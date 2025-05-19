FPL notes: Vardy scores 200th Leicester goal + Mbeumo frustration

There are two more of Sunday’s matches to guide you through as we continue our Gameweek 37 Scout Notes. This includes Jamie Vardy (£5.4m) getting his fairytale farewell, as well as Fulham’s comeback win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

VARDY SCORES ON LEICESTER FAREWELL

Jamie Vardy scored on his final-ever Leicester appearance on Sunday.

Having previously missed a couple of chances, the veteran striker wrapped up his Foxes career in style, firing into the net after James Justin’s (£4.1m) superb run.

Given a standing ovation by the King Power faithful, Vardy departed on 80 minutes to a guard of honour.

Kasey McAteer (£4.7m), who had earlier hit the post, struck later in the second half to seal maximum points for the hosts, as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s troops secured back-to-back home wins.

A quick word on Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m), too. He played a part in most of Leicester’s best moments, with some nice footwork leading up to McAteer’s strike and four chances created.

As for Ipswich Town, they racked up 20 shots but rarely tested Jakub Stolarczyk (£4.0m), who was forced into just two saves.

Leif Davis (£4.2m), who was back in the starting XI after a three-match ban, rattled the post and had a goal disallowed late on, but most of the Tractor Boys didn’t have their shooting boots on, with Omari Hutchinson (£5.2m) and Julio Enciso (£5.4m) particularly wasteful.

Ipswich have now failed to keep a clean sheet in all 18 of their Premier League games in 2025, conceding 46 goals in the process, the most of any top-flight side.

Next up: the in-form Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) and West Ham United.

MCKENNA ON DELAP + BURGESS

In his post-match presser, Kieran McKenna explained why George Hirst (£5.4m) was preferred to Liam Delap (£5.6m) up front.

The Ipswich boss also provided an update on Cameron Burgess (£3.8m), who missed out completely.

“That was just about George Hirst. I think he’s performed really well when he’s come on and started games, both in the league and the cup, and I think he deserved his chance to play. Liam’s been fantastic and is working well, but George has been an important part of the group and coming back to his old club I think he deserved the opportunity to start.” – Kieran McKenna on George Hirst and Liam Delap

“He’s got a little niggle – his hamstring – so that’s why he missed out today. We’ll see how he is for next week.” – Kieran McKenna on Cameron Burgess

MBEUMO FRUSTRATION

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.9m) were both on the scoresheet for Brentford on Sunday, but it was a frustrating afternoon for owners of the former, particularly those who captained him.

The Cameroon international slotted in his 19th Premier League goal of the season on 22 minutes, but later missed a penalty, having previously scored 11/11 spot-kicks as a Brentford player.

Should he have converted, Kevin Schade (£5.3m) would have claimed the assist.

Instead, Wissa came out on top with a double-digit haul, his second in five matches. It’s now five goals in six for the in-form forward.

On the injury front, Michael Kayode (£4.5m) had to come off with what appeared to be a muscle issue, with Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m) taking his place.

Despite defeat, Brentford still sit eighth in the table, but it probably won’t be enough to qualify for the UEFA Conference League. In fact, there are only two scenarios in which an eighth-place finish will be sufficient for European qualification:

Chelsea finish seventh and win the Conference League

Chelsea finish sixth and win the Conference League and Newcastle finish seventh

SILVA ON GAMEWEEK 38

Fulham, meanwhile, had Antonee Robinson (£4.7m) back in the starting XI, and with Adama Traore (£4.5m) on the right flank, Ryan Sessegnon (£4.2m) dropped to the bench as a result.

It coincided with a clinical attacking display, with Raul Jimenez (£5.3m), who racked up a match-high five shots, Tom Cairney (£4.8m) and Harry Wilson (£5.2m) on the scoresheet.

Ahead of next week’s clash against Manchester City, Marco Silva said:

“We know we have to blame ourselves for their second goal. Two weeks in a row we’ve conceded two goals from a long throw. “I’m never satisfied and I want to push more. I know it’s not silverware and we want to push in the competitions as much as we can. We want more and to go as high as we can. It’s a great achievement and it’s a statement from this group of players. Now we have more points to fight for against City. “The plan is there and clear. The board knows already. The plan is there on the table. It is an ambitious one, let’s see what we can do. The club wants to move forward.” – Marco Silva



