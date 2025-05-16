Trent, De Bruyne, Vardy + more: An exit-bound FPL XI

After weeks of hearing news about impending player departures during the summer of 2025, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers and pundits are preparing to say goodbye.

Several of these are bona fide FPL legends from title-winning sides. But if you’re wondering who else will either be out of contract or looking to engineer an imminent move away from the English top flight, we’ve got you covered.

Our aptly named ‘exit-bound XI’ is composed of some of the more notable FPL farewells, plus a few whose situation remains unknown at the time of writing.

This article is not just ‘for fun’, of course, as there could be implications for Fantasy managers regarding some sentimental game-time in Gameweeks 37 and 38.

GOALKEEPER

Łukasz Fabiański (£3.9m)

Despite battling for West Ham United’s number one jersey earlier this season, the 40-year-old Fabianski has fallen behind Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) in Graham Potter’s pecking order. He’s believed to be on his way out when his contract expires.

The Pole was first-choice as recently as 2022/23, starting 36 matches in that campaign and keeping nine clean sheets. Several other seasons have seen between seven and 10 shut-outs – a respectable return. After years on the fringes at Arsenal, Fabianski had a great debut season at Swansea, keeping 13 clean sheets in 37 league appearances. 2017/18 was even better, collecting 157 points.

It’s unclear whether Fabianski may be handed a first start under Potter in Gameweek 37 but, in a club statement, the West Ham boss said his departure had been announced to “allow our supporters to show their appreciation at our final home match of the season.”

Other goalkeepers:

Aston Villa’s back-up Robin Olsen (£4.5m), someone likely heading back to Sweden at the expiration of his contract.

(£4.5m), someone likely heading back to Sweden at the expiration of his contract. Asmir Begovic (£4.0m), scorer of a memorable goal during his time at Stoke. He hasn’t played since rejoining the Toffees on a one-year deal last summer, following other FPL stints at Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

(£4.0m), scorer of a memorable goal during his time at Stoke. He hasn’t played since rejoining the Toffees on a one-year deal last summer, following other FPL stints at Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Chelsea. Over at Tottenham Hotspur, Fraser Forster (£4.3m) enjoyed a short spell between the sticks earlier this season.

(£4.3m) enjoyed a short spell between the sticks earlier this season. Leicester City pair Danny Ward (£3.9m) and Daniel Iversen (£3.9m).

(£3.9m) and (£3.9m). Scott Carson (£3.9m)

(£3.9m) Tom Heaton (£3.9m)

(£3.9m) Wayne Hennessey (£4.0m)

(£4.0m) Joe Lumley (£4.0m)

(£4.0m) John Ruddy (£3.9m)

DEFENCE

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m)

Moving into defence, the big name on his way out of the Premier League is, of course, Alexander-Arnold.

His probable move to Real Madrid on a free transfer has torn Liverpool’s fanbase in two, marking the end of an era for arguably the best FPL defender of this last decade. To remember him, we’ve looked over some of his most memorable Fantasy hauls.

Goodwill is in short supply on the terraces, of course, so it’s unclear whether Arne Slot would consider starting him in the final two matches given the reception last weekend.

Dean Huijsen (£4.5m)

Meanwhile, it’s looking increasingly likely that he’ll be joined at the Bernabeu by Bournemouth centre-back Huijsen.

A Spanish international, the 20-year-old has risen rapidly this season, becoming a solid FPL pick, capable of combining clean sheets with attacking returns since nailing down a starting spot from Gameweek 14 onwards.

Reports suggest he is keen to feature in the Cherries’ final two matches despite his looming exit.

Aaron Cresswell (£3.9m)

From a new player on the FPL scene to one whose best days at this level are behind him.

A thrice-capped England international, Cresswell has been at West Ham since 2014, making more Premier League appearances than any Hammer except former club captain Mark Noble. He signed a one-year extension last summer but has featured irregularly in 2024/25, starting only nine league matches.

All of these have been under Potter, including Gameweeks 35 and 36, but he appears surplus to requirements moving forward.

Cresswell’s FPL peak came in 2020/21, delivering 11 clean sheets, 11 assists and 153 points from 36 league starts. The Hammers placed sixth under David Moyes and came seventh in the following season, though the defender was down to two goals and four assists.

Vladimír Coufal (£4.1m)

Departing from the Hammers’ opposite flank is Coufal. The Czech full-back turns 33 in August and has enjoyed some solid FPL seasons, including 128 points in 2020/21 that came from nine assists and nine clean sheets. Even last season brought seven assists from 36 starts.

However, this campaign’s obstacles have included injury and the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m), reducing him to 10 starts.

Reportedly keen to stay in the Premier League after his contract expires – as his son has just signed for West Ham’s academy – Coufal has been linked with Leeds United and Everton.

Like Fabianski, there’s a chance that both Cresswell and Coufal are named in West Ham’s line-up against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, giving home fans a chance to say goodbye. Especially the defenders, having started their most recent encounter.

Joel Ward (£4.3m)

Crystal Palace’s captain and record Premier League appearance maker is another to be leaving upon contract expiry.

