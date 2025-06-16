Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

The summer transfer window reopens today – and we at Fantasy Football Scout are in the market for a new signing!

This time, we are looking to add a Video Editor/Producer to our growing team.

If you fit the description below, we’d love to hear from you. Please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Video Editor/Producer (PT or FT)

Job Description

This is an important role within the Fantasy Football Scout business with two main focuses.

The right candidate will oversee and develop the FFS video and podcast strategy (including existing channels such as YouTube as well as opportunities on Tiktok, YT Shorts, etc), experimenting with new video types, exploring how to maximise output from across our team and grow video and audio channels with SEO and support from other FFS resources.

This will also involve monitoring the wider market and seeing trends, opportunities. It is important to have knowledge of how to achieve YouTube growth and the ability to grow a platform through SEO and an understanding of algorithms.



The Video Editor/Producer will create videos and/or audio casts on the channel, manage output of videos from others, create backgrounds and thumbnails, and make new and interesting short and long form content to grow subscriptions, watch time and views.

The ultimate aim is to have at least one piece of content for video/audio every day and ideally more when there’s plenty to create.

Job Summary

Fantasy Football Scout is a multi-platform digital media company focusing on fantasy football games, with articles, news, tips, and tools to help fantasy managers improve and enjoy their hobby. With the fantasy sports industry valued at $22bn, and over 10m playing the English Premier League fantasy game, Fantasy Football Scout’s collection of websites, channels, and assets are engaging diverse audiences and communities, and is the strong leader in a growing industry.



The aim of Fantasy Football Scout is to enhance the experience of players through:

Daily articles on all aspects of Fantasy Football

Daily videos discussing Fantasy Football

Expert analysis of captains, strategy, and team news

Live coverage of weekly press conferences

Latest football news

Fully functional Members Area packed with Opta data

Discussion with other users and Members



Video/Podcast Strategy and Channel Management

Edit and produce videos

Present videos if required

Work collaboratively alongside our contributors

Generating new long-form and short-form video content

Creating thumbnails and backgrounds

Find the best moments from videos and craft short-form content

Upload podcast – both FFS and Creator Channels

Maintain the podcast channel

Work with our graphic designer on thumbnail, header and background designs

Work with the Marketing Manager to ensure all content promotes membership

Ensure the channels have daily video/audio content (1-2 per day, ideally 7 dpw)

Integrate with the FFS teams as required on social media, graphics, editorial, to keep everything in line

KEY OBJECTIVES/TARGETS



Achieving consistent video/audio content (1-2 per day, ideally 7 dpw)

Growing video channel subscribers (next level is 100K+)

Supporting and integrating video/audio with FFS editorial

Growing podcast audio subscribers

Increasing conversion from videos to membership sales

Responsibilities and duties

Evolve the video and podcast strategy

Manage the video and podcast output

Create content for all video and audio platforms including social media

Create new products from ideas through implementation and launch

Have responsibilities for the app and Members Area updates and support

Deal with confidential information

Feedback to line managers and in team meetings

Salary & Benefits

This role is remote-based and could be offered on a contract or PAYE basis.

Salary dependent on experience and specifics of engagement (e.g. full-time or part-time)



