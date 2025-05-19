40
Scout Notes May 19

FPL notes: Ndiaye brace, Branthwaite injury + Everton bid farewell to Goodison

Continuing our Scout Notes from Sunday’s Gameweek 37 matches, we look back on Everton 2-0 Southampton.

EVERTON WIN ON GOODISON FAREWELL

Everton bid farewell to Goodison Park on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Southampton.

Iliman Ndiaye’s (£5.2m) first-half double put the hosts ahead, and they cruised through the rest of the match, in a fitting end to their time at the iconic stadium.

It really should have been more, too.

Beto (£4.9m) missed two Opta-defined ‘big chances’ and had two goals ruled out for offside in the first half alone.

Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) was deployed as an inverted winger down the right and looked lively, claiming the assist for Ndiaye’s second before he was withdrawn just after the hour mark.

As for Ndiaye, he has been one of the Toffees’ top performers this season and is now on nine league goals, the most of any Everton player.

Six have arrived under David Moyes, with his minutes per goal average since his appointment (140.7) very decent.

Above: Forwards sorted by minutes per goal from David Moyes’ appointment in Gameweek 21 onwards (minimum 500 mins)

Creating chances at will, Everton also restricted Southampton to just six shots.

“The win and clean sheet was really important.” – David Moyes

BRANTHWAITE + COLEMAN INJURY LATEST

David Moyes made four changes to his Everton starting XI, with captain Seamus Coleman (£4.3m) making his first start since Boxing Day.

The Everton captain only lasted 18 minutes, however, as he was forced off with a thigh injury.

“He’s really disappointed. He felt his thigh in the first half. He has been a great servant and he certainly deserved to start today.” – David Moyes on Seamus Coleman

Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.9m) is newly flagged, too, after pulling up with a hamstring injury in the second half.

It could potentially leave Moyes with just two fit centre-halves for the trip to St James’ Park in Gameweek 38: Jake O’Brien (£4.5m) and Michael Keane (£3.8m).

Coleman’s replacement, Ashley Young (£4.2m), did at least impress upon his introduction, instantly becoming an outlet for his team down the right flank, with two chances created.

SOUTHAMPTON POOR

After at least showing some fight against Manchester City last week, Southampton looked down and out on Merseyside.

Slow, directionless passing was the name of the game, with very little urgency to their play.

Indeed, the Saints failed to have a single shot in the first half, which even by their standards is poor.

Further issues are building for Gameweek 38, too.

Simon Rusk lost Jan Bednarek (£4.0m) to injury on Saturday, and also saw Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£3.9m) pick up a knock at Goodison Park.

“I’ve not caught up with him yet, so we’re hoping it’s not too serious, but obviously it looked like it was a sore one for him so we just have to wait and see.” – Simon Rusk on Taylor Harwood-Bellis

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Started Areola and Saliba. Benched Raya and Kiwior and Milenkovic. Even at this late stage in the season, FPL still finds the motivation to repeatedly kick me in the knackers.

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      59 mins ago

      Yep... I bought in Saka, Palmer and Vardy for a -8. At least one returned. Now praying Salah and Cunha do diddly..

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        A -8 with just 2 gameweeks to go is never advisable. Not enough time to make back the hit.

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Just a last gasp hail Mary really.. Was behind in my money league and needed something different. In hindsight, yes not great.

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Did you not see Areola’s new hair-do?

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Gave areola and hair a google. Nothing West Ham related came up.

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Sad, so sad / It's a sad, sad situation / And it's getting more and more absurd...

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    It's Salah vs Haaland for me, make or break, tho not too confident being on the side of the great Norwegian

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Erling's a big man, but he's out of shape. With Mo, it's a full-time job. Now behave yourself.

      Open Controls
  3. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Money league cup... I lead by 6 but he has Salah and marmoush to go..His bench betas mine too :(.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      I’m so sorry!

      Open Controls
  4. Chinese_person
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Harvey Barnes captain last game of the season anyone?

    - Newcastle need to secure CL
    -Everton on the beach; had their Goodison farewell
    - CB injuries for Everton
    - Barnes has propensity to haul

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I did it on FH a couple of weeks ago and it failed miserably, but better to live one day as a lion than a hundred years as a sheep.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      NewC are mid table without Isak did you not watch the game yesterday?

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        They played one of the best defences in the league away from home. They are a different beast at home, and Isak could be back for the final day.

        Open Controls
  5. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Best captain for GW38?

    A) Salah
    B) Saka
    C) Bowen

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Met Bowen once. Very polite young man, although I have no reason to doubt Saka and Mo are lovely chaps too.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        The only premier league player I’ve met is former Borussia Dortmund and Queens Park Rangers player, Ned Zelich, after a game during which I saved his penalty!

        Has anybody else saved a penalty from a Bundesliga and EPL player?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          No, been youth hosteling with André Schürrle though.

          Open Controls
        2. Chinese_person
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Met Nicolas Bendtner in a shopping centre. He had brand new jeans on.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Both these responses, whilst not equalling mine, are excellent!

            Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Like C

      Considering Semenyo, Evanilson, Mitoma

      Open Controls
    3. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm on bowen currently. Been mega consistent of late.

      Open Controls
    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Met Gazza once during his Spurs playing days, the kid in our group got an autograph and was lost for words.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was he gurning?

        Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could be Bowen for me

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        You’ve met Bowen?

        Open Controls
  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Weird that opta haven't awarded Norgaard the assist for the Wissa goal. Can't think of a reason why not.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do you own
      Him?

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
  7. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    How is everyone doing then? Im on 46 with Henderson, Munoz, Gvardiol, Salah and Sarr to play. Raya and Milenkovic points on the bench could yet come in handy if Glasner decides to give his usual starters the night off after the FA Cup win.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      56 Cunha, Salah and 3 City to come (Gvardiol, Dias, Pep). No Place could be an issue.

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        great week

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gvardiol, Sarr, Munoz and Salah(c) to come. Either Savinho or Saliba’s 1pt to come on for Isak.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        44pts so far.

        Open Controls
      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wish I had captained Salah now.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Not confident

          Open Controls
  8. Fodderx4
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    49 with Munoz, Gvardiol, Mo, KDB and Sarr to go. Would be happy with 70.
    Playing Konsa over Livra has saved me and put me top of my main league. I'm around 150k overall and would be much higher if I didn't take a 44 point hit when I failed to apply my 1st wildcard! It gave me the focus and determination to finish as high as possible though.

    Open Controls
    1. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nightmare. You could have been top 50k now without that mistake.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      10-13 odd years ago I accidentally took a 32pt hit in GW31-32, forgetting at hit the WC button. I was ranked 2,400-ish at the time. Ended up finishing 59k. Would have been a top ten finish otherwise I’m sure.

      Open Controls

