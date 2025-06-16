Five Football.Fun bargains for the Club World Cup

Sponsored by Football.Fun

Our introduction piece on Football.Fun (FDF) explained that it’s a completely free game that combines Fantasy Football and trading.

It’s about ending with as many credits (‘Gold’) as possible, which can be done in several ways:

Buy shares of fast-risers – Like in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), popular players quickly rise in value

Player Packs – As well as the initial packs gifted after signing up, more active managers will get rewarded with extra ones. Each contain free shares in four random individuals.

Having the best players – Every weekend and midweek is a separate mini-tournament. If you own one of its best goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders or forwards, according to the dynamic scoring system, you will earn even more Gold.

Adding to that third method, the Gold is split between all owners. So if you possess under-the-radar differentials, you’ll get a larger slice of that pie.

Here are five potential bargains that have dropped below the default price of 1.00 Gold per share.

DEF – Daniel Svensson (0.99, Dortmund)

Energetic wing-back Svensson only joined Dortmund in February but has flourished on the left of Niko Kovac’s 3-4-3 system. He also operates well in central midfield, if needed.

The Swedish international still found time to rack up one goal and three assists in the Bundesliga, as BVB won seven of their final eight matches to scrape Champions League qualification. And it remains fresh in the mind that they reached the 2023/24 continental final.

Favourite to win Group F, the 0.99 share price could soon look silly.

DEF – Renan Lodi (0.97, Al-Hilal)

Another player with potential at both ends of the pitch is former Atletico Madrid and Marseille left-back Renan Lodi.

Saudi giants Al-Hilal kept 12 clean sheets in last season’s 34 league matches, while his 24 outings in a four-man backline resulted in three goals and seven assists.

In fact, Lodi’s role could get even more attacking, should new boss Simone Inzaghi choose to immediately apply his favoured 3-5-2 formation. It remains to be seen what the Italian will begin with.

MID – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (0.98, Al-Hilal)

Another of many Al-Hilal players familiar to European fans is former Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic.

If these big names show up, they could be the tournament’s dark horses. Al-Za’eem were unbeaten 2023/24 champions under Jorge Jesus and set an incredible world record (at the time) by winning 34 consecutive matches, in all competitions.

That campaign, the Serbian delivered double figures for goals and assists, before scoring 17 times in all 2024/25 competitions. He averaged over eight goals per season in Serie A.

Also below 1.00 Gold per share are colleagues Ruben Neves and Malcom.

MID – Oscar Gloukh (0.99, Salzburg)

Against Al-Hilal in Matchday 2 of the Club World Cup – during Football.Fun’s Diamond Tournament – is Salzburg, whose 10-year streak of Austrian titles has been halted by two trophyless seasons.

The club prides itself on being a breeding ground for future world beaters like Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi, Sadio Mane, Dominik Szoboszlai and Benjamin Sesko, with insiders predicting 21-year-old Gloukh to be the next superstar.

A magician who pulls the strings, two Bundesliga campaigns have brought 37 goal contributions. He was the leader for 2023/24 assists (15) and netted 10 for himself last time. One of 25 nominees for Golden Boy 2024, this summer could thrust Gloukh onto the radar of many top clubs.

FWD – Salomon Rondon (0.97, Pachuca)

Finally, at the opposite end, a veteran striker boasting both penalties and Premier League experience.

Rondon scored 36 times in the top-flight for West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Everton and is having a fruitful time in Mexico.

Successive 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup hat-tricks preceded a brace in its final, allowing Pachuca to lift the trophy and qualify for this summer’s extravaganza.

Although Tuzos had a poor time in 2024/25’s Liga MX, the Venezuelan bagged 15 goals.

