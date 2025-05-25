Vote for the best FPL forwards of 2024/25

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 end-of-season awards are underway, with the poll for best forwards open for voting in this article and on the sidebar.

Article by article, we’re assessing the leading candidates in each position and our focus now moves up front.

Overall score, points per match and value in FPL were all factors we considered when compiling this seven-man shortlist. The rest we’ll leave up to you!

We’ll leave this poll open until Monday night at 23:59 BST, for those of you who prefer to see the season through to its climax before deciding.

We’ll also update this article after the final day for the voters who want to weigh up the complete picture.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Points: 209

209 Points per match: 6.3

6.3 Start cost: £8.5m

£8.5m End cost: £9.4m

£9.4m Value (points per million): 22.2

Second only to Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) in both goals (23) and direct goal involvements (29), Alexander Isak (£9.4m) has enjoyed his most prolific season in 2024/25.

It started slow, with just one goal and an assist in his first eight matches. But once the floodgates opened, there was no letting up.

He registered four attacking returns (three goals, one assist) in consecutive matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, before embarking on a particularly spectacular Gameweek 14-21 run in which he scored in all eight, totalling 11 goals, three assists, 17 bonus points and four double-digit hauls.

After what would have marked a respectable season for any average striker, Isak then scored two more braces in the space of four matches. His rate of returns has slowed during this battle with injury and fatigue, but four goals and an assist in his last eight still isn’t bad.

All in all, his output of 29 goals and assists, plus 36 bonus points, from 33 starts has propelled the Swede to the top of the FPL forwards overall points leaderboard.

He also ranks among the league’s stats leaders in several metrics from both a goal threat and creativity standpoint. For example, his 42 chances created and 11 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ created are both the second-best tallies in the division by a forward, while his 208 penalty box touches and 18 big chances scored are both best in class.

CHRIS WOOD

Points: 198

198 Points per match: 5.7

5.7 Start cost: £6.0m

£6.0m End cost: £7.2m

£7.2m Value (points per million): 27.5

Chasing the Newcastle United frontman down in the points standings is Chris Wood (£7.2m).

The Kiwi striker turns 34 this year but has just delivered his best-ever Premier League season, comfortably beating his previous leading goals tally (14) to propel Nottingham Forest into European football.

Like Isak, Wood’s returns have dried up a little during the season run-in, to the point where he has only netted twice since Gameweek 25.

But before that, he was remarkably consistent, combining four double-digit hauls – including a season-best 17 points thanks to his Gameweek 24 hat-trick – with plenty of seven to nine point showings as he tallied 21 attacking returns from his first 24 starts.

Wood has also been notably efficient. He ranks just 11th among all forwards for total attempts (66) but third for total goals (20). One key area where that has aided him as an FPL asset is bonus points, of which he has racked up the joint-most (41) of any forward and more than any player in the game bar Salah.

From a starting price of just £6.0m, Wood also represents the best value in terms of points per million (27.5) throughout the season.

ERLING HAALAND

Points: 175

175 Points per match: 5.8

5.8 Start cost: £15.0m

£15.0m End cost: £14.9m

£14.9m Value (points per million): 11.7

In contrast to a few of the names on this list, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) began his 2024/25 campaign in blistering form, scoring an astonishing 10 goals in his first five league matches, including back-to-back hat-tricks.

That goal-scoring rate was never going to be sustained throughout an entire 38-game season but it’s still surprising to consider that in the 25 starts Haaland has made since then, he has only doubled his goals tally.

His opening five-game run also accounted for three of five total double-digit tallies and 14 of his 26 bonus points.

Manchester City’s number nine did enjoy another prolific stretch before his recent six-game injury lay-off, having scored eight goals and assisted two in an 11-match period between Gameweeks 19 and 29.

His underlying stats haven’t been bad, including the joint-most big chances scored (18) alongside Isak, the most attempts (104) and shots on target (58) and the second-best rate of minutes per chance (25.4) of all forwards on this list.

24 attacking returns (21 goals and three assists) shouldn’t be sniffed at, but no matter which way you slice it, this will still be Haaland’s most unproductive Premier League campaign output-wise, paling in comparison to his 45 and 35 direct goal involvements in his previous two seasons.

Whether his output this year has justified his lofty price tag is also up for debate, with Haaland’s value in terms of points-per-million (11.7) sitting way down in the rankings compared to his peers. In fact, he’s equal to Southampton’s Cameron Archer (£4.8m) in that regard.

