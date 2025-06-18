Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for all 20 clubs

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may not be up and running for 2025/26 yet but the fixtures are out – so let the preliminary planning begin!

READ MORE: When will FPL launch for 2025/26?

It usually pays to do some medium-term thinking ahead of the big Gameweek 1 kick-off.

Being able to amass five rolled transfers, for instance, means we can, if we want, pencil in ‘mini-Wildcard’ squad overhauls later down the line.

It’s with that in mind that we’ve put together this ‘hop on, hop off’ modified Season Ticker for Premium Members.

Here, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of the season.

HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS

The colour-coded Season Ticker makes our lives easier, being able to see long streaks of blue at a glance.

The fixture runs we’ve picked out are either all or mostly favourable stretches of games. Sometimes, there will be a less appealing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence. It was a struggle with some clubs, such as Everton, with Gameweeks 1-8 about the best that we could muster.

We’ve set the minimum at five matches, while we’ve also included a second run for Chelsea as both Gameweeks 1-6 and 9-16 contain some agreeable games.

There are other, shorter sequences that Fantasy managers may want to target, of course. Arsenal have Manchester United and Leeds United in the first two Gameweeks, so they could do some damage early on before facing Liverpool in Gameweek 3.

And some players – Mohamed Salah, for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us.

But hopefully, this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

In the below image, we’ve tried to mostly dodge meetings with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. There are some unavoidable exceptions, however.