Vote for the best FPL midfielders of 2024/25

MOHAMED SALAH

Points: 334

334 Points per match: 9.0

9.0 Start cost: £12.5m

£12.5m End cost: £13.6m

£13.6m Value (points per million): 24.56

A quiet last few weeks may have tainted the end of his overall season, but let’s not forget that Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) has already broken the all-time FPL points record.

The Liverpool star has racked up 28 goals and 18 assists from 37 league appearances, astonishing figures that place him just one behind Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for direct goal involvements in a single top-flight campaign. Oh, and they accomplished it in a 42-game season.

We won’t even bother diving too deep into Salah’s underlying stats, given he leads so many categories. But some have a huge margin over second place, like penalty area touches (386, where the next-best midfielder has 203) and big chances (45, then it’s 23).

The Egyptian’s 17 double-digit hauls – almost double the next highest individual tally – is also pretty mind-boggling.

14 or more points have arrived on nine occasions, peaking with his tally of 21 against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 17. That was courtesy of two goals and two assists.

Salah’s 334 points from 37 matches comfortably make it his top-scoring season to date, even surpassing his debut campaign that featured 32 goals and 303 points.

In the time since then, 2024/25 brings his best numbers for both goals and assists in a single campaign. The 32-year-old is now just two shy of the overall record for setting up teammates, held by Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) and Thierry Henry.

BRYAN MBEUMO

Points: 228

228 Points per match: 6.2

6.2 Start cost: £7.0m

£7.0m End cost: £8.3m

£8.3m Value (points per million): 27.47

Those who’ve played FPL and followed the Premier League over the last few seasons will be familiar with the talent of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m). In 2024/25, he’s reached new heights.

Not content with the nine goals and seven assists of last season – despite injury restricting him to being in 22 league lineups – the Brentford star has this time racked up 19 and nine from 37 starts.

That makes Mbeumo the fifth-best for strikes, while he ranks third for total goal involvements (28) among all players.

Furthermore, the Cameroon international’s six double-digit hauls place third amongst midfielders. Highlights include a 19-pointer at Southampton in Gameweek 20 and 18 versus Brighton and Hove Albion in Double Gameweek 33.

Mbeumo may have underachieved over his latest few matches but, because only Salah is beating him on the leaderboard, it’s impossible not to include him on this shortlist.

Notably, given the relatively low starting cost, 27.5 points per million makes him one of the best value picks.

COLE PALMER

Points: 211

211 Points per match: 5.9

5.9 Start cost: £10.5m

£10.5m End cost: £10.5m

£10.5m Value (points per million): 20.10

It’s been a season of two halves for Cole Palmer (£10.5m). The Chelsea playmaker has only registered one goal and three assists throughout the most recent 15 outings, despite dominating several attacking metrics in that time, such as shots and chances created.

Yet Palmer’s 211 points still rank third in the overall standings, accumulating 14 goals and seven assists across his first 21 league appearances.

The Englishman is only behind Salah and Mbeumo when it comes to points per match (5.9) among midfielders. He’s outperforming the likes of Erling Haaland (£14.9m), Chris Wood (£7.2m), Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.9m) despite scoring fewer goals than these forwards.

Nine double-digit hauls – including his 25-point masterclass against Brighton in Gameweek 6 – is only bettered in midfield by Salah.

And while his involvement in 25 goals is far short of last season’s 35, he’s actually picked up a few more bonus points.

LUIS DIAZ

Points: 181

181 Points per match: 5.2

5.2 Start cost: £7.5m

£7.5m End cost: £7.5m

£7.5m Value (points per million): 24.13

The fourth-highest scoring FPL midfielder heading into Gameweek 38 is Luis Díaz (£7.5m).

After starting off with three double-digit hauls in five matches, the Colombian suffered a quieter spell until thrashing Spurs in Gameweek 17, when he bagged a brace for the third time. Diaz scored again two matches later, taking him to an impressive 11 attacking returns from his first 12 league starts.

Following another brief dry patch, his fifth big score arrived against Wolverhampton Wanderers, courtesy of a goal and an assist. A subsequent run of seven returns in nine appearances, where only seven were starts, made it 20 direct goal involvements. Only five FPL midfielders can better this combined number, where all have started at least three more matches.

His tally of 13 goals and seven assists makes it his best-ever single-season for returns. Despite playing around 300 fewer league minutes, his 181 points are 39 more than his previous best from 2023/24.

Of the midfielders up for nomination, only Salah (9.0) has a better points-per-start average than Diaz (6.2).

JARROD BOWEN

Points: 180

180 Points per match: 5.5

5.5 Start cost: £7.5m

£7.5m End cost: £7.9m

£7.9m Value (points per million): 22.78

Completing the current top five for midfielder points is West Ham United talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m). Before a mid-season injury, he’d totted up a steady stream of returns – 11 in 19 outings.

However, since coming back in Gameweek 24, he’s been in even more blistering form. Seven goals and four assists in the latest 14 appearances, making it 22 overall goal involvements and 180 points.

That isn’t quite on par with 2021/22’s 12 goals, 17 assists and 206 points, but it’s not a million miles off. Pretty good, considering West Ham finished seventh that season, rather than being 15th at present.

Bowen is as dependable as they come, particularly for a mid-priced asset. He’s started every available league match and averages 5.5 points in them.

MORGAN ROGERS

Points: 160

160 Points per match: 4.4

4.4 Start cost: £5.0m

£5.0m End cost: £5.8m

£5.8m Value (points per million): 27.59

One of FPL’s best-value outfielders, Morgan Rogers (£5.8m) is having a brilliant breakout season at Aston Villa.

