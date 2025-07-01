Best midfielders for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy

With no budget to consider in UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy, the world – or at least Europe – is your oyster when it comes to picking the best midfielders.

The women in the engine room get five points for a goal, three points for an assist, two points for winning a penalty, and one point for a goal from outside the box. Clean sheets return only one point for midfielders, so it is very much attack-minded options with good fixtures that should be the focus of our teams.

Here are a few names to chew over ahead of Wednesday’s tournament start.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Putellas is one of two double Ballon d’Or winners in the Spain side.

The 31-year-old missed the last Euros after damaging cruciate ligaments on the eve of the tournament but made up for lost time by winning the World Cup two years ago.

Putellas has had another standout season for Barcelona in 2024/25, recording the second-most goals (16) and the most assists (11) in the Liga F.

Putellas also produced three goals and four assists in the Champions League and contributed four assists in Spain’s six European Championship qualifying campaign matches.

With Aitana Bonmati, the other double Ballon d’Or winner in the squad, a doubt after contracting viral meningitis, the onus will be on Putellas to be at her creative best – and we can expect her to hit the ground running on Matchday 1 against Portugal.

Mariona Caldentey (Spain)

Caldentey won six Liga F titles and three Champions Leagues with Barcelona before making the switch to Arsenal last summer.

The Gunners needed a player with magic in her boots and the Spanish winger duly provided it, scoring a worldie against Lyon in the Champions League semi-final, leading Arsenal to European glory and being voted 2025 WSL player of the year.

Caldentey scored nine league goals and provided nine assists and she has also impressed for La Roja this season, for whom she has been a regular, scoring a goal and producing four assists across six Nations League matches.

Caldentey is the Fantasy gift of a forward masquerading as a midfielder and could well light up the tournament with big returns anticipated from a group consisting of Portugal, Belgium and Italy.

Ella Toone (England)

Toone is the player for the big occasion.

The Manchester United midfielder scored in the Euro 2022 final, the World Cup semi-final and the 2024 FA Cup final and she is now making the transition from super sub to starting no 10 for the Lionesses.

Last season was a difficult one for the 24-year-old, who struggled to find her A game following the loss of her father, but she still produced five assists and two goals in the WSL and looks to be coming into form at the right time.

Toone is perhaps England’s most creative player and has the ability to pick out the passes for Alessia Russo and chip in with the odd goal herself.

Toone scored twice in the 7-0 thrashing of Jamaica on Friday and will be looking to make her mark against France, the Netherlands and Wales.

Klara Bühl (Germany)

She may only be 24 but Bühl already has 70 caps for her country. A fantastic crosser of the ball, who plays mainly on the left wing, Buhl is also deadly in front of goal, which is music to the ears of Fantasy managers.

Buhl has unfinished business with the Euros after missing the 2022 final with Covid, and has the calibre to deliver at these finals after impressing in the Bundesliga in the season just gone.

She produced the most assists in the Bundesliga this season, with 14, and scored seven goals.

Bühl also delivered two assists and a goal in five Nations League appearances for an attack-minded Germany side fancied to fare well this year.

They have a benign group including Sweden, Denmark and Poland, starting with a gimme against the Poles.

Manuela Giugliano (Italy)

Giugliano became the first female player from Italy to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or Féminin last year.

A skilful playmaker who plays in the No 10 role for Roma, for whom she scored 12 Serie A goals this season, she is the creative fulcrum of this Azzurre side.

Italy finished their latest Nations League campaign strongly, with a 3-0 win over Denmark, a creditable 0-0 draw with Sweden and a 4-1 win thrashing of Wales, in which Giugliano contributed a hat-trick of assists.

By the time they face Spain, Italy should be qualified.

Therefore, we can expect Giugliano to pull the strings as Andrea Soncin’s improving side makes short work of Belgium and Portugal in Matchdays 1 and 2, respectively.

Grace Geyoro (France)

Geyoro is looking to make a point in international football after being stripped of the club captaincy this season by new Paris Saint-Germain coach Fabrice Abriel.

She started only 17 league matches as a result but still scored six goals.

Crucially, she seems to be saving her best for Les Bleues, for whom she scored in back-to-back Nations League matches against Switzerland and Iceland in April and May. She also netted twice in the 3-2 friendly win over Brazil on 27 June.

It’s not the easiest group, containing England, the Netherlands and Wales, but Geyoro should be at the heart of France’s Euros charge.

Jill Roord (Netherlands)

Perhaps only a pick for Matchday 1 in isolation, Roord has one of the best fixtures of the opening round before the might of France and England await.

It’s Wales up first, though, a match that the bookies think the Dutch have an 85% chance of winning.

An attacking midfielder who should take her place in the Netherlands’ front three, Roord has netted on 30 occasions for her national team in over 100 caps.

WSL followers will know her from spells at Arsenal and most recently Manchester City, but she’s recently rejoined Twente after citing homesickness.

It was with her hometown club that she started her career, plundering 71 goals in 126 games for the Dutch side in all competitions.

Roord has said that returning to the Low Countries will help her “rediscover her love for football”, so she should be in a good frame of mind this summer.