Vote for the best FPL defenders of 2024/25

With our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 end-of-season awards up and running, it’s now time to have your say on our defenders’ shortlist.

Article by article, we’ll be assessing the leading candidates in each position. We’ve already started with the goalkeepers, while this instalment focuses on the backline.

It has not been a vintage year for defenders, when you think back to the 200+ scores of Liverpool’s full-backs a few years ago and even Kieran Trippier‘s (£5.6m) 198 points in 2022/23.

Nevertheless, we’ve got 11 contenders for you. These are compiled based on factors including their overall score, points per match, total returns and FPL value.

Now it’s your turn to vote, which you can do in this article and on the sidebar. Each user is allowed five votes, with the top three definitely making the Team of the Season.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD + VIRGIL VAN DIJK

Liverpool v Spurs team news: Alexander-Arnold starts

  • Points: 147/142
  • Points per match: 4.6/3.9
  • Start cost: £7.0m/£6.0m
  • Current cost: £7.2m/£6.7m
  • Value (points per million): 20.4/21.2

He’s been arguably the best FPL defender of the last decade, but sadly for Liverpool fans, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£7.2m) time on Merseyside is over (for now, at least).

The Scouse right-back’s FPL pedigree needs little introduction, and after a slower start to 2024-25, he’s back in a familiar position: at the top of the defenders’ total points leaderboard. He’s also top when it comes to points per match (4.6). Not bad if we deem this to be a sub-par season for him!

Alexander-Arnold has started 28 league matches in total under Arne Slot, making 32 total appearances and registering three goals and seven assists to go with his 12 clean sheets.

Stats-wise, no FPL defender has fired off more shots this season than Alexander-Arnold’s 44, while he’s ranked third for total chances created (51) and second for Opta-defined ‘big chances’ created (14) across the season.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) is less heralded in FPL circles. Mr Consistency, rather than an explosive asset, he hasn’t once banked a double-digit haul in 2024/25.

But here he is, five points away from the summit before Gameweek 38.

Four attacking returns have complemented a defender-best 14 clean sheets, with his ever-present starter status only spoiled by Monday’s benching.

DANIEL MUNOZ

FPL Gameweek 1 differentials: Minteh, Munoz + Mbeumo

  • Points: 140
  • Points per match: 3.9
  • Start cost: £5.0m
  • Current cost: £5.2m
  • Value (points per million): 26.9

Daniel Muñoz (£5.2m) showed glimpses of his attacking inclinations last season, registering four assists from 16 starts in 2023-24 after joining in that year’s January transfer window.

He opened the 2024-25 campaign with another, but Crystal Palace’s putrid start to the season – losing five and winning none of their first eight league matches – dampened interest for a while.

Yet the Eagles soon began to turn things around. They tightened up at the back to rack up 11 clean sheets while Muñoz came good on his attacking prowess, tallying a further nine attacking returns (four goals and five assists) from Gameweek 10 onwards.

As well as hitting double figures for both shut-outs and goal involvements, the Colombian has recorded four double-digit FPL points hauls. That’s the joint-most of any defender in the game. 

Muñoz has had 37 shots (the fourth-most of all defenders). Impressively, 34 of those have come from within the penalty box, with 14 of them hitting the target – both league-highs.

He leads the way for penalty box touches (111), too, while his nine big chances rank second and 46 chances created rank fourth in the division.

ANTONEE ROBINSON

FPL Gameweek 20 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

  • Points: 105
  • Points per match: 3.0
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • Current cost: £4.7m
  • Value (points per million): 22.3

It’s been a bit of a stop-start season for Antonee Robinson (£4.7m), and one which has petered out just as Fulham largely have overall in the last eight Gameweeks.

In that time, the Cottagers have lost five times and Robinson has scored more than a point on just one occasion, as well as missing two of the last four matches completely. He has also kept just five clean sheets in 2024-25 (less than every team bar the relegated trio) and ranks nowhere near the top of the defender standings based on total points (105).

Yet none of that can take away from the fact that his 10 league assists is comfortably the most of any Premier League defender this season.

It’s mainly that statistic which earns Robinson his place on this shortlist, backed up by his 43 created chances in 34 starts.

The USA international is also second among defenders for total and successful crosses, and fifth for touches in the opposition’s penalty box (72).

JOSKO GVARDIOL

  • Points: 145
  • Points per match: 4.0
  • Start cost: £6.0m
  • Current cost: £6.5m
  • Value (points per million): 22.3

Moving from the most assists by a defender to the (joint-)most goals brings us to Joško Gvardiol (£6.5m).

The Manchester City man has found the back of the net five times from his 39 attempts (the league’s second-most, behind Alexander-Arnold), ranking top among defenders despite none of those goals having been scored since Gameweek 23.

Gvardiol’s 33 shots in the box in 35 appearances is the league’s most alongside Muñoz, he trails the Palace wing-back alone for penalty box touches (101) and shots on target (11), and is the outright league leader among defenders for big chances (10).

He’s also created a respectable 25 chances over the course of the season. 

The Croatian ranks third among defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) – after Trent and Muñoz, who have each slightly overperformed based on that metric – and has underperformed against his expected number solely because the chances he has created haven’t been converted by his teammates; he has registered no assists despite racking up a total xA of 2.87.

Elsewhere, 13 bonus points and 12 clean sheets have made it an all around solid season for Gvardiol, who trails Trent by just two points in the overall FPL points leaderboard heading into Gameweek 38.

NIKOLA MILENKOVIC

  • Points: 143
  • Points per match: 4.0
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • Current cost: £5.2m
  • Value (points per million): 27.5

We would be remiss if we didn’t include at least one Nottingham Forest defender on this list after the season they’ve had. Step forward Nikola Milenković (£5.2m).

The Serbian centre-back was absent from Forest’s first game of the season but hasn’t missed a minute since.

Defensively he’s been an integral part of a backline that has kept 13 clean sheets in the league.

At the other end of the pitch Milenković is a constant threat from set pieces: 26 of the Serb’s 28 attempts have come from within the opposition’s box, with 20 of them headers and seven big chances.

Alongside two assists, he has racked up a joint-league high five goals, including efforts against Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle.

His constant presence has meant he’s been the most consistent and highest points scorer among Forest’s defenders, leading his teammates for goals, shut-outs and points per match (4.0).

He is also the best value defender in the game based on points per million (27.5).

MARC CUCURELLA

  • Points: 125
  • Points per match: 3.6
  • Start cost: £5.0m
  • Current cost: £5.4m
  • Value (points per million): 23.1

The third joint leader for goals by a defender, meanwhile, is Marc Cucurella (£5.4m).

It took the Spaniard a little while to get going after his Euro-winning antics, with a pair of clean sheets his only returns over the first 12 Gameweeks of the season.

His first double-digit points haul of the season followed that, though, courtesy of an assist and shut-out against Villa. Cucurella set up two goals in the space of three matches before scoring his first of the season in the Gameweek 16 home win over Brentford (a match in which he was also sent off). 

Since then he has scored on four more occasions, including back-to-back 15-pointers in Gameweeks 27 and 28 plus another in Gameweek 37. In the latter two of those matches, his effort proved the difference maker in Chelsea securing all three points, meaning the Blues’ fight for a Champions League spot has gone down to the final weekend.

Cucurella’s goals return is made all the more impressive when considering his total attempts (24) rank him 13th in the division and attempts in the box (17) rank him 17th, but for big chances (six) he’s sixth as well as being joint-second for shots on target (11). Quality over quantity?

He’s also fourth for penalty box touches (76).

NATHAN COLLINS

Which Brentford players to own from FPL Gameweek 6? 5

  • Points: 125
  • Points per match: 3.4
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • Current cost: £4.6m
  • Value (points per million): 27.2

Nathan Collins (£4.6m) has been, as they say, “slept on” by many in the FPL community (including this writer) for much of this season.

That’s probably at least in part because he’s a centre-back for a team that kept only one clean sheet in their first 17 league matches, rather than one of those glamorous full/wing-backs who tend to spend more time in the opposition’s half than their own.

However, seven more shut-outs have followed since then and the underrated Irishman has also quietly amassed nine attacking returns (two goals, seven assists)!

Together with 11 bonus points, that makes Collins – who hasn’t missed a minute of league action this season but has barely gone up in price – the second-best value defender in FPL based on points per million (27.2), just behind Milenković.

When it comes to his underlying stats, Collins has only taken 17 shots but 15 have been in the box (including 10 headers) and six have been deemed big chances, placing him behind only four players in the latter metric.

His overall baseline BPS, meanwhile, is the best in his position thanks to plenty of clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBI), and impressively he’s ranked sixth among all defenders for penalty box touches (71).

RAYAN AIT-NOURI

FPL Gameweek 24 differentials: Ogbene, Ait-Nouri + Gvardiol 4

  • Points: 123
  • Points per match: 3.4
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • Current cost: £5.1m
  • Value (points per million): 24.1

He’s been a bit of a troll at times this season, blanking (or worse) in games where he’s been backed to haul – but it’s hard to argue against Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.1m) at least being deserving of a place on this shortlist.

That’s largely because Wolves’ marauding wing-back has more attacking returns (11, four goals and seven assists) than any other FPL defender this season.

Those have come in streaks (four between Gameweeks 6 and 9, one in his next eight appearances, double assists against Spurs in Gameweek 19 and then another 12-game barren run before his recent purple patch), but it’s an impressive tally nonetheless – and also no fluke.

Aït-Nouri’s 30 shots in the box (from 35 total attempts) places him behind only Gvardiol and Muñoz, as does his 99 penalty box touches, while nine shots on target makes him the Premier League’s fifth-best performing defender in that regard.

It’s a similar story on the creative side of things, where his 43 chances created and eight big chances created place him in the top five and six, respectively, for his position.

Performances have picked up under Vítor Pereira to the point where the Old Gold have recorded five shut-outs in their last 14 attempts (eight in total across the season, with Aït-Nouri present for seven of them) and recently won six straight.

During that time, the left-sided Algerian bagged two double-digit hauls in the space of three matches, taking him to a total of three (jointly the second most in the division) such scores in 2024-25.

LEWIS HALL

­­­FPL Gameweek 11 differentials: Kulusevski, Hall + Strand Larsen 5

  • Points: 102
  • Points per match: 3.8
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • Current cost: £4.7m
  • Value (points per million): 21.7

It took Lewis Hall (£4.7m) a few weeks to truly nail down Newcastle’s starting left-back spot, but once he did the young Englishman soon became an FPL favourite.

Three returns (two clean sheets and an assist) in four matches between Gameweeks 7 and 10 were a sign of the good things to come, with Hall’s best stretch coming from Gameweeks 16 to 26. In that time, he delivered another six assists and five clean sheets, including a run of four shut-outs in a row, as well as nine bonus points.

Sadly, his season would be over just a week later, a foot injury ruling him out from Gameweek 28 onwards. That his assists tally is still the second highest of all FPL defenders is therefore telling of just how promising that earlier hot streak was in terms of his future potential.

Filtering our defender stats to the 27 Gameweeks prior to Hall’s injury, the Magpies’ full-back rockets up the rankings to sixth overall in terms of chances created (34).

He also ranks ahead of the likes of William Saliba (£6.5m) and Ola Aina (£5.3m) for points per match (3.8).

GABRIEL MAGALHAES

Best Gabriel + Aina replacements in FPL 7

  • Points: 117
  • Points per match: 4.2
  • Start cost: £6.0m
  • Current cost: £6.1m
  • Value (points per million): 19.2

He might seem like a distant memory now, thanks to a season-ending injury in Gameweek 30.

But had his hamstring not pinged last month, there’s a very good chance that Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.1m) would be near the summit of the defenders’ FPL points table.

Among defenders, only Alexander-Arnold can better the Brazilian’s points-per-match average (4.2).

Hitting double figures for clean sheets despite just 28 starts, he also chipped in with five attacking returns.

The pinnacle was a 15-point haul in the north London derby early this season.

Reliable for starts, he wasn’t benched once. Only injury kept him out of Mikel Arteta’s line-ups.

*Some users have commented that they are unable to vote within the article but the sidebar poll remains fully functional.

  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1925867658299220011

    "Christopher Nkunku’s exit from Chelsea remains guaranteed ahead of the summer transfer window.

    Contacts are due to start soon with Nkunku attracting interest already since January."

    The GW1 template pick that turned in to a long and wet fart...

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Him, Valentin Barco and Quansah are this year's GW1 template hall of shame first ballot inductees

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not falling into similar trap next year...

      Open Controls
      1. theplayer
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Of course you will. We all inevitably pick someone who has had a great pre season only to be dropped after 1 game.

        Open Controls
  2. Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Thinking Sarr to Martinelli/Trossard, Semenyo or Kudus? Have Schade if Isak is out.

    1FT 1.3ITB

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Konsa, Livramento
    Salah, Mbeumo, KDB, Schade
    Isak, Wood, Watkins
    Sarr, Munoz, Neco

    Thanks for everyone's help this season. Hoping to end a very bad season with a green arrow

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I prefer Trossard but you'd want some considered opinion that he starts.

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Thank you. I would wait till nearish the deadline and if no leak probably go Semenyo. People are doing Evanilson and Saka for a -4 for Isak and Sarr but I feel like playing Schade isn't a bad option.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Schade is a strong option.

          Neale's predicted line-ups will be interesting, tough calls to make.

          The Jump the Wave is a useful reference point too from Emma and the fans.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            https://x.com/Jumpthewave/status/1923400195905142915?t=gzKn0RhNVWc3qVM0eQlfUg&s=19

            Open Controls
      2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Worth remembering Havertz and Merino both available to take mins from Trossard

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Thank you both I will take a look at the predicted line ups. Tough to know whether they will rotate or go strong. See what Arteta says later. Bournemouth with a home game could equally be good options so may just go Semenyo anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Could also just wait until the very last minute and see if we get any team leaks that help...

            Open Controls
  3. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    If I want to maintain my best ever rank and even put a little bit of challenge on my rival, it's has come down to this - In Howe I trust

    Open Controls
  4. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Thoughts on going against the norm for Sunday and transferring Salah to Saka instead of KDB to Saka?

    My reasons being:
    - City need to win
    - KDB was unlucky not to score last GW and should have had assists in FA Cup final
    - His real last game so he'll be hungry
    - Salah hasn't been firing in a while
    - Liverpool have nothing to play for and are on the beach
    - chasing 16 point lead in mini league with a rival who does not have KDB but has Salah so is a differential
    - will likely captain Saka regardless

    Go for it or just do KDB > Saka or something else?

    Raya Areola
    Gvardiol Livra Munoz Konsa Kiwior
    KDB Salah Mbuemo Rogers Sarr
    Watkins Wissa Isak

    1FT 1.4ITB

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I'd thought that until recently but it's all through Salah for the record now in Goal Involvements.

      Which might not work but I'd sell KDB who might not even start.

      Open Controls
      1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Do you think rival will captain Salah?

        Open Controls
      2. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        If we get team news he starts before the deadline would you agree with the move?

        Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Reason 1 is wrong a draw will be fine for City. 69 points which Chelsea and Forest can't both get to. Villa can and probably will but they need a big turnaround in GD which isn't happening. Not to say City won't try and win, I can't imagine them playing for a draw but they don't need a win whereas pretty much all of the others in that battle do.

      I didn't really see any reasons why you wanted Saka just reasons you didn't want to lose De Bruyne. A lot of the negatives about Salah also apply to Saka.

      Possible sorting out Isak will be the move you need to do rather than a move you want to do unless you are happy enough playing Sarr.

      Open Controls
      1. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        All fair points. I just feel Saka against Southampton could be explosive and a good captain differential if the ML rival doesn't make the same move. I would prefer someone other than Sarr. Who would you recommend for Isak? There's nobody that's jumping out at me this week

        Open Controls
        1. Ruinenlust
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          When has Saka ever been explosive?

          Open Controls
          1. Stuck in the Mudryk
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            He is capable of double digit hauls, including a 16 pointer in the reverse fixture earlier in the season

            Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    When you consider Gruda and Minteh positions and opportunities from last game vs Palace, ain't Munoz a good option actually?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      My best option is Trippier but not sure if he starts, then there's also Milenkovic but can't really call their game vs Chelsea

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Expect VVD and Robbo to start on the left side rather than Tsimikas/Quansah

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Robbo not that good anyway but VVD yeah, an issue!

        Open Controls
  6. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Currently:

    Raya
    Gvardiol-Konsa-Muñoz
    Salah-Mbeumo-Rogers-KDB-Sarr
    Wissa-Watkins
    (Verbruggen; Marmoush, Livra, Saliba)

    Only 1Ft, 0.5itb

    1. KDB > Bowen
    2. Marmoush> Evanilson (bench Sarr)
    3. Sarr> Kluivert/Murphy/Semenyo
    4 Saliba > Kerkez and start him.

    Other question would be do I start Livra over Muñoz who, though he’ll probably concede at Anfield, will get a lot of joy going forward.

    Cheers all.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      1

      If 4 you may as well switch to another Arsenal defender.

      Open Controls
      1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Appreciate the response. I think you’re probably right. Doing 4 feels weird as I can see pretty much every time scoring this weekend…

        Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      1 and Play Marmoush over Sarr IMO

      Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Pep Guardiola: "Except John [Stones], the rest are fit..."

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Rodri will not start against Fulham

      Open Controls
  8. The Wizard of Ozil
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    A) Eze to Saka
    B) Vardy to Evanilson (Bench Cunha)
    C) Vardy to Watkins (Bench Cunha)

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      B or C I think. If you have both Vardy and Cunha better to sort out the front line

      Open Controls
    3. GC123
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
  9. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Which Bournemouth attacker?

    A. Evanilson
    B. Kluivert
    C. Semenyo

    And would love to know your reasons, thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      One of the issues with Bournemouth all season for FPL has been the lack of a talisman. We've been here before when they had those amazing fixtures and everyone was deliberating over Kluivert, Semenyo, Dango (Evanilson was injured at the time) and there wasn't really a right answer. Suspect tomorrow is no different and it might come down to your team structure - do you need a striker or a midfielder more? I've been on Kluivert for a while but he's been shocking since his injury, despite the pens I'd put him last on the list because there's a chance he's not even on the pitch if they win one.

      Open Controls
      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yeah good points thanks. I have Mateta and Sarr waiting to get rid of so could go either way with team structure.

        Leaning to Evanilson atm but don't have much theory behind that

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A

      B xmins risk?
      C has fallen off a cliff imo

      Open Controls
  10. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I’m on BB. Sell Estup or Munoz?

    Looking at Sarr+Wissa+one of the above to Saka+Evanilson+Kiwior

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Ah Kiwior had risen so probs has to be Munoz

      Open Controls
  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Keep Wissa or Evanilson?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Marmoush sorry not Evanilson

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I'd keep Wissa over both of them

        Open Controls
      2. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I was gonna get rid of Marmoush but he's a major differential in one of my mini leagues so gonna sell Wood instead and get Evanilson for Wissa, Marmoush, Evanilson front 3...

        Open Controls
      3. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Ofc Wissa

        Open Controls
  12. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    My front 8 currently:

    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Bowen, Rogers
    Isak, Wissa, Marmoush

    Best move?

    A. Marmoush > Watkins (bench Rogers)
    B. Marmoush > Evanilson (bench Palmer)
    C. Something else

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      C.

      Get Watkins but bench Palmer?

      Play Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        i.e Isak to Watkins

        Play Marmoush

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think Isak plays this week and Newcastle need him.

          Marmoush is a lot less clinical.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            We'll see

            Marmoush looked a little more clinical on Tuesday but it's all recency bias.

            Salah, Saka, Palmer, KDB-ish, Isak all been dipping recently...

            Open Controls
          2. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'm not sure if Isak plays, leaning towards him not playing TBH.

            BUT, while I don't take Everton or Moyes likely - Toon are winning that game. They'll be massively up for it and the crowd is going to be unbelievable.

            Open Controls
      2. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Thanks, could do that but Chelsea have pressure to win too. One from Villa and Chelsea looks safest?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          I just think that Forest can beat Chelsea, say 2-1 in a close encounter of the Champions League qualification kind.

          Open Controls
          1. Bleh
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah I can see a 2-1 too tbf.

