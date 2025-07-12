4
Pre-Season July 12

All of this weekend’s pre-season friendlies – and what to look out for

We take another big step towards the 2025/26 Premier League campaign this weekend with the start of the pre-season friendlies.

There are four friendlies taking place across Saturday and Sunday involving the first teams of Premier League clubs.

And here they are:

MatchDateKick-off time (BST)
Crystal Palace v MillwallSaturday 12 July12pm
Chesterfield v Nottingham ForestSaturday 12 July2pm
South Shields v SunderlandSaturday 12 July4pm
Preston North End v LiverpoolSunday 13 July3pm

Times come from each club’s official website

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any others, too. In the past, some top-flight clubs have kept the details of their opening warm-up matches – typically of the behind-closed-doors variety – quiet.

WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

FPL Gameweek 17 differentials: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison + Kerkez 2

We may get our first glimpse of some of Liverpool’s new signings this weekend, with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong potentially in line for debuts.

All of them reported for training earlier this week.

Wirtz’s positioning will be something to monitor: will he be operating as an 8/10 or off the left flank?

One new signing we’ll definitely be seeing today is Crystal Palace’s Borna Sosa. He’s been named in the starting XI for the Eagles’ midday encounter against Millwall.

Brought in to provide competition for Tyrick Mitchell at left wing-back, both players are actually in the same side this afternoon. We assume Mitchell is playing as a left-sided centre-half.

Oliver Glasner has named two different teams for each half in this behind-closed-doors clash.

Sunderland have been one of the busiest sides in this transfer window and will have a smattering of new signings on show up the coast at South Shields.

Nottingham Forest’s two captures, Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha, are not expected to be involved on Saturday, however. Both players recently finished their FIFA Club World Cup campaigns with Botafogo.

WHAT’S TO COME ON FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT

All Out Attack, Ultimate FPL, 'Man in the Stand': Long-lost bits of FPL 1

We’ll have Scout Notes on those four friendlies to come on Saturday and Sunday.

We will also be launching our Pre-Season Minutes tracker, which documents the game-time, goals and assists of every Premier League player.

Don’t forget to check out our Ultimate Pre-Season Guide, too. There’s lots of content already to read there ahead of the FPL 2025/26 campaign.

4 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Morning chaps.

    Question for any old timers or new, if you know:

    My son set up a FFS account witha stupid username - from experience I know we cannot change our name here...

    So does anyone have any idea how to DELETE ACCOUNT? Can't even get answer through Google.

    Thanks lads

    Open Controls
  2. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    You don't really need to change your username no matter how silly it may be - nobody sees it. You can change your display name in your profile easily enough though.

    Open Controls
    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      ...click Edit Profile that sits to the right of the four footballs.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Since the new profile section was introduced a couple years ago, changing your display name also changes your username

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.