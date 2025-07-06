Fantasy EFL: Join our 25/26 mini-league – and win prizes!

If you’re getting involved in Fantasy EFL 25/26 or are yet to sign up, why not join Fantasy Football Scout’s mini-league, where there are huge prizes up for grabs!

We’ve got 10 total prizes available, and if you’re a Premium Member already, we’ll reimburse you!

Information on all that’s included in our Scout memberships – and there’s plenty more coming over the summer – can be found here.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FANTASY EFL 25/26 MINI-LEAGUE

PIN CODE : 0D9I8JH3

: 0D9I8JH3 LEAGUE INVITE: https://fantasy.efl.com/leagues/join/0D9I8JH3

MINI-LEAGUE PRIZE LIST

1st – £150 cash

2nd – £100 cash

3rd – £50 cash

4th – Annual Membership

5th – Annual Membership

6th – Annual Membership

7th – Annual Membership

8th – Annual Membership

9th – Annual Membership

10th – Annual Membership

EFL PRIZES

If that isn’t enough, the EFL are offering prizes themselves:

FANTASY EFL CONTENT

Not sure how to play Fantasy EFL? Have a read of our simple guide to the rules and scoring system here.