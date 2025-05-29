Who made your 2024/25 FPL Team of the Season?

After a week of voting from the Fantasy Football Scout community, we’re now able to reveal our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Team of the Season for 2024/25.

Throughout our goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward articles, a total of 11,314 votes were cast. Thank you for such an excellent response.

Once seven players were locked in (one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward; the bare minimum for each position in FPL), our additional run-off poll decided the other four places. A further 2,876 votes were made, totalling 14,190 overall.

So here is our final XI.

2024/25 TEAM OF THE SEASON

GOALKEEPER

Starting between the sticks, Matz Sels was a clear winner amongst FPL managers.

Although the Belgian was overtaken as the top-scoring goalkeeper in Gameweek 38, he started the season at just £4.5m. Two clean sheets were recorded during the first four matches, including one at Anfield, providing tremendous value to those who jumped on the bandwagon early.

Another 11 shut-outs meant he shared the season’s Golden Glove award with David Raya. This strong backline allowed Nottingham Forest to sit inside the top three for a while, with Sels finishing on 27 save points and an assist to his name.

What’s more, he has the joint-second-highest cumulative score for expected goals (xG) prevented (+4.50) of all goalkeepers. Sels played a huge role in Forest not conceding more than 46 goals.

DEFENDERS

Sticking with the Tricky Trees, summer signing Nikola Milenkovic is proving to be an absolute bargain. He played every minute from Gameweek 2 onwards, ending as the joint-best defender for headed attempts (21).

This led to five goals and two assists, alongside Forest’s many clean sheets.

Only two players in this position brought in more overall points, one of them being Josko Gvardiol. Also on five goals, a run between the final seven matches of 2023/24 and Gameweek 23 this time saw the Manchester City left-back score nine times in 28 outings.

No others came after that January win over Chelsea, but that’s fine. He simply chose to gather six clean sheets during the final nine games instead. This late, watertight run enabled him to finish on top with 153 points.

Gvardiol was the defender who accumulated the most big chances (10) and his main rival for underlying stats ended up being Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz.

The attacking wing-back had 37 shots, where an impressive 34 came from inside the penalty box and 14 of them were on target – both positional highs. He led the way for penalty box touches (112), too.

From Gameweeks 13 to 31, Munoz racked up four goals, three assists and seven shut-outs, blanking only five times in 17 matches. He also hauled at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 36, days before his big role in FA Cup glory.

MIDFIELDERS

What else is there to say about Mohamed Salah‘s 344-point season? After all, we had to dedicate a section of our alternative awards article to him.

Not only did the Egyptian set a new FPL points record all the way back in Gameweek 28, but a final-day equaliser also allowed him to join Alan Shearer and Andy Cole on 47 goal contributions in a campaign. Oh, and those two accomplished it in a 42-game season.

Nobody exceeded 11 double-digit hauls in any of the previous three seasons. Well, Salah achieved 12 in his first 18 outings, reaching 17 before Gameweek 29. This included both Double Gameweek 24 encounters, allowing one million chip users to triple his 29 points.

Way back in joint-second for attacking returns is Bryan Mbeumo – 20 goals and nine assists. No player experienced a bigger price rise over the year, going from £7.0m to £8.3m, because this penalty-taker’s multiple routes to points made him excellent value.

Only Salah secured more FPL points than the Brentford star’s 236, coming joint-seventh for shots on target (40) and joint-fourth for big chances created (17).

His highlights include a 19-pointer at Southampton in Gameweek 20 and 18 versus Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 33.

FORWARDS

Joining Mbeumo on 29 goal contributions is Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

In a prolific season as the best forward for goals (23) and points (211), Isak actually started quite slowly and ended the campaign battling with both fatigue and groin issues. But in between, he made himself almost essential to FPL managers.

There was an 18-match spell from Gameweeks 9 to 26 where the Swedish international netted an incredible 18 times and assisted four others, picking up 28 bonus points.

This helped his ownership skyrocket up to a 7.1 million peak.

THE RUN-OFF VOTE

Meanwhile, run-off voters have opted for a 3-4-3 formation.

Both Chris Wood and Yoane Wissa entered Gameweek 1 as £6.0m forwards, which looks incredible in hindsight.

The 33-year-old Kiwi finished on 200 points, using his best-ever FPL season to fire Forest into European qualification. 18 goals in his first 24 starts peaked with a Gameweek 24 hat-trick against Brighton, defying the relatively poor underlying stats.

Nowhere near the top for attempts (56) or penalty area touches (111), Wood was the second-biggest expected goals (xG) overachiever (+6.65).

As for Mbeumo’s partner in crime, Wissa joined him amongst the league’s top eight points scorers (185). It would’ve been more had there not been a delay in the awarding of one of his 19 league goals.

The centre-forward even beats Mbeumo for attempts (90 v 85) and big chances (34 v 20), all for a cheaper price. He’s fifth overall for the latter, alongside being sixth best for shots on target (41). Pretty good for someone not on penalties.

Additionally, Jarrod Bowen only took one of West Ham United’s three spot kicks. During the final months, the midfield talisman proved he’s as dependable as they come, delivering six goals and three assists in the closing eight encounters. He almost reached 200 points.

Stretch it back further and we see that Bowen hasn’t blanked consecutively in his 20 appearances since Gameweek 15. He thoroughly deserves his spot in this team.

Finally, Morgan Rogers. Picked out in pre-season as a possible £5.0m bargain, that proved to be the case via eight goals and 11 assists. Only three people set up more league strikes.

He played a key role in Aston Villa’s deep Champions League and FA Cup runs but was also deemed rotation-proof by Unai Emery. Rogers’ sole absence was due to suspension.

SCOUT’S TEAM OF THE SEASON

FPL’S TOP SCORING TEAM

However, there are a few changes from FPL’s highest-scoring XI. Out go Sels, Munoz, Rogers and Wissa for the more expensive Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins.

Value definitely played a role in how voters interpreted individual campaigns, as did Palmer’s decline during later months. Watkins only produced one more point than Wissa, from a starting price of £3.0m more.

Then again, adding the cheapest possible bench options to this lineup would still have made it affordable for Gameweek 1. Costing exactly £100.0m.

It’s just that the team voted for here came to £95.5m, including expensive defensive substitutes David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes and Virgil van Dijk.