

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Still the best league so its a win for them

      Open Controls
    2. Marvin.
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Would you rather have fewer games available to watch?

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably doesn't matter to Sky when they can increase the monthly prices

      Open Controls
    4. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I already cancelled my subscription before this GW - I wasn't watching the games any more

      Open Controls
  5. Sailboats
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Where's the Liverpool goals?

    Open Controls
    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Somewhere back in April I think

      Open Controls
  6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    A big chance for Martinelli

    Open Controls
  7. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    A goalfest they said.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      That’s the end of that

      Open Controls
  8. el polako
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Real goals galore this last round of games.

    Open Controls
  9. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    It seems like no team wants to play tonight

    Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Arsenal GOAL

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      White to KT

      Open Controls
  11. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Tierney goal

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Ben White assist.

      Open Controls
    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      White A

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not joking but I was actually going to put Tierney in with an FT but decided on White in the end- can’t complain too much lol

      Open Controls
  12. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    White! Get in

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Damn, if it wasn’t for KdB no show, I wouldn’t have gotten Saka and would’ve done Myko > White

      Open Controls
  13. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    JWP G

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Bowen assist.

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bowen assist?

      Open Controls
  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    w ham goal.....

    Open Controls
  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Goal West Ham

    Open Controls
  16. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Bowen!

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Assist

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        JWP

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Brilliant

      Captain points

      Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Wood sitter

    Open Controls
  18. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Tierney was the guy to get.... and of course I bought in Saka

    Open Controls
  19. el polako
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Tierney’s goal before heading to the Sunday league.

    Open Controls
  20. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    just now

    White and Bowen quickfire assists, nice.

    Open Controls
  21. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Bowen(c) assist, nicee

    Open Controls

