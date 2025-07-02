FPL promoted teams: Sunderland full-back Hume could offer value

With Sunderland topping our Season Ticker over the first six Gameweeks, full-back Trai Hume could offer early value in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this article, we will discuss the Mackems’ overall clean sheet potential and examine the key players in their backline.

A profile of manager Regis Le Bris ran before this piece, with a review of the Sunderland attack to follow.

To get a fan’s perspective, we spoke to Fantasy Football Scout users FPL Sess and 1justlookin.

The statistics in this piece come from WhoScored, FBref and FotMob.

WHAT IS SUNDERLAND’S CLEAN SHEET POTENTIAL?

P W D L F A GD CS PTS Overall record 46 21 13 12 58 44 +14 17 76 Home 23 12 7 4 32 18 +14 9 43 Away 23 9 6 8 26 26 0 8 33

Sunderland had the fourth-best defence in the Championship last season.

They achieved 17 clean sheets, which is a respectable number, but it falls significantly short of the totals recorded by Burnley and Leeds United, which were 30 and 25, respectively.

24/25 total (rank v other Championship clubs) Goals conceded 44 (4th) Clean sheets 17 (4th) Expected goals conceded 49.0 (5th) Shots per game conceded 11.0 (=4th) Possession 49.0 (=12th)

That said, Sunderland were well organised throughout the 2024/25 season, and while making the jump from the second tier of English football to the elite is rarely easy, Le Bris’ counter-attack style should at least be well-suited to the Premier League.

“Le Bris likes to soak up the pressure and up the pace once we win back possession. Very rarely will we have more possession than our opponents, a little bit like Nottingham Forest in that way.” – 1justlookin

Furthermore, new arrivals Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki should suit Le Bris’ tactical approach, owing to their energy and dynamism.

Sunderland are likely to bring in a new goalkeeper and centre-back, too.

“… our priorities have to be a new defensive midfielder to replace Neil, and at least one centre-back now that Mepham has left, which will provide some much-needed competition with Ballard and O’Nien.” – 1justlookin

THE PLAYERS

2024/25: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

Player Primary position 24/25 Starts (sub apps) Goals Assists Luke O’Nien CB 47 (1) 3 1 Trai Hume RB 46 (1) 3 6 Anthony Patterson GK 45 0 0 Chris Mepham* CB 37 (3) 1 0 Dennis Cirkin LB 33 (6) 3 2 Dan Ballard CB 15 (8) 3 1 Leo Hjelde LB 5 (12) 0 1 Aji Alese LB 8 (4) 0 0 Simon Moore GK 4 0 0 Joe Anderson LB 1 (1) 0 0 Jensen Seelt CB 0 (1) 0 0

*No longer at the club

TRAI HUME / DENNIS CIRKIN

The majority of Sunderland’s attacks last season came down the flanks, which should bring full-backs Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin into contention.

Hume, who is just 23 and primarily plays at right-back, excelled under Le Bris, frequently bombing forward into the final third.

He produced three goals and six assists in 47 league appearances.

A total of 63 key passes was the most of any promoted defender, too:

Defender Club Mins Key passes Mins per key pass Hume Sunderland 4,110 63 64.2 Firpo Leeds 2,622 48 54.6 Bogle Leeds 3,836 37 103.7 Pires Burnley 2,800 36 77.8 Roberts Burnley 3,638 28 129.9

Additionally, he attempted 22 of his 33 shots from inside the opposition area.

Hume also won 128 tackles last season, easily the most of any Sunderland player, further adding to his appeal as a budget enabler.

“Hume is a tackling monster. Will definitely do well on the BPS on that front. He racked up three goals and six assists last season so he has decent attacking threat, too. Hume often pops up late in the box when we play second phase set pieces, i.e. don’t launch it straight into the box. He also takes the odd free-kick and scored one last season.” – FPL Sess

As for Cirkin, the left-back frequently attacks the back post (see below) and can get on the end of set-pieces, so it’s no surprise he took 41 shots compared to Hume’s 33.

He lacked creativity, however, registering just 18 key passes over the season.

Above: Dennis Cirkin’s season heatmap in 2024/25, via SofaScore

“Our full-backs like to push on so if we can keep hold of Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume (cult hero), those two will be decent options. However, they’re both susceptible to yellow cards so it would be a gamble even at £4.5m.” – 1justlookin

ANTHONY PATTERSON

Sunderland are looking to sign a new ‘keeper, with one of their top targets, Marcin Bulka, recently agreeing a deal to join Saudi Arabian team Neom.

It’s an area Le Bris is clearly looking to strengthen ahead of the new season, however.

Anthony Patterson was the number one in 2024/25, but did make several costly errors, with his lack of presence, particularly from corners and crosses, another concern.

Whatever happens in goal, the appeal of the Sunderland shot-stopper will largely be dictated by who else is available at £4.5m.

Simon Moore, meanwhile, is the current back-up.

“Patterson is solid enough but is really poor playing out from the back, which is a big part of Le Bris’ tactics. We’ll likely upgrade.” – FPL Sess

“Patterson could get a few save points but there’s rumours of a new goalkeeper coming in, but I’d still expect Patterson to start the season.” – 1justlookin

LUKE O’NIEN / DAN BALLARD

Chris Mepham, who impressed on loan last season, could return to the Stadium of Light for the 2025/26 campaign, but for now, he’s a Bournemouth player.

It leaves Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard as the two main centre-backs.

O’Nien was always one of the first names on Le Bris’ teamsheet, starting 47 matches, including the play-offs.

There were three set-piece goals from the stopper but he had just 18 attempts all season (at a middling rate of one every 229 minutes), six of which were pot-shots from range.

One of his efforts, intriguingly, was a penalty. However, he – along with two other Sunderland players in 2024/25 – missed from 12 yards.

Le Bris said after that miss that he would revisit the penalty-taking pecking order, so it’s doubtful whether O’Nien is still at the front of the queue. Diarra, for instance, could have a say, having taken them for Strasbourg last season.

As for Ballard, injuries restricted him to just 15 Championship starts, but he’s a set-piece threat in the opposition box and relishes the physical side of the game. His lack of pace could be exposed at the top level, however.

“Ballard and O’Nien are options but they like a yellow card.” – 1justlookin

OTHER DEFENDERS TO FEATURE FOR SUNDERLAND IN 2024/25

Elsewhere, Leo Hjelde has recently undergone surgery for an Achilles injury, while Aji Alese suffered a broken leg and a hand injury in the FA Cup match against Stoke City in January.

Dutch centre-half Jensen Seelt is back to full fitness but could head out on loan.

Joe Anderson, meanwhile, hasn’t been able to break into Sunderland’s first team and is tipped to leave this summer.

Our thanks again go to FPL Sess and 1justlookin for their valuable insight, more of which will be featured in the next article.