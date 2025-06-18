Every single 2025/26 FPL fixture by Gameweek

Now that all top-flight fixtures for the upcoming 2025/26 season have been released, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can start thinking about their initial squads – even if the game isn’t live!

This special summer moment is an annual tradition, where optimum fixture rotations are calculated and early targets are identified. After that? It’s all about waiting for the game to relaunch.

So here is a list of the complete Premier League schedule, with only Gameweek 1’s times and TV showings currently made public.

Furthermore, as active FPL managers will know, all fixtures are subject to change.

There is a much more aesthetically pleasing way of seeing every top-flight 2025/26 fixture, of course: via our Season Ticker!

READ MORE: How to use the Season Ticker for FPL fixture planning

Gameweek 1

Friday 15 August

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (20:00)

Saturday 16 August

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (12:30)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham (15:00)

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00)

Sunderland v West Ham United (15:00)

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (15:00)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday 17 August

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)

Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)

Monday 18 August

Leeds United v Everton (20:00)

Gameweek 2 – around Saturday 23 August

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Sunderland

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham United v Chelsea

Gameweek 3 – around Saturday 30 August

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Fulham

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Burnley

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Sunderland v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

Gameweek 4 – around Saturday 13 September

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Leeds United

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 5 – around Saturday 20 September

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v Chelsea

Sunderland v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Gameweek 6 – around Saturday 27 September

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Manchester United

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gameweek 7 – around Saturday 4 October

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Brentford v Manchester City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion

Gameweek 8 – around Saturday 18 October

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

Gameweek 9 – around Saturday 25 October

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sunderland

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v West Ham United

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Gameweek 10 – around Saturday 1 November

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Sunderland v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Gameweek 11 – around Saturday 8 November

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion

Everton v Fulham

Manchester City v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Sunderland v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Burnley

Gameweek 12 – around Saturday 22 November

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v Sunderland

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Everton

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Gameweek 13 – around Saturday 29 November

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

West Ham United v Liverpool

Gameweek 14 – around Wednesday 3 December

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Chelsea

Liverpool v Sunderland

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Gameweek 15 – around Saturday 6 December

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Liverpool

Manchester City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Gameweek 16 – around Saturday 13 December

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Leeds United

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Gameweek 17 – around Saturday 20 December

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion v Sunderland

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Gameweek 18 – around Saturday 27 December

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Sunderland v Leeds United

West Ham United v Fulham

Gameweek 19 – around Tuesday 30 December

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Sunderland v Manchester City

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Gameweek 20 – around Saturday 3 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Gameweek 21 – around Wednesday 7 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Sunderland

Burnley v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Leeds United

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

Gameweek 22 – around Saturday 17 January

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Brentford

Leeds United v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Gameweek 23 – around Saturday 24 January

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Leeds United

Fulham v Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Sunderland

Gameweek 24 – around Saturday 31 January

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leeds United v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth

Gameweek 25 – around Saturday 7 February

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Ham United

Fulham v Everton

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Gameweek 26 – around Wednesday 11 February

Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Manchester United

Gameweek 27 – around Saturday 21 February

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Sunderland v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

Gameweek 28 – around Saturday 28 February

AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Brentford

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Gameweek 29 – around Wednesday 4 March

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v West Ham United

Leeds United v Sunderland

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Gameweek 30 – around Saturday 14 March

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Sunderland v Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United v Manchester City

Gameweek 31 – around Saturday 21 March

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Brentford

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Gameweek 32 – around Saturday 11 April

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Everton

Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester United v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gameweek 33 – around Saturday 18 April

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Brentford v Fulham

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Gameweek 34 – around Saturday 25 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

Burnley v Manchester City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Brentford

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 35 – around Saturday 2 May

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v West Ham United

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Manchester City

Leeds United v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland

Gameweek 36 – around Saturday 9 May

Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Ham United v Arsenal

Gameweek 37 – around Sunday 17 May

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Sunderland

Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

Gameweek 38 – Sunday 24 May

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Sunderland v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

West Ham United v Leeds United