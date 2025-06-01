Fantasy EFL 2025/26: The 72 is set

Following the EFL play-off finals, which saw Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon achieve glory at Wembley Stadium, there was just one final place up for grabs in League Two ahead of the EFL 2025/26 season.
The National League play-off final saw Oldham Athletic face off against Southend United, played in front of 52,115, a National League record attendance.
DELIGHT FOR THE LATICS
Micky Mellon successfully guided Oldham Athletic back into the EFL after a three-year absence. The promotion marks a significant return for the club, which had previously spent an impressive 115 consecutive seasons in the competition before their relegation.
The game went into extra-time with the score tied at 1-1. James Garner equalized from the penalty spot after an earlier own-goal had given the Shrimps the lead.
Leon Chambers-Parillon put the Essex side ahead in the 91st minute, just as extra time began. However, substitutes James Norwood (F), a former EFL striker, and Kian Harratt (F) scored two quick goals within two minutes of extra time, securing a 3-2 victory for the Greater Manchester team.
It was their first promotion in 34 years, and one that will live long in the memory. Commiserations to Southend, and welcome back Oldham.
EFL TABLES
60 days from now, the EFL 25/26 League One and League Two seasons commence, while Championship and Fantasy EFL managers have to wait longer until August 8. The EFL 25/26 season is closer than we know it.
For now, however, Fantasy managers can look at the tables and begin plotting their early moves. We’ll have plenty more insight on the three divisions and early predictions before the Fantasy EFL game launches.
CHAMPIONSHIP
|1. Birmingham City
|2. Blackburn Rovers
|3. Bristol City
|4. Charlton Athletic
|5. Coventry City
|6. Derby County
|7. Hull City
|8. Ipswich Town
|9. Leicester City
|10. Middlesbrough
|11. Millwall
|12. Norwich City
|13. Oxford United
|14. Portsmouth
|15. PNE
|16. QPR
|17. Sheffield United
|18. Sheffield Wednesday
|19. Southampton
|20. Stoke City
|21. Swansea City
|22. Watford
|23. WBA
|24. Wrexham
LEAGUE ONE
|1. AFC Wimbledon
|2. Barnsley
|3. Blackpool
|4. Bolton Wanderers
|5. Bradford City
|6. Burton Albion
|7. Cardiff City
|8. Doncaster Rovers
|9. Exeter City
|10. Huddersfield Town
|11. Leyton Orient
|12. Lincoln City
|13. Luton Town
|14. Mansfield Town
|15. Northampton Town
|16. Peterborough United
|17. Plymouth Argyle
|18. Port Vale
|19. Reading
|20. Rotherham United
|21. Stevenage
|22. Stockport County
|23. Wigan Athletic
|24. Wycombe Wanderers
LEAGUE TWO
|1. Accrington Stanley
|2. Barnet
|3. Barrow
|4. Bristol Rovers
|5. Bromley
|6. Cambridge United
|7. Cheltenham Town
|8. Chesterfield
|9. Colchester United
|10. Crawley Town
|11. Crewe Alexandra
|12. Fleetwood Town
|13. Gillingham
|14. Grimsby Town
|15. Harrogate Town
|16. MK Dons
|17. Newport County
|18. Notts County
|19. Oldham Athletic
|20. Salford City
|21. Shrewsbury Town
|22. Swindon Town
|23. Tranmere Rovers
|24. Walsall