AI predicts all three EFL 25/26 tables

The start of the 2025/26 EFL League One and League Two seasons is just a month away!

While Championship managers will need to hold out until August 8, the excitement for the new season is already building and it won’t be long until we see competitive football back on our screens and in stadiums.

The ubiquitous world of AI takes centre stage once more! Having already delved into the bookies’ predictions for Championship performance, we’re now pushing the boundaries further.

Embracing the rise of AI, we’ve tasked X’s Grok tool with forecasting the entire 2025/26 EFL standings for the Championship, League One, and League Two, along with its “reasoning” for each prediction. And let us tell you, there are some shocks!

CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM POINTS REASON 1. Southampton 92 Relegated from the Premier League, Southampton, under Will Still, have a strong squad, managerial stability, and parachute payments, will see them as favourites. 2. Ipswich Town 89 Also relegated, Ipswich’s attacking flair, led by players like Sammie Szmodics (M), should be enough for automatic promotion. 3. Sheffield United 85 Beaten in the 2024/25 Play-Off Final, Chris Wilder’s side leverages a robust squad. Their home form at Bramall Lane ensures a play-off spot, though minor squad turnover may prevent a top-two finish. 4. Birmingham City 82 Promoted from League One, Birmingham’s financial backing and Chris Davies’ attacking philosophy position them for a surprise play-off push. 5. Leicester City 80 Relegated with a points deduction looming, Leicester’s squad quality is high, but off-field issues may limit them to a play-off spot rather than automatic promotion. 6. Coventry City 78 A fantastic 2024/25 under Frank Lampard reaching the play-offs, Coventry’s stability and attacking options make them likely to secure a play-off spot again. 7. Middlesbrough 75 Managerless after Michael Carrick’s sacking, with potential top talent sales, could see them miss out. 8. WBA 73 A lack of firepower up front prevents a higher finish under Ton Mowbray, but their Championship experience ensures a solid top-half finish. 9. Norwich City 70 Norwich’s solid squad should keep them in the top half, though not play-off contenders under Liam Manning. Top talent leaving could hinder their season. 10. Bristol City 68 Impressive 24/25 campaign, but Manning’s departure and lack of firepower impacts promotion odds. 11. Watford 66 Barely in play-off contention in 2024/25, Watford’s inconsistent squad and management changes limit their ceiling. 12. Blackburn Rovers 65 Exceeded expectations in 24/25 under Ismael, but are not expected to replicate their top end of season form again. 13. Sheffield Wednesday 63 Avoided relegation comfortably last season. Financial issues are a worry, but shouldn’t be relegated. 14. Stoke City 60 Struggled last season but survived. Championship experience and bet365 stadium fortress secures a lower mid-table finish. 15. Derby County 58 Expected to consolidate but not challenge for promotion under John Eustace. 16. Millwall 56 Narrowly missed out on the play-offs under Alex Neil. Top defensive record but blunt attack limits upward mobility, keeping them lower mid-table. 17. Swansea City 54 Limited investment and a thin squad – no standout striker – ensures safety, but no play-off hopes. 18. QPR 52 Escaped relegation, Loftus Road atmosphere aids survival, but lacks quality to finish higher without a manager announced. 19. PNE 50 Narrowly survived, expected to flirt with relegation again, but Heckingbottom’s pragmatism should see them remain in the division. 20. Hull City 48 Sergej Jakirovic appointed following Ruben Selles’ sacking. Home form may just secure survival, but instability looms. 21. Wrexham 45 Hollywood-backed momentum and a fairytale story is tested by the Championship’s quality jump. Fan support and a direct style help them narrowly avoid relegation. 22. Portsmouth 42 Five clear of the drop zone last campaign, Mousinho’s side were excellent at Fratton Park but struggled on the road. 23. Oxford United 38 Survived 24/25 but heavily reliant on Mark Harris (F). Small squad and porous defence overwhelms their limited resources. 24. Charlton Athletic 37 Play-Off winners doesn’t translate into Championship success. Nathan Jones’ defensive style will see them return to the third division.

LEAGUE ONE

TEAM POINTS REASON 1. Luton Town 101 Matt Bloomfield’s experience in League One will play dividends. Squad full of talent, a Birmingham City-like title charge is expected. 2. Cardiff City 96 Expected to have a sizeable budget but without a manager at present may see Luton pip them to the title. Home wins will drive them to promotion. 3. Plymouth Argyle 89 Their 22/23 League One title [101 points] ensures a strong campaign, despite not having anyone at the top currently. 4. Bolton Wanderers 85 Poor end to the campaign, Steven Schumacher has a full summer to make his mark and develop the squad. 5. Huddersfield Town 81 Lee Grant’s appointment as manager is certainly turning heads, especially after last season’s disappointing finish. The club has wasted no time in the transfer market, and have experience in the division. 6. Reading 78 New ownership stabilises Reading after deductions. They just missed out on the play-offs last season, and Noel Hunt will be hoping to see them kick on. 7. Stockport County 74 Reached the 24/25 play-offs, mainly fuelled by Louie Barry’s (F) early season heroics. However, it won’t be play-off joy once again. 8. Blackpool 70 Although in with an early shout following Steve Bruce’s appointment, Blackpool were far off reaching the play-offs. Expect a similar season. 9. Lincoln City 67 A mid-table finish, Michael Skubala’s side are in for a decent season. 10. Rotherham United 64 Matt Hamshaw will be hoping to improve the clubs poor away form after a disappointing campaign. 11. Wycombe Wanderers 61 Their underdog story, which saw them drop from automatic promotion contention into the play-offs, was cut short by a semi-final defeat. This season, Mike Dodds is expected to lead them to a mid-table finish. 12. Barnsley 59 Concerns are mounting over the future of key players, including Davis Keillor-Dunn, who has recently been the subject of transfer speculation. For Connor Hourihane’s side, another mid-table finish appears to be on the cards. 13. Peterborough United 58 Darren Ferguson’s side certainly had something to celebrate with their Vertu Trophy victory, but a significant squad exodus means they’re likely to finish in the mid-table again. 14. Leyton Orient 56 Richie Wellens’ side finished the season outstandingly, despite ultimately losing the play-off final. While there’s a slim chance of reaching the play-offs again, a mid-table finish is more likely for them this campaign. 15. Wigan Athletic 54 An impressive defence but mediocre attack should see Shaun Maloney’s side ensures safety. 16. Exeter City 52 Another middle of the pack finish is expected for Gary Caldwell’s side. 17. Northampton Town 50 Despite a poor campaign last year, Jon Brady’s side could climb a couple of spots this season. However, limited investment means they’ll likely remain in the lower mid-table. 18. Stevenage 48 Alex Revell’s 5-3-2 will keep them above the drop zone, but a lack of goal scorers won’t see them propel up the table. 19. Bradford City 44 A last-minute promotion winner, the Bantams have already been investing in their side, and good home form should see them stay up. 20. Burton Albion 42 Great escape last season, Gary Bowyer re-signing should see them survive once again. 21. Mansfield Town 40 Nigel Clough’s future could be in doubt, and their 24/25 struggles will be amplified, but should survive. 22. Doncaster Rovers 39 League Two 24/25 winners, Grant McCann’s side have some top talent, but the quality jump could be too steep. 23. AFC Wimbledon 34 Play-off winners, Johnnie Jackson’s small squad won’t cope with League One, leading to relegation. 24. Port Vale 30 Despite Darren Moore’s League One experience with Sheffield Wednesday, a lack of quality doom them to relegation.

LEAGUE TWO