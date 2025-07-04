FPL promoted teams: All Leeds midfielders + forwards rated

They were the Championship’s top-scoring team in 2024/25 – so can Leeds United offer us some appealing bargain midfielders and forwards in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) next season?

That’s what we’ll be trying to find out in this third and final article on Daniel Farke’s side.

For a fan’s perspective, we’ve got input from our very own Scott Worrall, a regular match-goer at Elland Road.

The stats in this piece come from Transfermarkt, WhoScored, Opta and FBref.

WHAT IS LEEDS’ GOAL-SCORING POTENTIAL IN FPL?

P W D L F A GD CS PTS Overall record 46 29 13 4 95 30 +65 25 100 Home 23 18 4 1 61 12 +49 14 58 Away 23 11 9 3 34 18 +16 11 42

As we discussed in our piece on Farke, Leeds were top for everything from goals scored (95) to shots (759) and xG (89.1) in 2024/25.

There was a clear gap between goals scored at home (61) and on the road (34) but, in actual fact, the xG (48.4 and 40.7) was a lot closer. Just a bit of variance perhaps there, then.

The Whites’ tally of 95 goals scored was up there with the best-ever totals since the Championship’s early-noughties rebrand:

Club (season) Goals scored Fulham (2021/22) 102 Reading (2005/06) 99 Bournemouth (2014/15) 98 Leeds (2024/25) 95

Fulham, Reading and Bournemouth all survived in their following Premier League campaigns, scoring a very respectable 55, 52 and 45 goals respectively. Can Leeds follow suit?

Farke’s previous experience with Norwich means we’re more cautious: the Canaries went up after scoring 93 goals in 2018/19 and straight back down the following season with 26!

And, despite the glut of goals in the campaign just gone, upgrades/replacements will be needed in many positions.

Which brings us to…

THE PLAYERS

2024/25: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

Player Position Starts (sub apps) Mins Goals Assists Brenden Aaronson AM 43 (3) 3,573 9 2 Joël Piroe CF 36 (10) 3,093 19 7 Ao Tanaka CM 37 (6) 3,318 5 2 Wilfried Gnonto RW 26 (17) 2,284 9 6 Manor Solomon* LW 30 (9) 2,607 10 12 Mateo Joseph CF 11 (28) 1,271 3 3 Daniel James RW 30 (6) 2,620 12 9 Joe Rothwell* CM 24 (12) 2,255 0 4 Ethan Ampadu CM 26 (3) 2,286 0 0 Largie Ramazani LW 7 (22) 783 6 2 Ilia Gruev CM 20 (3) 1,703 0 2 Patrick Bamford CF 0 (17) 235 0 0 Josuha Guilavogui** CM 0 (16) 58 0 0 Joe Gelhardt RW 0 (2) 9 0 0 Charlie Crew CM 0 (1) 4 0 0 Georginio Rutter** AM 1 90 0 1 Harry Gray CF 0 (1) 4 0 0 Sam Chambers AM 0 (1) 16 0 0

*was on loan but has now returned to parent club

**no longer at the club

JOEL PIROE

Joel Piroe was the English second-tier’s top goalscorer in 2024/25, although this was the first time in over 20 years of the Championship’s existence that someone achieved that feat with fewer than 20 goals.

And there have been many Football League strikers in the past who haven’t been able to make the step up. Adam Armstrong comes to mind: twice he’s hit 20+ Championship goals, and twice he’s scored only two Premier League goals the following year.

Indeed, our Leeds correspondent thinks there’s a good chance that Piroe won’t be leading the line come Gameweek 1:

“Piroe was the top scorer in the Championship last season with 19 goals. He also managed seven assists. However, Leeds have already brought in a striker and are chasing another one, so I think come the end of the window, he won’t be starting.” – Scott Worrall

Piroe was an ever-present starter in 2025, with seven of his 10 sub appearances coming right at the start of the season.

A total of 103 attempts was the fifth-highest in the Championship overall but a handful of his teammates shot at a quicker rate:

LEADING LEEDS PLAYERS FOR MINUTES PER SHOT IN 2024/25 (MIN. 500 MINUTES)

Minutes per shot Largie Ramazani 21.8 Daniel James 26.5 Wilfried Gnonto 27.9 Joel Piroe 30.3

One of Piroe’s goals came from the penalty spot. Regular taker Pascal Struijk was not on the field at the time.

