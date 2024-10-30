Brentford’s second goal in their 4-3 win over Ipswich Town has been belatedly awarded to Yoane Wissa (£5.9m).

The strike had initially gone down as a Harry Clarke (£4.0m) own-goal. That helped the Ipswich defender, who was later to be sent off, on his way to an inglorious Gameweek score of -5.

Now, though, the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel have determined that the goal should be credited to Wissa.

Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) gets the assist.

Wissa gets us back on level terms 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KsMqqBpp31 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 26, 2024

WHY THE FPL POINTS WON’T CHANGE

ℹ️ There will be no change to the points awarded to Wissa in Gameweek 9. The Gameweek closed once points were finalised on Sunday 27 October after Arsenal v Liverpool. Learn more on our rules page: https://t.co/UkBQ10GKjL https://t.co/ijgoW6KBaU — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) October 29, 2024

Wissa’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners, all 310,000 of them, won’t see the additional point for the goal.

Gameweek 9 closed once points were finalised on Sunday 27 October, roughly an hour after the Arsenal v Liverpool match.

The decision to award Wissa the goal didn’t come until Tuesday 29 October.

“For the avoidance of doubt, points awarded in-game are subject to change up until one hour after the final whistle of the last match of the Gameweek. Once the points have all been updated on that day, no further adjustments to points will be made unless under extraordinary circumstances.” – FPL’s rules section

Wissa would have gained an extra bonus point, too, had the goal been added before Gameweek 9 concluded.

He would have overtaken Bryan Mbeumo‘s (£7.7m) score of 52 on the Bonus Points System (BPS).

Damsgaard meanwhile was denied a fourth FPL assist in three matches.



