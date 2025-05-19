FPL notes: Ndiaye brace, Branthwaite injury + Everton bid farewell to Goodison

Continuing our Scout Notes from Sunday’s Gameweek 37 matches, we look back on Everton 2-0 Southampton.

EVERTON WIN ON GOODISON FAREWELL

Everton bid farewell to Goodison Park on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Southampton.

Iliman Ndiaye’s (£5.2m) first-half double put the hosts ahead, and they cruised through the rest of the match, in a fitting end to their time at the iconic stadium.

It really should have been more, too.

Beto (£4.9m) missed two Opta-defined ‘big chances’ and had two goals ruled out for offside in the first half alone.

Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) was deployed as an inverted winger down the right and looked lively, claiming the assist for Ndiaye’s second before he was withdrawn just after the hour mark.

As for Ndiaye, he has been one of the Toffees’ top performers this season and is now on nine league goals, the most of any Everton player.

Six have arrived under David Moyes, with his minutes per goal average since his appointment (140.7) very decent.

Above: Forwards sorted by minutes per goal from David Moyes’ appointment in Gameweek 21 onwards (minimum 500 mins)

Creating chances at will, Everton also restricted Southampton to just six shots.

“The win and clean sheet was really important.” – David Moyes

BRANTHWAITE + COLEMAN INJURY LATEST

David Moyes made four changes to his Everton starting XI, with captain Seamus Coleman (£4.3m) making his first start since Boxing Day.

The Everton captain only lasted 18 minutes, however, as he was forced off with a thigh injury.

“He’s really disappointed. He felt his thigh in the first half. He has been a great servant and he certainly deserved to start today.” – David Moyes on Seamus Coleman

Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.9m) is newly flagged, too, after pulling up with a hamstring injury in the second half.

It could potentially leave Moyes with just two fit centre-halves for the trip to St James’ Park in Gameweek 38: Jake O’Brien (£4.5m) and Michael Keane (£3.8m).

Coleman’s replacement, Ashley Young (£4.2m), did at least impress upon his introduction, instantly becoming an outlet for his team down the right flank, with two chances created.

SOUTHAMPTON POOR

After at least showing some fight against Manchester City last week, Southampton looked down and out on Merseyside.

Slow, directionless passing was the name of the game, with very little urgency to their play.

Indeed, the Saints failed to have a single shot in the first half, which even by their standards is poor.

Further issues are building for Gameweek 38, too.

Simon Rusk lost Jan Bednarek (£4.0m) to injury on Saturday, and also saw Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£3.9m) pick up a knock at Goodison Park.

“I’ve not caught up with him yet, so we’re hoping it’s not too serious, but obviously it looked like it was a sore one for him so we just have to wait and see.” – Simon Rusk on Taylor Harwood-Bellis



