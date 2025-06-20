FPL new signings: Is Wirtz the next big Fantasy superstar?

After weeks of speculation, Arne Slot has finally got his man.

In a sensational swoop, Liverpool have smashed the British transfer record and shelled out £116m on German international Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

But does an astronomical fee equal Fantasy Premier League (FPL) star in the making?

We look at the attacking midfielder in this Scout Report.

WIRTZ: CAREER HISTORY

SEASON STARTS (SUB) GOALS ASSISTS 2019/20 3 (4) 1 0 2020/21 25 (4) 5 5 2021/22 22 (2) 7 10 2022/23 11 (6) 1 6 2023/24 26 (6) 11 11 2024/25 25 (6) 10 12

*Bundesliga only

Born in Pulheim, Germany, Wirtz made his Bundesliga debut for Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Just three weeks later, he scored his first goal at the age of 17 years and 34 days, curling in a left-footed effort past Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.

The club sensing his potential, Wirtz was given a more prominent role in 2020/21, taking over from Moussa Diaby in the first XI and quickly establishing himself as a key member of the squad.

Wirtz tore his anterior cruciate ligament in March 2022 and consequently missed the remainder of the campaign, but bounced back in style.

Voted the Bundesliga’s Players’ Player of the Season in both 2023/24 and 2024/25, Wirtz racked up 21 goals and 23 assists across 63 league appearances.

It showcases a remarkable level of consistency that few can match, with only Mohamed Salah and Wirtz in Europe’s top five leagues achieving double figures for goals and assists in two seasons running.

He’s also proven his prowess in Europe over the same period, racking up a further 10 goals and five assists in 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Wirtz has earned 31 caps for the German national team, scoring seven goals, having previously represented die Mannschaft at youth level, including the U17 and U21 teams.

WIRTZ: PLAYING STYLE/STATS

“Florian is just a huge asset with his care-free nature. He’s simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He’s the full package.” – former Germany boss Hansi Flick.

Wirtz is a versatile attacking midfielder who mainly operated as a left-sided No 10 in a 3-4-2-1 under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen.

He can also play as a false nine or on the left, as illustrated below.

Above: Positions played by Florian Wirtz in the UEFA Champions League last season, via StatsBomb

Right-footed but equally comfortable using his left, Wirtz carries a threat as both a goalscorer and creator.

Known for his technical skills and ability to operate in tight spaces, the German had the highest turnovers of any player in the Bundesliga in 2024/25, so he should fit seamlessly into Slot’s high-energy system.

Wirtz’s underlying stats provide further encouragement.

The 22-year-old created a chance every 41 minutes in the league last season, a faster rate than any Liverpool player except Salah.

PLAYER MINS CHANCES CREATED MINS PER CHANCE CREATED Salah 3,369 89 38 Diaz 2,428 56 43 Alexander-Arnold 2,374 53 45 Wirtz 2,357 57 41

Wirtz is a genuine goal threat, too, registering a shot every 30.2 minutes in 2024/25.

Some of his open play shot locations (UEFA Champions League only) admittedly weren’t perfect from an FPL perspective (see below), but you’d think that will improve playing for a better side.

While not a standout skill, Wirtz also took some corners and free-kicks for Leverkusen last season. That said, others were ahead in the pecking order, so it seems highly likely his goal contributions will primarily come from open play.

WHERE WIRTZ COULD FIT IN AT LIVERPOOL

Given his ability, Wirtz will play a crucial role in Slot’s first XI.

He could play on the left of Liverpool’s front three, drifting centrally with the left-back (the incoming Milos Kerkez) offering the width. Imagine Philippe Coutinho in the final months of his time with the club.

He could also play as a false nine, similar to how Roberto Firmino was deployed under Jurgen Klopp.

A No 10 role perhaps seems the most probable, however, shifting Dominik Szoboszlai deeper in midfield or indeed out of the starting XI.

Pre-season should provide us with an insight into Slot’s thinking.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Wirtz could play a significant role in our 2025/26 FPL seasons, with the potential to become a top pick.

Much will depend on exactly where Slot intends to utilise the German, with Wirtz’s versatility offering the Reds’ boss a number of options. Only when he takes to the pitch in pre-season are we likely to get an idea as to his manager’s intentions.

If Wirtz comes in around the £8.5m to £9.0m mark in FPL, he will carry serious appeal, given his ability to contribute goals and assists.

The latter is particularly important, as Wirtz’s arrival should help Slot fill the creative gap left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit.

Salah’s remarkable consistency, plus penalty-taking duties, means he will remain the go-to Liverpool attacker next season, having scored a record-breaking 344 points in 2024/25.

But the upcoming campaign could be a fruitful one for Wirtz, too, with the potential to double-up on Liverpool’s midfielders when the fixtures fall kindly.

That might not be until Gameweek 12, although it is worth noting the Reds racked up eight goals and 12 big chances against their Gameweek 1-3 opponents (Bournemouth, Newcastle and Arsenal) in the corresponding fixtures last season.