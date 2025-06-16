Transfer window reopens: All the major done deals so far 

Wind down those car windows and take the agents off the leash: the summer transfer window reopened today after a very brief period of closure.

Clubs had previously been allowed to make moves from June 1-10, to give those competing in the Club World Cup the chance to sign new players for the tournament group stage.

With the window now open again, teams can be active in the market until September 1.

As for what’s happened so far, our transfers page houses a list of all the key confirmed Premier League incomings. These are deals that are over the line, ie not ones earmarked for, say, July 1. We’ve also omitted names like Brentford’s Romelle Donovan, who is set to play for the Bees’ B team, and Newcastle United’s Antonio Cordero, who will likely head out on loan.

The more noteworthy arrivals get their own Scout Report/Moving Target articles. The others are covered in briefer transfer round-ups – and this article serves as one of the latter.

SCOUT REPORTS READY TO READ

We’ve covered all of the big transfers already confirmed this summer, in the form of Scout Reports.

Click on the names above to read the relevant articles.

Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg to Chelsea, £12m)

Dario Essugo (Sporting to Chelsea, £18m)

As well as splashing £30m on Delap, Chelsea have spent the same amount of money on two other young prospects.

Mamadou Sarr joins the Blues from partner club Strasbourg, where he started 27 league matches in 2024/25.

That was effectively his first full year in senior football, having barely got a look-in at Lyon (other than for the B team) and having only had a brief loan stint with RWD Molenbeek at the end of 2023/24.

A centre-half, he is predominantly right-footed – so possible back-up for the injury-prone Wesley Fofana. Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo are options on that side of the defence, too.

A quick look at his heatmap on Sofascore also reveals that he’s played quite a bit on the left side, however:

In his 27 Ligue I appearances, Strasbourg conceded on just 30 occasions and kept 10 clean sheets. They didn’t manage a single shut-out without him.

We’ll hopefully see a bit of him in the Club World Cup to see how much he’ll feature in Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans. Even then, a lack of goal threat – just five shots all season – limits any FPL interest in him.

There’ll be even less in Dario Essugo. Let’s keep this short: he’s Moises Caicedo‘s understudy. So, even on the rare occasions he’ll be troubling a Premier League XI, he’ll be operating deep in midfield.

He’s scored just one goal in his club career.

Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg to Leeds United, free)

Recognise the name?

Lukas Nmecha was on the books of Manchester City as a youngster, barely featuring at the Etihad and having four loan spells away. The last of them, an 18-goal season with Anderlecht, convinced Wolfsburg to buy him.

It’s with the Bundesliga club that he’s spent the last four years. Unfortunately, much of it has been on the treatment table. Transfermarkt list eight different injuries during the last four campaigns, with 2023/24 all but wiped out.

Indeed, from the 2022 World Cup onwards, he’s made only three league starts.

Season Starts Sub Apps Goals Assists 2021/22 18 7 8 2 2022/23 10 6 4 1 2023/24 0 3 1 0 2024/25 3 16 3 0

Fantasy managers will need plenty of convincing that he’s not the German Callum Wilson, then, although there is a player in there somewhere: he was capped seven times by Die Mannschaft from 2021-2022.

The vast majority of his career has been spent as a centre-forward, with occasional stints out wide.

Marcus Bettinelli (Chelsea to Manchester City, undisclosed)

From the German Callum Wilson to the new Scott Carson.

Marcus Bettinelli is the new third-choice ‘keeper at Manchester City and, barring a freak injury crisis at the club, we’ll not see him muddy his gloves. Enough said.

Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur, £30m)

Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice to West Ham United, undisclosed)

Carlos Alcaraz (Flamengo to Everton, undisclosed)

Michael Kayode (Fiorentina to Brentford, undisclosed)

Finally, some loan moves made permanent.

Mathys Tel will be hoping that life under Thomas Frank is more productive than his loan spell in Ange Postecoglou’s malfunctioning Premier League side.

Two goals and two assists was a middling return from 11 starts and two sub appearances, not that a) anyone in Spurs white was much better last season and b) Postecoglou cared much about domestic results this calendar year anyway, with the focus on Europe.

Frank certainly has a rich history of bringing the best out of wide-midfield players, although the security of starts Bryan Mbeumo offered may not be replicated at Spurs with Champions League football to juggle.

Frank’s old club, Brentford, have recaptured Michael Kayode.

The right-back really caught the eye in the latter stages of the campaign after being belatedly handed his first start in Gameweek 33. He’ll be one to watch if he’s priced up at £4.5m again.

Among defenders with more than 500 minutes to their name, Kayode featured among the 15 best defenders for minutes per chance created (M/CC):

Also almost certainly staying at £4.5m will be Jeanclair Todibo, who is now a West Ham United player for real after last season’s loan stint.

Zero goals, five clean sheets, a points-per-match average of 2.0 and not much discernible team-wide improvement under Graham Potter – there won’t be many takers in the centre-half.

Finally, attacking midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has traded the Club World Cup for Bramley-Moore Dock. He has rejoined Everton from Flamengo.

Five returns in seven starts for the Toffees last season is certainly an eye-catching rate. The problem was game-time, with David Moyes benching the loanee on a further eight occasions.

Perhaps Abdoulaye Doucoure‘s departure can help in that regard.

