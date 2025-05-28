25
Fantasy EFL May 28

Who won our Fantasy EFL ‘Late Starters’ League?

25 Comments
Share

From Gameweek 5 of the inaugural Fantasy EFL season, we launched a ‘Late Starters’ mini-league, where around £500 was up for grabs.

In order to qualify for signing up, managers just had to be a free member of Fantasy Football Scout.

With all three playoff finals finished, we can now reveal the much-anticipated results.

PRIZES

  • 1st: £100
  • 2nd: £75
  • 3rd: £50

Meanwhile, the managers finishing fourth to seventh are getting a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium. If you are already a member, we’ll add a free year.

Fitting with the ‘7+2’ format, eighth and ninth will receive a free month of premium.

THE TOP THREE

Congratulations to S. Hassan and his team, Horizon, for their impressive performance! They secured a remarkable 71 points on the final day, bringing their total to 3438 points and ultimately jumping from second to first place.

Hassan’s strategic decision to save two club picks for the newly promoted Championship sides, Leeds United and Burnley, clearly paid off. While his captain Connor Hall (D) contributed a modest eight points, the standout performances from Josh Brownhill (M) of Burnley and Lewis Wing (M) of Reading, who collectively earned 29 points, proved to be masterclasses that significantly boosted Horizon’s final standing.

Commiserations, but huge congratulations are in order for R. Tootal’s ‘2tal’s Titans’, who finished in second place with a total of 3437 points.

They put in a strong showing on the final day, scoring 67 points, thanks in part to the midfield duo of Jack Rudoni (M) and Lewis Wing (M), who also combined for an impressive 29 points.

Despite a blank from Leeds’ Joel Piroe (F), all other players contributed, with Charlton Athletic and Bradford City picking up a solid seven points apiece.

Third place goes to J. Aldridge’s ‘Argylejack’ after securing 3432 points, bolstered by an excellent final day score of 74.

It was a round of returns across the board for the Argyle fan. Notable contributions included a 13-point brace from Michael Cheek (F) and a smart, 0%-picked call on the 10 points of Nat Phillips (D).

Who were the other winners?

The list below shows all the remaining top-nine managers – well done to you all.

Who won our Fantasy EFL 'Late Starters' League?

The winners of these should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    What the?

    Open Controls
  2. Drumandbaines123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Didn't fancy doing this against Leicester and Southampton at home when I captained you Cole?

    Open Controls
  3. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    4-1 for Chelsea. What a rampage of a second half

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      The tournament should not be a thing

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        It is though. If you offered a trophy and place in UCL to Chelsea fans before season started, probably 95% would sign.
        Better season than Arsenal

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Didn't West Ham get mocked when they won it? Bit awkward for Chelsea to celebrate it too much now

          Open Controls
          1. Silecro
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Celebration is like 50% for the trophy itself, 50% for the fact that Chelsea is the only club in history which won all club competitions. That is definitely worth celebrating

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Third tier Conference League was only launched in 2021. Not much opportunity for Real Madrid & Bayern to win that one 😉

              Open Controls
        2. Stimps
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Embarrassing comment

          Open Controls
        3. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Arsenal couldn’t play in the conference league because they were too good

          Open Controls
        4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          You honestly think winning the Conference League and finishing 4th in the League is a better season than reaching the semis of the Champions League and finishing second in the League? Come on now.

          Open Controls
        5. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          thats like saying sunderland had a better season than burnley cuz they won the play off trophy. cringe

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Same logic as saying Leeds had a better season in Arsenal cause they’re both in the PL next season and Leeds won a trophy this season

            Awful logic isn’t it

            Open Controls
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Nonsense. It’s great for the smaller clubs, and why it was created. Would be even better if they didn’t allow any clubs from top 5 leagues in

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          There is already the Europa League, why add another tournament that is worse?

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            As I said, for smaller clubs

            Open Controls
          2. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            more money for uefa... it would be better without teams from spain england germany and italy.

            clubs from smaller nations generally still dont get to play europa league in its current form. even if they do its 1 max. shd be more opputunities from fans from such nations

            Open Controls
  4. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I think we got an idea of the strength of la liga outside the big 2/3 by Man Utd dismantling the 4th side

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      i dont think even real madrid were any good this season. so many losses in ucl and that arsenal tie was embarrassing

      Open Controls
    2. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Anthony becoming a superstar said it all.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.