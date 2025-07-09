It won’t be long now until Fantasy Premier League (FPL) relaunches for the new season.

From penalty takers to those with favourable fixtures, various factors influence the selection of a Gameweek 1 squad.

Front and centre of any FPL team, of course, are the goalscorers and assist makers.

A look at the 2024/25 Golden Boot race is one easy way of sussing out the net-bulgers extraordinaire (one for Second Mentions). ‘Top assists’ columns can be easily sourced, too.

But what about the players who, for example, had spells out injured last season? Or those who belatedly established themselves in their managers’ starting XIs? These individuals won’t feature high up any end-of-season goal/assist tables.

Which brings us to: our ‘goal involvement’ percentages.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND ‘GOAL INVOLVEMENT’?

First off, head to the Player Stats section of our Members Area.

Then, select the ‘Involvement’ tab in any of the following, depending on your preference: defenders, midfielders, forwards or outfield players.

The columns you are looking for are on the far right of each table (highlighted in red):

BUT WHAT IS ‘GOAL INVOLVEMENT’?

There are two figures provided in the above table.

GI% = Goal Involvement: The percentage of their team’s goals that a player has scored or assisted (Opta assists only). The figure only counts team goals scored while the player was on the pitch.

FGI% = FPL Goal Involvement: The percentage of their team’s goals that a player has scored or assisted (Opta assists and Fantasy assists). The figure only counts team goals scored while the player was on the pitch.

For the uninitiated, Fantasy assists are given for things like shot rebounds, penalty awards, deflected crosses that reach their intended destinations etc.

It’s this latter column that we’ll mostly focus on in this article.

WHO WERE THE LEADING PLAYERS FOR FPL GOAL INVOLVEMENT IN 2024/25?

We’ve omitted players from the three relegated clubs in this article. Anyone who featured for under 1,000 minutes is also excluded, so we can separate the Salahs from the small-sample Osulas.

And here we are, with an arbitrary-sounding top 35…