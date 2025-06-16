EFL: The summer transfer window reopens

The summer transfer window has reopened today – Monday 16 June – following its closure for five days due to the Club World Cup.

For all clubs from the 20 nations represented in America, FIFA set up a purchase period throughout early June. It closed on Tuesday 10 June at 19:00 BST.

WHY DID IT CLOSE?

Matching the Premier League’s mini-window, all 72 EFL sides were permitted to make moves from June 1 until June 10th. The EFL said:

“Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its Clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to 19:00 on Tuesday 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days. “The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of Clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time. ”

WHICH DEALS HAVE BEEN DONE?

So far, 100+ signings have been concluded across all three divisions.

As a whole, the majority of marquee signings have been all free agents, with the odd exception.

19-year-old Jacob Wright (M) moved to Norwich City on a £2.3m fee, having spent the second half of the season on loan at Carrow Road from Manchester City. They’ve also been quick in recruiting Dan Grimshaw (G) from Plymouth Argyle, who made 21 appearances for the Pilgrims last campaign.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Blackburn Rovers signed KV Kortrijk winger Dion De Neve (F) for an undisclosed fee, who provided five goal contributions in 26 league matches last season in Belgium’s top flight.

The move of the window for us so far, Nathaniel Mendez-Liang (F), raised eyebrows, dropping down two divisions. The winger linked up with former boss Paul Warne, joining MK Dons for an undisclosed fee after providing seven goal contributions in 41 for Derby County.

ANY KEY EXITS?

Peterborough United’s Ricky-Jade Jones (F) has joined Bundesliga outfit St Pauli following the expiration of his deal. He was a key cog in Darren Ferguson’s attack, providing 16 goal contributions in 46 matches.

Equally, Kwame Poku (M), a highly sought-after winger, is also nearing the end of his contract. He’s been in excellent form, contributing 20 goals and accumulating 179 points. Several EFL clubs, including Birmingham City and Ipswich Town, are reportedly interested in signing him.

Additionally, Walsall have seen Oisin McEntee (D) leave for the Scottish Premiership in Hearts, while Fiacre Kelleher (D) departs Colchester United to Cork City in the Republic of Ireland.

We’re expecting plenty more incomings and outgoings from the League. Keep an eye on our EFL page for the latest moves so you never miss out.