His sole absence was due to suspension, simultaneously playing a key role in their deep Champions League and FA Cup runs. Eight league goals and 11 assists have arrived so far – the latter only being outdone by two other individuals.

For someone starting the campaign at just £5.0m, delivering 160 points as an almost ever-present is pretty impressive.

Proving those numbers are no fluke, his 16 big chances created this season are one of the Premier League’s best.

JACOB MURPHY

Points: 157

157 Points per match: 4.6

4.6 Start cost: £5.5m

£5.5m End cost: £5.2m

£5.2m Value (points per million): 30.19

The only player besides Salah to gather more assists than Rogers is Jacob Murphy (£5.2m). Not only that, he has the best value throughout all positions, providing 30.19 points per million.

He had to fight for his place in Newcastle United’s first-choice XI, after registering two assists from seven starts over the season’s first 14 Gameweeks. But since Murphy got going, he’s hardly stopped.

In 23 matches since, he’s delivered an incredible 19 attacking returns, including four double-digit hauls. While eight of his total 21 goal involvements have come against the relegated trio, that at least shows that Murphy is delivering when expected to, which can’t be said for some other popular FPL assets.

Much like Rogers, owning Murphy’s reliable (of late) starts in a Champions League-chasing side has represented a significant source of monetary relief to FPL managers. Particularly during the times when we were trying to cram multiple premium picks into our squads.

JUSTIN KLUIVERT

Points: 155

155 Points per match: 4.7

4.7 Start cost: £5.5m

£5.5m End cost: £5.9m

£5.9m Value (points per million): 26.27

It has been pretty difficult to predict Justin Kluivert’s (£5.9m) hauls, but that hasn’t stopped them from happening.

The Dutchman registered just a single assist in Bournemouth’s first seven matches, coming off the bench twice, and was again named as a substitute when Arsenal visited in Gameweek 8. Yet his cameo brought a goal, an assist and 11 points in the Cherries’ 2-0 win.

Such a performance granted him a run of starts in Andoni Iraola’s XI and Kluivert soon netted a history-making hat-trick of penalties against Wolves in Gameweek 13.

Another trifecta came in a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle in Gameweek 22, meaning he’s one of only two players to record several of these. The other being Haaland.

Kluivert returned a season-high 22 points that day, slightly outdoing his 20-pointer at Molineux.

By notching another goal, assist and 13 points in Bournemouth’s next encounter, a shock 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, the Dutchman made it nine returns from (at that point) seven starts against the current top-seven sides.

On the other hand, Kluivert hasn’t been the same since recently returning from an injury lay-off. He’s failed to register any attacking returns and was benched against Villa two weeks ago, before Tuesday’s half-time withdrawal at Manchester City.

But 12 goals, six assists, 155 points and five double-digit hauls still represent a strong campaign, his best-ever FPL season.

ANTHONY ELANGA

Points: 151

151 Points per match: 4.1

4.1 Start cost: £5.5m

£5.5m End cost: £5.5m

£5.5m Value (points per million): 27.45

In fact, cheaper midfielders have generally provided pretty good seasons. Another example, alongside Rogers, Murphy and Kluivert, is Anthony Elanga (£5.5m)..

He only brought in two assists in his first 15 league appearances, although just 10 of these were from the start. Eight lasted less than an hour. This dropped his initial £5.5m price down to £5.1m despite the Tricky Trees flying high near the top of the table.

But then he registered an attacking return in six straight matches, followed by a hat-trick of assists when Forest dismantled Brighton 7-0.

A drier spell followed, but Elanga responded with back-to-back double-digit hauls against Ipswich Town and Manchester United.

He hasn’t found the back of the net since, but at least there have been three assists in his most recent five matches, putting him joint-third among midfielders for setting up teammates (11).

Elanga is enjoying a career-best season for goals and assists, pretty much matching his slightly pricier colleague Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m).

BUKAYO SAKA

Points: 126

126 Points per match: 5.2

5.2 Start cost: £10.0m

£10.0m End cost: £10.3m

£10.3m Value (points per million): 12.23

Finally, based on the first 13 league matches, this was looking like a potentially historic season for Bukayo Saka (£10.3m).

Arsenal’s star had scored five goals and assisted a sensational 11 more by that stage. It put him on track, with so much time left, to smash the league’s all-time single-season assists record of 20.

But he then blanked in three straight matches for the first time this season and injured his hamstring in the opening stages of Gameweek 17.

For months after that, Saka somehow still led the way for many creativity metrics, even though he didn’t come back until Gameweek 30. That day, he came off the bench to score a winner against Fulham.

Returning just in time for Double Gameweek season, that sparked plenty of purchases. Unfortunately, his minutes were still being managed due to recovery and the Gunners’ Champions League exploits.

However, Saka has been back in every starting XI since they were dumped out of Europe. Not that he’s brought in any further goals or assists, extending his barren streak to seven matches ahead of Gameweek 38’s eye-catching trip to Southampton.

So, despite the early promise, the injury and drought mean it’s been far from Saka’s best FPL campaign. He racked up 16 goals and 12 assists in 2023/24. We seriously ummed and ahhed about including him in this poll, indeed.

Still, 17 attacking returns from 20 league starts don’t read badly in isolation, and his 5.2 points per game are bettered by a low four midfielders. It’s actually 5.8 points per match when we eliminate substitute appearances.

