FPL is updating for 2025/26 – how long did it take to relaunch last year?

As you may have spotted, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is updating for the 2025/26 season.

Don’t get too excited, however: the relaunch proper likely isn’t going to be imminent.

HOW LONG FROM THIS UPDATE TO FPL GOING LIVE?

Thanks to moderator RedLightning, we might have a rough idea when FPL will go live for 2025/26.

Last year’s ‘updating’ phase took ten days, lasting from Monday 24 June to Thursday 4 July.

After a short period of dormancy, we then had a week of price reveals. That went from Thursday 11 July to Thursday 18 July.

The announcement of the rule changes (eg rolling up to five transfers) came on Wednesday 17 July.

The game then launched on Thursday 18 July.

So, that was a period of 24 days from the initial update to FPL going live.

That would put us around Sunday 20 July this summer – although FPL tend to go live on a weekday, so perhaps this side of that weekend is likelier.