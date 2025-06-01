Fantasy EFL 2025/26: The 72 is set

Following the EFL play-off finals, which saw Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon achieve glory at Wembley Stadium, there was just one final place up for grabs in League Two ahead of the EFL 2025/26 season.

The National League play-off final saw Oldham Athletic face off against Southend United, played in front of 52,115, a National League record attendance.

DELIGHT FOR THE LATICS

Micky Mellon successfully guided Oldham Athletic back into the EFL after a three-year absence. The promotion marks a significant return for the club, which had previously spent an impressive 115 consecutive seasons in the competition before their relegation.

The game went into extra-time with the score tied at 1-1. James Garner equalized from the penalty spot after an earlier own-goal had given the Shrimps the lead.

Leon Chambers-Parillon put the Essex side ahead in the 91st minute, just as extra time began. However, substitutes James Norwood (F), a former EFL striker, and Kian Harratt (F) scored two quick goals within two minutes of extra time, securing a 3-2 victory for the Greater Manchester team.

It was their first promotion in 34 years, and one that will live long in the memory. Commiserations to Southend, and welcome back Oldham.

EFL TABLES

60 days from now, the EFL 25/26 League One and League Two seasons commence, while Championship and Fantasy EFL managers have to wait longer until August 8. The EFL 25/26 season is closer than we know it.

For now, however, Fantasy managers can look at the tables and begin plotting their early moves. We’ll have plenty more insight on the three divisions and early predictions before the Fantasy EFL game launches.

CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Birmingham City 2. Blackburn Rovers 3. Bristol City 4. Charlton Athletic 5. Coventry City 6. Derby County 7. Hull City 8. Ipswich Town 9. Leicester City 10. Middlesbrough 11. Millwall 12. Norwich City 13. Oxford United 14. Portsmouth 15. PNE 16. QPR 17. Sheffield United 18. Sheffield Wednesday 19. Southampton 20. Stoke City 21. Swansea City 22. Watford 23. WBA 24. Wrexham

LEAGUE ONE

1. AFC Wimbledon 2. Barnsley 3. Blackpool 4. Bolton Wanderers 5. Bradford City 6. Burton Albion 7. Cardiff City 8. Doncaster Rovers 9. Exeter City 10. Huddersfield Town 11. Leyton Orient 12. Lincoln City 13. Luton Town 14. Mansfield Town 15. Northampton Town 16. Peterborough United 17. Plymouth Argyle 18. Port Vale 19. Reading 20. Rotherham United 21. Stevenage 22. Stockport County 23. Wigan Athletic 24. Wycombe Wanderers

LEAGUE TWO