The 35-year-old etched his name into Selhurst Park history with a goal-line clearance in 2012/13’s victorious Championship play-off final and the Eagles haven’t left the top-flight since.

Low on attacking threat, Ward hasn’t returned to the heights of his 123-point 2013/14 FPL campaign but he’s been a frequent presence for well over a decade. Mid-table Palace could gift him some final minutes at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. He will no doubt be missed.

Other defenders:

Kieran Tierney (£4.3m) – Following a mixed time at Arsenal, due to form, fitness and squad competition, he signed a pre-contract agreement that will see him rejoin Celtic in July. His best FPL season came in 2021/22, accumulating 106 points from a goal, three assists and 11 clean sheets.

(£4.3m) – Following a mixed time at Arsenal, due to form, fitness and squad competition, he signed a pre-contract agreement that will see him rejoin Celtic in July. His best FPL season came in 2021/22, accumulating 106 points from a goal, three assists and 11 clean sheets. Ben Mee (£4.2m) – Often in our minds during his time at defensive masters Burnley, where he’d pop up with the occasional goal, his debut 2022/23 campaign at Brentford actually brought his best points total (143). Less involved last season, there have been just two league starts this time. The 35-year-old’s future is unclear under Thomas Frank.

(£4.2m) – Often in our minds during his time at defensive masters Burnley, where he’d pop up with the occasional goal, his debut 2022/23 campaign at Brentford actually brought his best points total (143). Less involved last season, there have been just two league starts this time. The 35-year-old’s future is unclear under Thomas Frank. Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) – Little has been said about whether the 24-year-old right-back will stay beyond the summer. He’s got two goals and two assists from just 10 starts this season.

(£4.4m) – Little has been said about whether the 24-year-old right-back will stay beyond the summer. He’s got two goals and two assists from just 10 starts this season. Seamus Coleman (£4.3m) – Everton’s long-time captain and leading Premier League appearance maker will be out of contract, but talks are reportedly ongoing about keeping him for the stadium move.

(£4.3m) – Everton’s long-time captain and leading Premier League appearance maker will be out of contract, but talks are reportedly ongoing about keeping him for the stadium move. Ashley Young (£4.2m) – Another veteran, Young enjoyed a bright spell earlier this season under Sean Dyche but has barely figured since Moyes took over.

(£4.2m) – Another veteran, Young enjoyed a bright spell earlier this season under Sean Dyche but has barely figured since Moyes took over. Michael Keane (£3.8m) – Sticking with the Toffees, last week saw Keane score his third goal of the campaign. He’s another whose future at the club remains uncertain.

(£3.8m) – Sticking with the Toffees, last week saw Keane score his third goal of the campaign. He’s another whose future at the club remains uncertain. Jonny Evans (£4.4m) – The Manchester United centre-back signed a one-year extension last summer, but there have been no indications that he’ll stay beyond it.

(£4.4m) – The Manchester United centre-back signed a one-year extension last summer, but there have been no indications that he’ll stay beyond it. Victor Lindelof (£4.3m) – The Swede sounds keen to remain at Old Trafford but he’s started just four times in the league.

(£4.3m) – The Swede sounds keen to remain at Old Trafford but he’s started just four times in the league. Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.2m) – The Southampton full-back has started 33 times in this campaign, registering three assists, but looks set to make a no-cost move elsewhere in the top flight.

(£4.2m) – The Southampton full-back has started 33 times in this campaign, registering three assists, but looks set to make a no-cost move elsewhere in the top flight. Ben Davies (£4.3m) – An injury crisis has handed the Welshman 13 starts but his 11 years at Tottenham look set to end.

(£4.3m) – An injury crisis has handed the Welshman 13 starts but his 11 years at Tottenham look set to end. Craig Dawson (£4.2m) – The former West Bromwich Albion, Watford and West Ham centre-back has at least one goal in every season since 2014/15 but none this time. He’s barely been utilised by Vítor Pereira and almost left in the January window.

(£4.2m) – The former West Bromwich Albion, Watford and West Ham centre-back has at least one goal in every season since 2014/15 but none this time. He’s barely been utilised by Vítor Pereira and almost left in the January window. Nélson Semedo (£4.5m) – The Old Gold’s Portuguese wing-back, on the other hand, appears more likely to stick around, even though the state of his contract negotiations is currently unknown.

(£4.5m) – The Old Gold’s Portuguese wing-back, on the other hand, appears more likely to stick around, even though the state of his contract negotiations is currently unknown. Kurt Zouma – On loan in Saudi Arabia.

– On loan in Saudi Arabia. Sergio Reguilón (£4.1m)

(£4.1m) Willy Boly (£4.2m)

MIDFIELD

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m)

In case you hadn’t heard, the other high-profile departure so far is none other than De Bruyne. This breakup sounds like Manchester City’s decision, with the player himself reportedly “surprised” not to have been offered a new deal.

The soon-to-be-34-year-old playmaker has racked up some ridiculous numbers, particularly when it comes to assists. Although he’s had a few double-digit seasons for goals, too.