MATHEUS CUNHA

Points: 176

176 Points per match: 5.5

5.5 Start cost: £6.5m

£6.5m End cost: £7.0m

£7.0m Value (points per million): 25.1

The only one of these FPL forwards with a better minutes-per-chance rate than Haaland – as well as Salah – is Matheus Cunha (£7.0m).

The Brazilian has been an intriguing FPL prospect all season long.

The Old Gold suffered through their first 10 league matches, losing seven and drawing four, yet Cunha still managed to rack up five attacking returns and 10 bonus points. His own form continued via back-to-back double-digit hauls in his next two matches, grabbing three goals and two assists in wins against Southampton and Fulham.

In what became something of a pattern, Cunha then blanked for a few weeks before scoring in three straight matches, first against Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Man United before doing the same a few weeks later against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Bournemouth.

He then missed a chunk of games after being handed a second red card of the campaign, only to score on his return and follow that up with a further goal and three assists in the next two matches.

Cunha trails only Haaland for total attempts (102) among FPL forwards and is third (behind Haaland and Isak) for shots on target (41). A league-high five strikes came from outside the box.

He’s also the leading forward for chances created (56) by quite a distance, crafting the most big chances (13) too. That means seven assists have been accumulated, in addition to 41 bonus points.

Altogether, his best-ever season sees him lead Haaland in overall points heading into Gameweek 38, despite starting two fewer matches and playing 100 fewer minutes.

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA

Points: 148

148 Points per match: 4.1

4.1 Start cost: £7.5m

£7.5m End cost: £7.5m

£7.5m Value (points per million): 19.7

Sitting some way back from the rest of our shortlist in terms of overall points, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) earns his spot because of a spurt of brilliant mid-season form.

The notoriously streaky Frenchman had scored just four times prior to Gameweek 20, with two of those coming against Leicester.

Yet, in the space of eight matches, Mateta scored eight times and also grabbed his second assist of the season, picking up 13 bonus points and registering two of his three double-digit hauls in the process.

A horrible head injury sustained in the FA Cup match against Millwall sadly put an end to that run and Mateta was never quite the same in the league, scoring on just two more occasions to date.

Of course, it’s worth noting that his quieter stretch coincided with Crystal Palace’s run to FA Cup glory, which has seen their starting striker benched in two of their last four league outings and withdrawn early in the others.

A special mention here goes to Wolves’ Jørgen Strand Larsen (£5.2m), bagging seven goals during his first 26 appearances, followed by seven more – plus an assist – in his most recent eight.

YOANE WISSA

Points: 184

184 Points per match: 5.4

5.4 Start cost: £6.0m

£6.0m End cost: £6.9m

£6.9m Value (points per million): 26.7

Sitting joint-third in the FPL forwards’ points standings, at the time of writing, is Yoane Wissa (£6.9m).

The Brentford striker would hold that position alone had one of his goals if not for a delay in the awarding of one of his 19 league goals – but we won’t get into that here.

This has been his best scoring season to date by some distance. The six double-digit hauls across the season – thanks to also racking up six assists – is second only to Isak among all forwards. 32 bonus points is the joint-third highest tally, too.

Ignoring the relative outlier of Cunha’s very small number of big chances, Wissa has scored the highest proportion of them (17 from 33). This beats both Wood (13 from 26) and Isak (18 from 36). Indeed, he has scored the second-most big chances in general, behind the 18 of Isak and Haaland. All this without having spot-kick duties, too.

OLLIE WATKINS

Points: 184

184 Points per match: 5.0

5.0 Start cost: £9.0m

£9.0m End cost: £9.2m

£9.2m Value (points per million): 20.0

Finally, he may not have hit the heights of 2023/24, where he registered 19 goals and 18 assists, but this has been by no means a bad season for Ollie Watkins (£9.2m).

Two disappointing blanks from limited minutes to start with were followed by a run of seven attacking returns (five goals, two assists) in the next six matches.

After then fighting off a mid-season challenge from the now departed Jhon Durán, Villa’s leading man tallied 12 more returns (eight goals, four assists) from a run of 13 starts, and has registered a goal and assist across his last two appearances as Unai Emery’s men battle for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Watkins’s eight assists make him FPL’s leading forward in that category, though a league-high 40 total big chances (of which he has scored 13) suggest he has been perhaps a tad unlucky not to find the back of the net on more than 16 occasions.

Still, that’s his second-best return after last year and is good enough to rank joint-third for FPL points, double-digit hauls (five) and bonus points (32) among forwards heading into the final matchday.

VOTE HERE

*Some users have commented that they are unable to vote within the article but the sidebar poll remains fully functional.