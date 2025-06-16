Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

The summer transfer window reopens today – and we at Fantasy Football Scout are in the market for a new signing!
This time, we are looking to add a Video Editor/Producer to our growing team.
If you fit the description below, we’d love to hear from you. Please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.
Video Editor/Producer (PT or FT)
Job Description
This is an important role within the Fantasy Football Scout business with two main focuses.
The right candidate will oversee and develop the FFS video and podcast strategy (including existing channels such as YouTube as well as opportunities on Tiktok, YT Shorts, etc), experimenting with new video types, exploring how to maximise output from across our team and grow video and audio channels with SEO and support from other FFS resources.
This will also involve monitoring the wider market and seeing trends, opportunities. It is important to have knowledge of how to achieve YouTube growth and the ability to grow a platform through SEO and an understanding of algorithms.
The Video Editor/Producer will create videos and/or audio casts on the channel, manage output of videos from others, create backgrounds and thumbnails, and make new and interesting short and long form content to grow subscriptions, watch time and views.
The ultimate aim is to have at least one piece of content for video/audio every day and ideally more when there’s plenty to create.
Job Summary
Fantasy Football Scout is a multi-platform digital media company focusing on fantasy football games, with articles, news, tips, and tools to help fantasy managers improve and enjoy their hobby. With the fantasy sports industry valued at $22bn, and over 10m playing the English Premier League fantasy game, Fantasy Football Scout’s collection of websites, channels, and assets are engaging diverse audiences and communities, and is the strong leader in a growing industry.
The aim of Fantasy Football Scout is to enhance the experience of players through:
- Daily articles on all aspects of Fantasy Football
- Daily videos discussing Fantasy Football
- Expert analysis of captains, strategy, and team news
- Live coverage of weekly press conferences
- Latest football news
- Fully functional Members Area packed with Opta data
- Discussion with other users and Members
Video/Podcast Strategy and Channel Management
- Edit and produce videos
- Present videos if required
- Work collaboratively alongside our contributors
- Generating new long-form and short-form video content
- Creating thumbnails and backgrounds
- Find the best moments from videos and craft short-form content
- Upload podcast – both FFS and Creator Channels
- Maintain the podcast channel
- Work with our graphic designer on thumbnail, header and background designs
- Work with the Marketing Manager to ensure all content promotes membership
- Ensure the channels have daily video/audio content (1-2 per day, ideally 7 dpw)
- Integrate with the FFS teams as required on social media, graphics, editorial, to keep everything in line
KEY OBJECTIVES/TARGETS
- Achieving consistent video/audio content (1-2 per day, ideally 7 dpw)
- Growing video channel subscribers (next level is 100K+)
- Supporting and integrating video/audio with FFS editorial
- Growing podcast audio subscribers
- Increasing conversion from videos to membership sales
Responsibilities and duties
- Evolve the video and podcast strategy
- Manage the video and podcast output
- Create content for all video and audio platforms including social media
- Create new products from ideas through implementation and launch
- Have responsibilities for the app and Members Area updates and support
- Deal with confidential information
- Feedback to line managers and in team meetings
Salary & Benefits
This role is remote-based and could be offered on a contract or PAYE basis.
Salary dependent on experience and specifics of engagement (e.g. full-time or part-time)
5 hours, 25 mins ago
Good job for someone that! All I'm going to say is get a ten minute video out every single day at the same time (5pm).
This will maximise ad revenue and growth exponentially, I've monitored this before with a British YouTuber called xHOUNDISHx who grew his channel in that fashion.
Time to start a video editing course!