Ryan Hardie signs for Wrexham – what can we expect?

The Red Dragons have made their first move of the summer, and “blockbuster” is an understatement.

We’ve consistently seen Phil Parkinson’s side sign top talent in recent years, as the Hollywood era continues to unravel.

In past seasons, the team brought in experienced EFL players like Steven Fletcher (F), Jay Rodriguez (F), and James McClean (M). Last season, they also made significant additions with former Reading striker and club-record signing Sam Smith (F), and Oliver Rathbone (M).

Following Fletcher’s departure as a free agent, they’ve brought in another Scottish talisman, who’ll be looking to make his mark at the SToK Cae Ras come August.

Thus, what impact will he have in Fantasy EFL [FEFL], as the Red Dragons compete in the second division for the first time?

THE HISTORY

The 28-year-old spent five and a half years at Home Park, and has success in every one, following his move from Blackpool in January 2021.

Despite their relegation last season, the team’s number nine was their standout performer in the Championship. He bagged 10 goals and six assists in just 27 starts across 37 matches, accumulating 142 points. He finished the season strong, scoring nine times in his last 14 appearances, though it wasn’t enough to save the Devonshire club from the drop.

However, he did etch his name into folklore with a penalty kick goal in their historic 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round upset over Liverpool.

Wrexham have picked up the six-foot-two forward for just a reported £700,000 due to a relegation release clause in his contract.

SEASON CLUB DIVISION STARTS (TOTAL) GOALS ASSISTS 2024/25 Plymouth Argyle Championship 28 (37) 10 6 2023/24 Plymouth Argyle Championship 33 (40) 12 4 2022/23 Plymouth Argyle League One 26 (44) 13 4 2021/22 Plymouth Argyle League One 34 (37) 16 4 2020/21 Plymouth Argyle League One 26 (43) 5 6

He has a strong scoring record, with 22 goals in 77 Championship appearances. Notably, he has achieved double-digit goal tallies in each of the past four consecutive seasons, spanning both the Championship and League One.

WHERE HARDIE FITS IN AT WREXHAM

Returning for a third season in the Championship, Hardie will likely look to become the main talisman in North Wales.

Wrexham achieved promotion from League One despite a modest 67 goals in 46 games, averaging less than 1.5 per match.

This low tally was partly due to the limited contribution of Paul Mullin (F), a pivotal figure in their previous ascents, who started only nine games and scored three goals.

The arrival of Hardie could provide much-needed firepower, especially considering veteran strikers Steven Fletcher, Jay Rodriguez, and Sam Smith only scored 17 league goals combined.

We’ll know more next Thursday when the 25/26 fixtures are released how the first few weeks are set to shape up.

Smith looked isolated regularly up front, scoring just seven goals in 18 matches post-January. A sharpshooter no less, combined with Hardie – a great hold up player – seems like a recipe for success.

Unsurprisingly, a 5-3-2 formation is expected; Smith and Hardie will form the primary partnership to start the season.

A relationship that could prove formidable. Keep an eye on Hardie in the opening few weeks.