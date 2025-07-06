8
Fantasy EFL July 6

Fantasy EFL: Join our 25/26 mini-league – and win prizes!

8 Comments
Share

If you’re getting involved in Fantasy EFL 25/26 or are yet to sign up, why not join Fantasy Football Scout’s mini-league, where there are huge prizes up for grabs!

We’ve got 10 total prizes available, and if you’re a Premium Member already, we’ll reimburse you!

Information on all that’s included in our Scout memberships – and there’s plenty more coming over the summer – can be found here.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FANTASY EFL 25/26 MINI-LEAGUE

MINI-LEAGUE PRIZE LIST

  • 1st – £150 cash
  • 2nd – £100 cash
  • 3rd – £50 cash
  • 4th – Annual Membership
  • 5th – Annual Membership
  • 6th – Annual Membership
  • 7th – Annual Membership
  • 8th – Annual Membership
  • 9th – Annual Membership
  • 10th – Annual Membership

EFL PRIZES

If that isn’t enough, the EFL are offering prizes themselves:

Fantasy EFL 2025/26 is Live: How To Play 4
Fantasy EFL 2025/26 is Live: How To Play 3

FANTASY EFL CONTENT

Not sure how to play Fantasy EFL? Have a read of our simple guide to the rules and scoring system here.

Want to work with FFScout – are you an EFL fan? Get in touch…

8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    14 hours, 3 mins ago

    What price do we think Jarrod Bowen will be? Based strictly on his overall returns last season, I'm guessing there's a possibility that he might even be raised to as high as 9.0m but it's his form this calendar year under Graham Potter that grabs my attention. Eight goals and five assists since he returned from injury in GW24 sees him preceded only by Salah and absolutely miles clear of everyone else for both points and PPG during that fifteen game period. In bare isolation that's premium returns that warrant an 11.0m price tag. He's not going to be that of course but if the FPL introduce him at 8.5m he'll be the first man in my team and I'll have the armband slapped right on him when he faces the fourth best team in last seasons championship in GW1 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Ooohhh Stop It!
      • 11 Years
      13 hours, 39 mins ago

      He’s currently in my team, which I would ask you to rate, if I weren’t about to go to bed.

      Open Controls
      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        9 hours, 36 mins ago

        I'd swap Flekken for Kelleher 😉

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 50 mins ago

      I don't see him being higher than 8.5m.

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 35 mins ago

      He was amazing for me and I captained him most weeks at the end of the season outscoring the more expensive players.

      He deserves a place in my gw1 11.

      Open Controls
    4. riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 hours, 59 mins ago

      Depends on their pricing philosophy for the game overall. I'm hoping players are more expensive in general. I probably see him as a 9.0 asset given he's playing for a poor team

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 51 mins ago

      8.5m sounds about right.

      I'll be watching out for his and Mbeumo's price with interest.

      Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    11 hours, 15 mins ago

    Missing Jota 🙁 …Cherish every moment because we won’t be here forever. Going to numb the pain with Wimbledon later.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.