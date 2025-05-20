FPL notes: Another Salah blank but Gruda + Bradley shine

Continuing the Gameweek 37 Scout Notes is a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round-up of Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool.

A late comeback from Brighton ensured that Liverpool are still winless since securing the league title. Days after players and staff were pictured celebrating in Dubai and Ibiza, the Reds found themselves 2-1 up at half-time thanks to Harvey Elliott’s (£5.2m) haul and a freak Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.1m) goal from out wide.

Yet some inspired substitutions from Fabian Hurzeler (£1.1m) turned it around, bringing 19 points to those who’d placed their Assistant Manager chip on the Seagulls’ boss.

SALAH MISSES SITTER

It was an entertaining match on the south coast. The free-flowing game ended with five goals, 43 attempts and 17 on target, quickly diminishing any hopes of some clean sheets. Elliott’s ninth-minute opener means that Liverpool have scored in all 19 away trips – the first Premier League team to do so since 2002.

But Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) blanked, somehow. While the addition of appearance points keeps extending his all-time FPL record for a season’s tally, alongside the chase for various other individual landmarks, he’s failed to contribute an attacking return in three consecutive matches and is without a double-digit haul in eight. In fact, he didn’t even muster a shot against Arsenal last week.

However, it was different this time. One day after Jamie Vardy’s (£5.4m) satisfying round numbers, Salah’s 400th Reds appearance and 300th Premier League outing brought six penalty area attempts and 14 box touches.

The Egyptian pre-assisted Elliott and, in the 54th minute, set up Federico Chiesa (£6.8m). But he horrified 3.45 million captainers just seconds later by missing a close-range sitter, nicely played across goal by Cody Gakpo (£7.2m).

Above: An expected goals (xG) map of Salah’s six attempts, with red circles being off target and bigger circles having higher xG

Later, Conor Bradley (£4.7m) pushed the ball to him in a similar spot, but all it brought was a low save from Bart Verbruggen (£4.6m).

So, in such poor form, can Salah really be captained in Gameweek 38 versus Crystal Palace? He’s one of the leaders in our on-site poll and pre-match Arne Slot (£1.5m) quotes suggest he’ll keep giving him the minutes needed to break records.

“I think it’s impossible. If I would’ve left him out, I think I could’ve expected a knock on my door. To prevent that from happening, I just put him in the team.” – Arne Slot to Sky Sports

But it’s worth recalling that, during Salah’s breathtaking run of returning in 18 of his first 20 matches, Palace were one of the two blanks.

VAN DIJK UNUSED BUT BRADLEY BRIGHT

It was a night of minimal FPL interest, once the team news revealed that club captain Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) was just a substitute. As was Luis Diaz (£7.5m).

Heading into Gameweek 37, van Dijk had been one of only two outfield players to play every single minute so far, but now Brentford’s Nathan Collins (£4.6m) is alone with this honour.

He stayed on the bench, as did Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), giving Bradley a chance to shine. The right-back set up two big chances, including the opener. For that, he underlapped Salah and dribbled close to goal, providing an Elliot tap-in.

Bradley’s own shot fired wide in the 22nd minute, raising hopes that a haul was imminent, but Brighton equalised soon after, meaning it was a mere four points for the 21-year-old. His expected goal involvement (xGI, 0.93) was the highest of everyone.

Even so, the newly-crowned champions have conceded eight times in their last three encounters. It might still be worth starting Palace’s attacking wing-back Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) in Gameweek 38.

CONSTANT GRUDA THREAT

Meanwhile, a Seagull that hugely impressed was Brajan Gruda (£5.4m). Signed for £25 million last summer, the German has struggled to get into Hurzeler’s line-up but exciting recent cameos delivered a goal away to Wolverhampton Wanderers and two assists against West Ham United, earning him a much-deserved start.

“Yes, I think it was an impressive performance. Now he’s starting to get a reward for his hard work in training sessions, for the sacrifices he’s had to make during the season. He had to adapt to the culture, he had to adapt to the different country, to the different intensity – he had to sacrifice. But he never gave up, he worked hard, he deserved to play today.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Gruda

Always a threat, Gruda was an enjoyable watch. He set up five chances for teammates, including the 1-1 assist. A swift attack ended with the 20-year-old lifting a pass for Yasin Ayari (£5.0m) to slot beyond Alisson Becker (£5.5m).

Above: Gruda’s attempts (left, with green on target) and chances created (right, with green the assist)

Shortly before the hour mark, Gruda’s lovely backheel set up Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) near the penalty spot but the veteran’s slip meant his shot couldn’t beat the goalkeeper. It was one of nine saves by the Brazilian, with Gruda firing out four shots – two on target.

An xGI of 0.68 suggests the former Mainz midfielder could be a very interesting final-day differential. We just need to hear, amongst all the pre-deadline mayhem, that he’ll start at Tottenham Hotspur.

SUPER SUBS TURN IT AROUND

The problem is that Brighton have so many attackers competing for spots. Even without João Pedro (£5.5m) – back from a ban but missing for personal reasons – we’re seeing a talent like Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m) repeatedly on the bench.

“We have to see. [Lamptey] has an injury with this knee and Joao [Pedro] had private reasons why he was not available today, so let’s see how this continues.” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether Lamptey and Pedro will make Gameweek 38

Yet to start since Gameweek 31, Mitoma quickly made an impact after coming on. He set up a saved Welbeck shot but half-volleyed in the rebound to make it 2-2. That’s his third goal in four recent substitute appearances.

Furthermore, another Hurzeler alteration won the match. In a sweet moment, Jack Hinshelwood (£4.9m) entered at the same time as his 17-year-old debuting cousin Harry Howell (£4.5m).

Hinshelwood converted a squared ball from fellow sub Matt O’Riley (£5.5m) within minutes. Once VAR decided there was no offside, the American Express Stadium could celebrate an impressive turnaround.

Table bonus rewards for 6,727 Assistant Manager users, while also keeping the chase for European football alive. Their bitter rivals’ FA Cup glory makes it harder for eighth place to secure some continental qualification, though – it pretty much all depends on Chelsea.