Even so, a series of injuries have plagued his latest few years and – despite a decent rate of 13 attacking returns from 18 starts this term – the club has decided that now is the best time to part ways.

While De Bruyne could certainly stay with a different Premier League club, recent reports suggest a move to Napoli could be on the cards.

Man City’s final Etihad Stadium match of the season is in Gameweek 37, taking on Bournemouth. ‘King Kev will no doubt be celebrated before, during and after that match, while his legions of FPL backers will be hoping he also delivers on the pitch.

Jorginho (£4.6m)

Having failed to reach an agreement to stay longer, Jorginho is reportedly leaving Arsenal for Brazilian side Flamengo on a free transfer.

The Italy international joined the Gunners in January 2023 after four-and-a-half seasons with Chelsea, where he kept returning a steady stream of single-figure goals and assist tallies, largely helped by taking the Blues’ penalties.

Those duties occasionally brought him some FPL consideration, having racked up 13 goals between the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons while winning a Champions League trophy.

Arsenal’s final 2024/25 match at the Emirates is likely the decider for who finishes in second place: them or Newcastle United. Given the magnitude of this, Jorginho is likely to just get a cameo at best.

Other midfielders:

Thomas Partey (£4.9m) – Although the Gunners’ midfielder appears likely to sign a new deal.

(£4.9m) – Although the Gunners’ midfielder appears likely to sign a new deal. Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.1m) and Idrissa Gueye (£4.8m), similarly, could be staying at Everton.

(£5.1m) and (£4.8m), similarly, could be staying at Everton. James Milner (£5.0m) – The versatile veteran hasn’t played for Brighton and Hove Albion since suffering a serious hamstring injury in August but, in a chase to break the all-time Premier League appearances record, is reportedly holding talks to extend his current deal.

(£5.0m) – The versatile veteran hasn’t played for Brighton and Hove Albion since suffering a serious hamstring injury in August but, in a chase to break the all-time Premier League appearances record, is reportedly holding talks to extend his current deal. Willian (£5.0m) – The journeyman winger’s short-term Fulham deal is ending but he’s could be staying in England, possibly at Craven Cottage.

(£5.0m) – The journeyman winger’s short-term Fulham deal is ending but he’s could be staying in England, possibly at Craven Cottage. Tom Cairney (£4.8m) – Reports say that Fulham’s long-serving captain is in discussions with Wrexham.

(£4.8m) – Reports say that Fulham’s long-serving captain is in discussions with Wrexham. Christian Eriksen (£5.2m) – The 33-year-old has long been expecting to leave Man United this summer.

(£5.2m) – The 33-year-old has long been expecting to leave Man United this summer. Adam Lallana (£5.0m) – 18 goal involvements and 178 FPL points came in 2013/14, before leaving Southampton for six years at Liverpool and four at Brighton. Back at the Saints, a final appearance before leaving is reportedly not in interim boss Simon Rusk’s plans.

(£5.0m) – 18 goal involvements and 178 FPL points came in 2013/14, before leaving Southampton for six years at Liverpool and four at Brighton. Back at the Saints, a final appearance before leaving is reportedly not in interim boss Simon Rusk’s plans. Pablo Sarabia (£5.0m) – Nothing official has been announced regarding the Spaniard’s future at Wolves.

FORWARDS

Jamie Vardy (£5.3m)

Another era-ending move is Vardy’s decision to leave Leicester when his deal expires. This Sunday will be his 500th and final appearance for the Foxes, chasing a 200th goal.

Regardless of whether he’ll hit that milestone, the 38-year-old party-starter is already immortalised in both Leicester and Premier League history. The veteran striker won a historic title with them, netting 20 or more times in three different campaigns.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m)

Contract talks have been on and off for a long time, with the latest line that we can find on that being that Everton are expected to put some kind of offer on the table to keep him.

There’s nothing concrete yet. So, as it stands, Calvert-Lewin’s deal is set to expire this summer.

He hasn’t made an altogether great case for himself either, with injury problems and a lack of clinical finishing restricting him to single-digit goal tallies in four successive seasons. Before that, Calvert-Lewin did bag 16 goals, six assists and 165 FPL points under Carlo Ancelotti in 2020/21.

Yet the form of Beto (£4.8m) has impressed Moyes since his return to the Merseyside dugout.

Callum Wilson (£6.9m)

Another striker who is no longer churning out the attacking returns of before. Of course, the ex-Bournemouth frontman is firmly a back-up to Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (£9.5m). But injuries have limited him to just one start in 2024/25, about to register his only top-flight campaign with scoring a goal.

Wilson’s best-ever scoring season came at the Magpies, scoring 18 times from only 21 league starts in 2022/23. Those 157 FPL points were just shy of his career-high 168 from 2018/19 at the Cherries, a year of 14 strikes and 12 assists.

There is supposedly a one-year extension clause in his current deal, but his lack of appearances means it’s unlikely to be triggered. Instead, his future at St James’ Park could depend on any incoming offers for either himself or fellow back-up William Osula (£4.9m).

Other forwards: