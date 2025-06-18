13
Fixtures June 18

Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for all 20 clubs

13 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may not be up and running for 2025/26 yet but the fixtures are out – so let the preliminary planning begin!

It usually pays to do some medium-term thinking ahead of the big Gameweek 1 kick-off.

Being able to amass five rolled transfers, for instance, means we can, if we want, pencil in ‘mini-Wildcard’ squad overhauls later down the line.

It’s with that in mind that we’ve put together this ‘hop on, hop off’ modified Season Ticker for Premium Members.

Here, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of the season.

HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS

The colour-coded Season Ticker makes our lives easier, being able to see long streaks of blue at a glance.

The fixture runs we’ve picked out are either all or mostly favourable stretches of games. Sometimes, there will be a less appealing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence. It was a struggle with some clubs, such as Everton, with Gameweeks 1-8 about the best that we could muster.

We’ve set the minimum at five matches, while we’ve also included a second run for Chelsea as both Gameweeks 1-6 and 9-16 contain some agreeable games.

There are other, shorter sequences that Fantasy managers may want to target, of course. Arsenal have Manchester United and Leeds United in the first two Gameweeks, so they could do some damage early on before facing Liverpool in Gameweek 3.

And some players – Mohamed Salah, for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us.

But hopefully, this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

In the below image, we’ve tried to mostly dodge meetings with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. There are some unavoidable exceptions, however.

13 Comments
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Looks like Bobb is coming on soon

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Last season I had Bobb & looked really good in the preseason but a horrible
      tackle finished his season - might be worth a punt depending if he starts
      & if around the 5.0m last season price?

      Open Controls
  2. Caligula's third favou…
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Thanks Pep. Doku(c), you could have waited 30 seconds before making those subs.

    Open Controls
  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Rico Lewis doing Rico Lewis things

    Open Controls
  4. Pariße
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    What’s Lewis still walking on the pitch for? He thinks that’s a good tackle in the Prem. It’s a red in any competition anywhere.

    Open Controls
  5. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    These fixtures are horrible, honestly. Every team has largely mixed fixtures. The only club with a half decent run is Chelsea, and we all know how picking Chelsea assets at the start of the season goes (terribly wrong always).

    Maybe it will make it more interesting, but you need a few teams with some nice runs, not just one who i don't like.

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Remember Ivanovic? Was guaranteed an early season haul v Wigan.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chelsea first four all London Derbys & you never know - add to this who will actually
      play as after the World Club Championship late end of season break/then preseason I
      would give Chelsea a wide berth.

      Arsenal would appear the worse set of fixtures but this could favour them later on,
      think of Wolves last season where poor Gary O'Neill had the top half in the first
      10 games & really did not get going - Arsenal/rest & a preseason with new signings
      could benifit

      Open Controls
  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Haaland 12th man and Mbappe (C) and yet it's still somehow going better than my team in last season FPL

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Missed the early deadline and couldnt do Haaland 12th man

      Can switch my C to Cambiaso

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    anyone considering gw1 bb, gw2 wc, do you think the gw1 fixtures look good for it?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      No

      I did that last season & regretted playing BB in GW1 as my bench only scored 7 points.

      Depending but I'm going to try to roll FT & get 5 to be able to make mini wild-cards something
      I tried but failed. Possible get a balance squad that can rota with odd premier - looking to possible
      avoid Man City/Chelsea to start with as missing needed rest

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Delap will be ready

        Open Controls

