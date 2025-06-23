10
FPL June 23

How well do newly promoted sides usually start the season?

10 Comments
Share

Having seen all three promoted sides go straight back down in successive seasons, Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland fans will be feeling nervous about the start of 2025/26.

While all teams end up facing each other once at home and once away, fixture order does have significance. A winnable run of matches can lead to a positive start, some early momentum and a belief that avoiding relegation is achievable.

So let’s check out the first six Gameweeks of the last 10 Premier League campaigns, to firstly see if there’s a correlation between starting well and survival.

But it’s not just about beating the drop. Can we Fantasy managers expect a ‘honeymoon period’ from the new boys in the early weeks?

PROMOTED SIDES SINCE 2015/16

GW 1-6
POINTS		FINAL
POSITION		FINAL
POINTS		GW 1-6
POINTS		FINAL
POSITION		FINAL
POINTS
24/25Ipswich419th2219/20Sheffield Utd89th54
24/25Leicester318th2519/20Norwich620th21
24/25Southampton120th1219/20Aston Villa417th35
23/24Burnley1*19th2418/19Wolves97th57
23/24Luton1*18th2618/19Fulham519th26
23/24Sheffield Utd120th1618/19Cardiff218th34
22/23Fulham810th5217/18Newcastle910th44
22/23Bournemouth715th3917/18Huddersfield916th37
22/23Nott’m Forest416th3817/18Brighton715th40
21/22Brentford913th4616/17Burnley716th40
21/22Watford719th2316/17Hull718th34
21/22Norwich020th2216/17Middlesbrough519th28
20/21Leeds109th5915/16Watford913th45
20/21West Brom319th2615/16Norwich819th34
20/21Fulham118th2815/16Bournemouth716th42

*played one game fewer due to Gameweek 2 postponement

The table’s left-hand side looks a bit grim, doesn’t it? 10 of the latest 15 have been immediately relegated. In fact, none of 2023/24 or 2024/25’s bottom trio were able to reach 27 points.

Since 2020/21, we’ve seen Southampton, Sheffield United, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion wait a long time for that elusive first victory.

The middle season (2022/23) was an exception – recent enough to offer faint hope to the latest lot.

All three survived, just like 2017/18, as Fulham sprinted out of the traps with three wins from seven outings. As for Bournemouth, they had to face Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool between Gameweeks 2 to 4, being thrashed on each occasion. They managed to stay up, too.

How do newly promoted sides usually start the season?
How do newly promoted sides usually start the season? 1

ABOVE: The 30 promoted teams since 2015/16, sorted by most to fewest points in Gameweeks 1 to 6

In general, if a team accumulates eight points in their initial six fixtures, they should be fine. Only Norwich from a decade ago found themselves tailing off.

And failing to get more than six points usually leads to relegation.

However, landing on exactly seven could go either way – a couple of clubs ended on 40 but Watford got to just 23.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR FPL?

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 6 Scout Picks

The recent release of 2025/26’s schedule has Sunderland supporters optimistic of reaching this eight-point mark. Early encounters versus West Ham United (h), Burnley (a) and Brentford (h) has them top of our Fixture Ticker for Gameweeks 1 to 6, although the Black Cats finished 24 points below their promoted pals in last season’s Championship table.

But bear this in mind: a newly promoted side has not won a single game in the first six Gameweeks in the last two seasons. That’s despite Southampton being high up the ticker this time last year. Luton were similarly ranked well in 2023/24. There were a few draws for Leicester and Ipswich early last season, but not a meaningful points boost.

THIS SEASON’S PROMOTED THREE CLUBS: FIRST SIX FIXTURES

It’ll be a tough opening run for the Clarets this time, meeting Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Man City by Gameweek 6.

Meanwhile, Leeds began 2020/21 with consecutive 4-3 thrillers – a brave Anfield defeat, then a win over Fulham. This time, they’re mid-table in our Fixture Ticker. Kicking off at home to Everton could bring an initial buzz around key attacking assets.

Recent history, however, suggests they’re all up against it from the off.

The below graph from The Athletic perhaps sums up the widening chasm best – and suggests that even before the nadir of the last two seasons, the struggle to survive has been getting progressively harder:

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 10 Years
    10 hours, 48 mins ago

    what an absolute shambles of var use in the atletico match. get rid of it

    Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    10 hours, 46 mins ago

    what price do people think Saka might come in at? think he could be anywhere between 10.5-12mil. hoping for 11.5mil, expecting 11mil though tbh

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 48 mins ago

      I think there will be better options if 11.5m

      Open Controls
  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 hours, 46 mins ago

    Trying to watch this club world cup match on the 5 app on my Samsung TV.. The image quality is so bad its unwatchable. Anyone else finding the same?

    Open Controls
    1. red drallek
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 32 mins ago

      Use the DAZN app that is good quality, watching in a hotel room today, via my laptop.

      Open Controls
  4. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    10 hours ago

    Good article. So that makes it six teams to stay clear of in your first draft. The three promoted sides plus Wolves, Fulham and Brentford.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yes, but players from those teams will be very favourably priced, thus tempting you to take a punt on one or two of them as enablers.

      Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 15 mins ago

    Leeds still seem to be riddled with man-buns.

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Arise Sir Man-Bun!

      Open Controls
  6. Eze Really?
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Hard work went into the article, but I think a little short of content to write about ATM

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.