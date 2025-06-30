Guess the FPL prices for 2025/26 – and win FFScout Membership!

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) undergoing its first ‘update’ of the summer, it won’t be too long before the game relaunches for 2025/26.

One of the most keenly anticipated weeks of the campaign is the FPL price reveals.

Will there be a new John Lundstram in the £4.0m bracket? How much will Mohamed Salah rise? And what will Florian Wirtz’s starting price be?

GUESS THE PRICE COMPETITION

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey have got price predictions on the brain, as well, and have returned with their yearly pre-season competition.

They’ve listed 20 players of interest, many of whom are expected to rise (eg Salah) or fall (Phil Foden) in price.

All you have to do is:

Make sure you’re at least a Standard Member before entering (which is free to do!) Guess the starting price for each player via the form at the bottom of this article (hidden for those who aren’t yet signed up as a free/Standard Member)

And it’s not just for ‘fun’, either.

We’re offering a full-year Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership to the entrant with the most correct guesses. Monthly Premium Memberships go to those in second and third. Anyone who has already taken out a paid subscription can still enter and win, as we’ll cover the cost of their Premium Membership instead.

We will settle any ties by randomised draws.

We’ll accept entries up to the point of the first price reveal for 2025/26. We’ll then announce the winners in the days after FPL relaunches.

READ MORE: All the perks of Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership