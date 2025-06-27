FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy Matchday 4 strategy + chip tips

It’s time to clear away all the dead wood and restock: FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy managers get unlimited transfers ahead of Matchday 4!

This marks the start of the knockout rounds, with 32 clubs whittled down to 16.

Here are a few considerations for Fantasy managers as they overhaul their squads.

WHEN TO USE THE NEW ‘QUALIFICATION BOOSTER’ CHIP…

Perhaps taking inspiration from Fantasy Premier League’s mid-season ‘Mystery Chip’ (which turned out to be the Assistant Manager), FIFA have lobbed another ‘booster’ in our direction.

It’s called the Qualification Booster. When deployed in any Matchday (and it is only a one-Matchday affair), you get +2 points for every player in your XI who makes it through to the next round.

Instinctively, the thought is to play this straight away.

The round-of-16 ties should, in theory, be much easier to call than the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Paris Saint-Germain have an 87.9% chance of beating Inter Miami, according to the bookies. Manchester City are red-hot favourites (85.4%) to overcome Al-Hilal. Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all have win likelihoods of 70.0%+.

The probability is that we won’t see many numbers as high as those from the quarter-final onwards. PSG are set to meet Bayern in the last eight, for instance, in a much tougher-to-call contest.

So, to maximise your chances of returns from this booster, Matchday 4 seems like the optimal time.

…AND WHEN TO USE THE OTHER BOOSTERS