Piroe’s four-goal salvo against Stoke City in April was a season highlight; strangely, that was the only one of the final 12 league games that he scored in.

But it’s more the lack of physicality and pressing that is a concern going up to the top flight, rather than goalscoring ability per se. A more rounded number nine may be needed.

MATEO JOSEPH

If there are concerns about Piroe’s game-time, that goes double for Mateo Joseph.

The young Spaniard started the first eight league matches of 2024/25 but only made three more starts after that point, and none this calendar year.

Indeed, Joseph seemed to drop to third-choice striker in the run-in, with Patrick Bamford often brought on ahead of him.

The Spain under-21 international only scored on three occasions last season.

A summer move away potentially beckons.

DANIEL JAMES

If we had to pick out one Leeds attacker for FPL managers right now (assuming Manor Solomon doesn’t re-sign), it’d probably be Daniel James. Even then, he comes with caveats.

The Wales international joined full-back Jayden Bogle and midfielder Ao Tanaka in the Championship Team of the Season in 2024/25.

“A strong option for FPL managers would be Dan James, who managed 12 goals and nine assists in 30 starts last year in the Championship. He came third in the Championship Player of the Year race, too.” – Scott Worrall

Predominantly playing off the right flank, James was a pretty secure starter when fit.

Missing 10 league games through injury, most of his six benchings came off the back of those absences and/or when Farke was protecting his dynamic winger from a recurrence.

From New Year’s Day to early April, there were 17 successive Championship starts before injury struck again.

The Wales international is more about the goals than the assists.

James’ total of 99 shots (just four fewer than Piroe registered) was more than double the number of chances he created (44).

Indeed, of the Championship players who logged more than 1,000 minutes, James was right up there with the best of them for goal attempts:

LEADING CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYERS FOR MINUTES PER SHOT IN 2024/25 (MIN. 1,000 MINUTES)

Player Club Apps Mins Mins per shot Scott Twine Bristol City 35 2,131 26.0 Daniel James Leeds United 36 2,620 26.5 Yakou Méïté Cardiff City 34 1,191 26.5 Wilfried Gnonto Leeds United 43 2,284 27.9 Yousef Salech Cardiff City 20 1,277 28.4

Admittedly, 40 of his 99 shots were from outside the area. His xG of 10.3 was thus some way short of Piroe’s (16.9).

But a dozen goals from just 30 starts was still a solid return.

The challenge now: can he make the step up? His last two Premier League campaigns, with Leeds and Fulham, saw him score just four and two goals respectively. FPL managers will need convincing.

BRENDEN AARONSON

Brenden Aaronson featured in every single Championship fixture last season, starting 43 of those.

The USA international played off Joseph/Piroe in the hole in 2024/25, bagging nine goals. That’s his best-ever return in a single season, which maybe is more of an indictment of what went before.

Indeed, question marks persist over the American midfielder, despite Farke’s faith in him.

No one can deny the effort; he was arguably the pick of the front four off the ball. The problem is on it, with a lack of decisiveness and incisiveness a fair criticism. Too often, he was muscled out of possession.

Even with those nine goals, he had an xG of 11.3 – making him Leeds’ biggest underperformer of the campaign.

There were also just two assists all season, which is a very poor return for a ’10’.

Admittedly, he was unfortunate not to bag more from 73 chances created.

Still, when spread over 46 games, that rate of chance creativity (one every 48 minutes) is middling – especially at Championship level:

LEADING LEEDS PLAYERS FOR MINUTES PER CHANCE CREATED IN 2024/25 (MIN. 500 MINUTES)

Player Mins Total Joe Rothwell 2,255 37.0 Manor Solomon 2,607 38.9 Brenden Aaronson 3,573 48.9 Wilfried Gnonto 2,284 49.7 Ilia Gruev 1,703 53.2

WILFRIED GNONTO/LARGIE RAMAZANI

These two players, and Largie Ramazani especially, were chiefly back-up on the flanks last season.

Wilfried Gnonto started the season in Farke’s first-choice XI, making 15 consecutive starts at the beginning of 2024/25.

The Italy international then mostly played second fiddle to James and Solomon, not starting once between New Year’s Day and the end of March.

A late-season injury sustained by James saw Gnonto finally restored to the team. The 21-year-old Italian finished the campaign with a flourish, scoring in each of the last three fixtures.

As discussed above, he had one of the best rates of shots (one every 27.9 minutes) in the Championship.

But accusations of inconsistency follow him around. He’s arguably gone backwards since he burst onto the scene in the Premier League three years ago. Farke clearly has his reservations, too, with Solomon, James and Crysencio Summerville preferred over the last two seasons.

We can surely expect more incomings out wide at Elland Road.

“In each campaign [under Farke], he’s been overshadowed by two other wingers. “Gnonto does not look consistent enough in the final third to be one of United’s first-choice wingers if they hope to survive the drop.” – Beren Cross in The Athletic

As for Ramazani, he’s a bit of a cult hero. Rarely trusted by Farke from the start, the diminutive left-winger started only once from November onwards.

He nevertheless boasted the best rate of attacking returns (one every 97.8 minutes) in the Leeds squad.

Even if Solomon doesn’t return, you doubt whether Farke would deign to give Ramazani more starting opportunities.

ILIA GRUEV/AO TANAKA/ETHAN AMPADU

We’ve grouped these three together as they are deeper-lying midfielders who will likely be of limited appeal to FPL managers.

After joining the Whites from Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer, Ao Tanaka was a regular in the double pivot.

From the point of his full debut in early October (he’d been a substitute before that), he started 37 of Leeds’ final 39 fixtures. His only two benchings during this run came on Boxing Day, when Leeds were about to play twice in less than 72 hours, and straight after the March international break following a late return from Japan duty.

Tanaka scored five league goals in 2024/25. A humdinger against Hull City (see below) was the pick of them, while there were three instances of him prodding in from set plays after being left unmarked.

Really, though, the goal threat is limited: of his 43 shots, 26 came from outside the area.

Ethan Ampadu‘s time was spent between central midfield and centre-half in 2024/25. He filled in for the injured Pascal Struijk when operating at the back.

That could lead to a situation of him being a) listed as an FPL defender and then b) operating ‘out of position’ in midfield. Unfortunately, maybe neither will be true.

Leeds have already signed two centre-halves this summer to add to Struijk and Joe Rodon, so you’d think FPL would be proactive and classify Ampadu as a midfielder accordingly.

And our Leeds correspondent thinks Ampadu will be out of the side regardless:

“Midfield, I would expect Tanaka to start next to a new holding midfielder. So Ampadu and Gruev likely will be dropped.” – Scott Worrall

In any event, his underlying attacking numbers (and actual returns) were awful:

Minutes per shot Minutes per chance created Tanaka 77.2 107.0 Gruev 85.2 53.2 Ampadu 207.8 163.3

You’ll notice from the above table that Ilia Gruev was the most creative of the three.

That owed much to his occasional role at set plays. Around half of his 32 chances created came from free-kicks and corners.

No Leeds player took more direct free-kicks than Gruev (five), either.

A knee injury kept him out for three months of 2024/25, and he was in and out of the side after his return to fitness in January. It was only really when Struijk was injured, and Ampadu dropped back in defence, that he was brought back into the fold.

OTHER LEEDS MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS TO PLAY LAST SEASON

Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell were both on loan at Leeds last season. Rothwell, a central midfielder, has since joined Rangers.

Leeds fans would love Solomon back: the Spurs winger hit double figures for both goals and assists in 2024/25.

Those two and back-up midfielder Gruev were responsible for the bulk of Leeds’ corners last season, so there’s a bit of a void at set plays now.

Of the seven remaining midfielders/forwards who registered an appearance for the Whites in 2024/25, just one made a start. That was Georginio Rutter, who left for Brighton last August!

Central midfielder Josuha Guilavogui has also now departed after making 16 substitute appearances last season.

Youngsters Charlie Crew, Harry Gray and Sam Chambers had just one run-out off the bench apiece.

The once highly rated Joe Gelhardt only featured twice as a substitute before departing for Hull City on loan in January.

Speaking of loans, Leeds get Jack Harrison back after his two-year stint with Everton – whether they like it or not. We saw little of worth from his spell on Merseyside, where he scored just four goals across two seasons.

Finally, good old Patrick Bamford. A one-time FPL legend has been eaten away by injuries over the years but is still, somehow, on the club’s books. Outside of the obligatory lengthy spell on the sidelines, the 31-year-old striker made 17 substitute appearances in 2024/25 and didn’t trouble the starting XI – or indeed the scoresheet.

If he is to stay, expect him to be third or fourth-choice striker.