Who won our Fantasy EFL ‘Late Starters’ League?

From Gameweek 5 of the inaugural Fantasy EFL season, we launched a ‘Late Starters’ mini-league, where around £500 was up for grabs.

In order to qualify for signing up, managers just had to be a free member of Fantasy Football Scout.

With all three playoff finals finished, we can now reveal the much-anticipated results.

PRIZES

1st: £100

£100 2nd: £75

£75 3rd: £50

Meanwhile, the managers finishing fourth to seventh are getting a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium. If you are already a member, we’ll add a free year.

Fitting with the ‘7+2’ format, eighth and ninth will receive a free month of premium.

THE TOP THREE

Congratulations to S. Hassan and his team, Horizon, for their impressive performance! They secured a remarkable 71 points on the final day, bringing their total to 3438 points and ultimately jumping from second to first place.

Hassan’s strategic decision to save two club picks for the newly promoted Championship sides, Leeds United and Burnley, clearly paid off. While his captain Connor Hall (D) contributed a modest eight points, the standout performances from Josh Brownhill (M) of Burnley and Lewis Wing (M) of Reading, who collectively earned 29 points, proved to be masterclasses that significantly boosted Horizon’s final standing.

Commiserations, but huge congratulations are in order for R. Tootal’s ‘2tal’s Titans’, who finished in second place with a total of 3437 points.

They put in a strong showing on the final day, scoring 67 points, thanks in part to the midfield duo of Jack Rudoni (M) and Lewis Wing (M), who also combined for an impressive 29 points.

Despite a blank from Leeds’ Joel Piroe (F), all other players contributed, with Charlton Athletic and Bradford City picking up a solid seven points apiece.

Third place goes to J. Aldridge’s ‘Argylejack’ after securing 3432 points, bolstered by an excellent final day score of 74.

It was a round of returns across the board for the Argyle fan. Notable contributions included a 13-point brace from Michael Cheek (F) and a smart, 0%-picked call on the 10 points of Nat Phillips (D).

Who were the other winners?

The list below shows all the remaining top-nine managers – well done to you all.

The winners of these should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.



