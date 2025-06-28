Best Football.Fun picks for the Club World Cup knockout stage

Sponsored by Football.Fun

We have a slight break to catch our breath before entering the Club World Cup knockout stage, where the free Football.Fun (FDF) game resumes.

It’s about ending with as many credits (‘Gold’) as possible, which can be done in several ways:

– Like in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), popular players quickly rise in value Player Packs – As well as the initial packs gifted after signing up, more active managers will get rewarded with extra ones. Each contain free shares in four random individuals.

– As well as the initial packs gifted after signing up, more active managers will get rewarded with extra ones. Each contain free shares in four random individuals. Having the best players – Every weekend and midweek is a separate mini-tournament. If you own one of its best goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders or forwards, according to the dynamic scoring system, you will earn even more Gold. The rewards are split between all owners of these players.

FDF PHASE ONE: RESULTS

The Club World Cup group stage is over, meaning phase one of FDF is a wrap.

Plenty of surprise ballers showed up and showed out. Massive congratulations go to Cmorr09 for just about holding onto that number one spot – let’s see if this was luck, or if he can do it again.

Also, a big thank you goes out to everyone who has been taking part so far.

WHAT HAPPENS IN PHASE TWO?

Before the round of 16, everything resets. All players who were eliminated after the group games are being removed and a few extra names have been added to the remaining 16 clubs.

Like earlier, all FDF managers will have an empty squad, packs to open and 1,000 Gold.

This final phase is a new chance to try climbing to the top. So pay close attention to the fixtures because, as teams get knocked out, you’ll want to readjust your squad accordingly.

First up, at 17:00 BST, is a meeting between Brazilian giants Palmeiras and Botafogo.

BEST PICKS FOR PHASE TWO

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Joint top-scorer with three goals, the ex-Crystal Palace winger has also set up two others. It took his value up to 3.53 Gold per share. Olise is one of eight players to have twice won some mini-tournament Gold.

Bayern Munich teammate Harry Kane is also a great option, while Jamal Musiala deserves a mention for his sensational cameo hat-trick versus Auckland City.

However, the German side must face Flamengo before potentially meeting Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Another of the eight Gold-winning players is Haaland, who, like Phil Foden, has two goals and one assist.

Man City had a below-par Premier League campaign but have been great in America. The only team to win all three outings, they’ve racked up the most goals (13) and highest goal difference (+11).

They’re surely a favourite to go all the way.

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

At the end of those 48 group matches, five of the six highest-valued players belonged to Real Madrid. Valverde was one of these – their only individual to win Gold twice, thanks to strikes against Pachuca and Salzburg.

Some might be tempted to invest in 21-year-old Gonzalo Garcia after two goals and one assist in three starts. But the expected Kylian Mbappe return is likely to reduce his game time.

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Despite finishing second in Group D, you could argue that Chelsea are in the nicest-looking quarter of this draw. Benfica on Saturday night, then either Palmeiras or Botafogo.

While Cole Palmer keeps blanking, midfielder Enzo has contributed one goal and two assists.

Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund)

Finally, a name that was previously picked out, when his price dipped below the 1.00 share price default.

We suggested that Dortmund’s left wing-back could soon make that number look silly and he’s since accumulated one goal, one assist and two clean sheets, which took him up to 1.55.

Niko Kovac’s side is continuing the late-season form that scraped Champions League qualification. Up next is Monterrey.

