Which Premier League attacks finished last season strongly?

The 2024/25 campaign may be over but the findings from last season will shape our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams for the upcoming year.

Here, we’ve examined the non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) data to help identify the teams that improved their attacking threat in the second half of the season.

Additionally, we’ll also find out which clubs experienced a decline.

PREMIER LEAGUE TEAMS: FIRST HALF OF 2024/25 V SECOND HALF OF 2024/25