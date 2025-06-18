0
Fixtures June 18

Every single 2025/26 FPL fixture by Gameweek

Now that all top-flight fixtures for the upcoming 2025/26 season have been released, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can start thinking about their initial squads – even if the game isn’t live!

This special summer moment is an annual tradition, where optimum fixture rotations are calculated and early targets are identified. After that? It’s all about waiting for the game to relaunch.

So here is a list of the complete Premier League schedule, with only Gameweek 1’s times and TV showings currently made public.

Furthermore, as active FPL managers will know, all fixtures are subject to change.

There is a much more aesthetically pleasing way of seeing every top-flight 2025/26 fixture, of course: via our Season Ticker!

Gameweek 1

Friday 15 August

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (20:00)

Saturday 16 August

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (12:30)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham (15:00)
Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00)
Sunderland v West Ham United (15:00)
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (15:00)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday 17 August

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)
Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)

Monday 18 August

Leeds United v Everton (20:00)

Gameweek 2 – around Saturday 23 August

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Sunderland
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion
Fulham v Manchester United
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham United v Chelsea

Gameweek 3 – around Saturday 30 August

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Fulham
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Burnley
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Sunderland v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

Gameweek 4 – around Saturday 13 September

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Leeds United
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 5 – around Saturday 20 September

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Sunderland v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Gameweek 6 – around Saturday 27 September

Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Manchester United
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gameweek 7 – around Saturday 4 October

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Burnley
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion

Gameweek 8 – around Saturday 18 October

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford

Gameweek 9 – around Saturday 25 October

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sunderland
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v West Ham United
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Gameweek 10 – around Saturday 1 November

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Sunderland v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Newcastle United

Gameweek 11 – around Saturday 8 November

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton v Fulham
Manchester City v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
Sunderland v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Burnley

Gameweek 12 – around Saturday 22 November

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v Sunderland
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Everton
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Gameweek 13 – around Saturday 29 November

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion
Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
West Ham United v Liverpool

Gameweek 14 – around Wednesday 3 December

AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Liverpool v Sunderland
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Gameweek 15 – around Saturday 6 December

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Liverpool
Manchester City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Gameweek 16 – around Saturday 13 December

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Leeds United
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Aston Villa

Gameweek 17 – around Saturday 20 December

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton and Hove Albion v Sunderland
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Gameweek 18 – around Saturday 27 December

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
Sunderland v Leeds United
West Ham United v Fulham

Gameweek 19 – around Tuesday 30 December

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Sunderland v Manchester City
West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Gameweek 20 – around Saturday 3 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Gameweek 21 – around Wednesday 7 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Sunderland
Burnley v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham v Chelsea
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Leeds United
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

Gameweek 22 – around Saturday 17 January

Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Brentford
Leeds United v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Gameweek 23 – around Saturday 24 January

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Leeds United
Fulham v Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Sunderland

Gameweek 24 – around Saturday 31 January

Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton
Chelsea v West Ham United
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Sunderland v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth

Gameweek 25 – around Saturday 7 February

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Sunderland
Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Ham United
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Gameweek 26 – around Wednesday 11 February

Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Manchester United

Gameweek 27 – around Saturday 21 February

Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Sunderland v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

Gameweek 28 – around Saturday 28 February

AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Brentford
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Gameweek 29 – around Wednesday 4 March

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v West Ham United
Leeds United v Sunderland
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Gameweek 30 – around Saturday 14 March

Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Sunderland v Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham United v Manchester City

Gameweek 31 – around Saturday 21 March

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Brentford
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Gameweek 32 – around Saturday 11 April

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Everton
Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester United v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gameweek 33 – around Saturday 18 April

Aston Villa v Sunderland
Brentford v Fulham
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Gameweek 34 – around Saturday 25 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea
Burnley v Manchester City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Brentford
Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 35 – around Saturday 2 May

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v West Ham United
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Manchester City
Leeds United v Burnley
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland

Gameweek 36 – around Saturday 9 May

Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
West Ham United v Arsenal

Gameweek 37 – around Sunday 17 May

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Sunderland
Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

Gameweek 38 – Sunday 24 May

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
West Ham United v Leeds United

