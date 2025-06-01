0
Fantasy EFL June 1

Fantasy EFL 2025/26: The 72 is set

Following the EFL play-off finals, which saw Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon achieve glory at Wembley Stadium, there was just one final place up for grabs in League Two ahead of the EFL 2025/26 season.

The National League play-off final saw Oldham Athletic face off against Southend United, played in front of 52,115, a National League record attendance.

DELIGHT FOR THE LATICS

Micky Mellon successfully guided Oldham Athletic back into the EFL after a three-year absence. The promotion marks a significant return for the club, which had previously spent an impressive 115 consecutive seasons in the competition before their relegation.

The game went into extra-time with the score tied at 1-1. James Garner equalized from the penalty spot after an earlier own-goal had given the Shrimps the lead.

Leon Chambers-Parillon put the Essex side ahead in the 91st minute, just as extra time began. However, substitutes James Norwood (F), a former EFL striker, and Kian Harratt (F) scored two quick goals within two minutes of extra time, securing a 3-2 victory for the Greater Manchester team.

It was their first promotion in 34 years, and one that will live long in the memory. Commiserations to Southend, and welcome back Oldham.

EFL TABLES

60 days from now, the EFL 25/26 League One and League Two seasons commence, while Championship and Fantasy EFL managers have to wait longer until August 8. The EFL 25/26 season is closer than we know it.

For now, however, Fantasy managers can look at the tables and begin plotting their early moves. We’ll have plenty more insight on the three divisions and early predictions before the Fantasy EFL game launches.

CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Birmingham City
2. Blackburn Rovers
3. Bristol City
4. Charlton Athletic
5. Coventry City
6. Derby County
7. Hull City
8. Ipswich Town
9. Leicester City
10. Middlesbrough
11. Millwall
12. Norwich City
13. Oxford United
14. Portsmouth
15. PNE
16. QPR
17. Sheffield United
18. Sheffield Wednesday
19. Southampton
20. Stoke City
21. Swansea City
22. Watford
23. WBA
24. Wrexham

LEAGUE ONE

1. AFC Wimbledon
2. Barnsley
3. Blackpool
4. Bolton Wanderers
5. Bradford City
6. Burton Albion
7. Cardiff City
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Exeter City
10. Huddersfield Town
11. Leyton Orient
12. Lincoln City
13. Luton Town
14. Mansfield Town
15. Northampton Town
16. Peterborough United
17. Plymouth Argyle
18. Port Vale
19. Reading
20. Rotherham United
21. Stevenage
22. Stockport County
23. Wigan Athletic
24. Wycombe Wanderers

LEAGUE TWO

1. Accrington Stanley
2. Barnet
3. Barrow
4. Bristol Rovers
5. Bromley
6. Cambridge United
7. Cheltenham Town
8. Chesterfield
9. Colchester United
10. Crawley Town
11. Crewe Alexandra
12. Fleetwood Town
13. Gillingham
14. Grimsby Town
15. Harrogate Town
16. MK Dons
17. Newport County
18. Notts County
19. Oldham Athletic
20. Salford City
21. Shrewsbury Town
22. Swindon Town
23. Tranmere Rovers
24. Walsall