            Open Controls
  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Which looks a higher upside

    1. KDB to Bowen.

    2. Isak to Welbeck.

    1st sub is currently Dias

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      1 as wouldn’t like to lose Isak this week.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        I'm sort of disagreeing...

        I don't think Isak looks likely to start unless he can train with the ball.

        He's no good if he can't shoot on Sunday.

        Open Controls
        1. GC123
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Probably still better than Wilson. I think he plays

          Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  14. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Welcome back everyone!

    Missed you all 😆

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      It's been quiet

      But it's also been quite narrow considerations until manager press conference

      Which don't always shine enough light

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I've got a couple of moves planned but will be waiting until the last minute to make any moves...

        Open Controls
  15. Rabb05
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Please rate my FH team. Avoided Raya,Mbemo and Wissa as rival I am trying to catch has them.

    Pope
    Wan Bisaka Burn Kirkez,
    Salah Saka Palmer Bowen (c) Mitoma
    Watkins Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'd definitely go Welbeck over Evanilson.

      I wouldn't pick Palmer

      I'm also hesitant over Saka, would rather have Rice or A N Other Arsenal midfield.

      I also think Everton score fwiw

      Good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. Rabb05
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Thanks for the feedback. You've convinced me on welbeck! Maybe double Bournmouth defence rather than Newcastle too

        Open Controls
  16. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Who is on pens for Bournemouth if kluivert is not playing?

    Open Controls
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Evanilson

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-set-piece-takers

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Between Semenyo and Evanilson

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/afc-bournemouth/elfmeterstatistik/verein/989/reldata//plus/1

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  17. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    So Isak a doubt. Would you keep him on bench boost, or should I use up a transfer on him? Would make me have to play Munoz against Liverpool.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      On bb I would sell.

      I am starting. I hope he'll either start or no play at all...

      Open Controls
      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cheers. Might just do me a lot of damage, if he actually plays.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          This. I have been burnt this season already by selling B4 pool game

          Open Controls
  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    It's 'very important' for Bournemouth to finish in the top ten, Iraola says. He says it would be a shame if they did not.

    Alex Scott and James Hill could have a chance of being available for Sunday. Scott has trained with his mask and is not completely comfortable but he wants to try to be ready for Sunday

    https://x.com/AlexSmithEcho/status/1925886966559658436?t=QLYxFIWEF0E6E5Ojf2wB3w&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sounds like a strong lineup

      10th place will be secured if they beat Leicester (H) and Man City beat Fulham

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      just now

      He’s trying his best to motivate but realistically it’s nothing game

      The disappointment is how they bent over backwards v a vulnerable city team. A chance of Europe lost and players leaving - Hujsen, probably semenyo, kerkez. Not sure if they care if Bournemouth get top 10

      Open Controls
  19. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Mateta to Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  20. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    What are folks going with isak?? I think I will start him with Murphy first on bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Keeping him on FH, could be a nice differential

      Open Controls
  21. Last Chance To Take On The Scout Picks
    TopMarx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    It's your last chance to take on the Scout Picks in a one-off head-to-head match.

    The Community Member who beats the Scout Picks by the biggest margin over the campaign receives a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for 2025/26.

    Since the last update, the Scouts and the Community have shared three wins apiece, with Hairy Potter, Trigg and Thomas Docherty all coming out on top.

    If you think you can build on those wins, email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Please include your FFS username, FPL Team ID, and if you are interested in adding you name to the list for next season, let me know.

    If chosen, you will have a budget of £83m to select 11 players (no subs) but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation with a limit of three players from a team. And remember to pick a captain and a vice-captain.

    Boleyn Boy has set the target to beat thanks to a 36-point triumph back in Gameweek 6, Cole Palmer's four goals at home to Brighton making up a large chunk of that total. In addition to our two recent winners, eight other managers have beaten the Scouts this season, they are MathGeek, Shuddahaddun, wolverine, TBos83, skipnicklee, Jazz, Dubem_FC, and Crossologist. Congratulations on your wins.

    Open Controls
  22. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Evanilson or Welbeck?

    Open Controls
  23. GC123
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Evanilson. Juicy fixture

    Open Controls
  24. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Does dean huijsen play this week?!

    Open Controls

