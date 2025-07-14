FPL 2025/26: Our Pre-season Minutes Tracker is live!

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will soon be live for 2025/26 – and we’ll be the place to come for the most comprehensive content ahead of Gameweek 1.

Our extensive pre-season page will house everything we write ahead of the new season.

Whilst some articles and tools are available to the entire community, the full serving is only available to Premium Members (sign up here!).

One such benefit to subscribers is this, the Pre-Season Minutes Tracker.

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER – WHAT IS IT?

Our tracker is, so far as we know, the only place on the web where you’ll be able to access match data from the pre-season friendlies (and the Club World Cup!) in spreadsheet form.

This includes the minutes played (where available), goals scored and assists registered in every friendly played by all 20 teams.

FPL price and position will also be included when the game goes live.

This can be invaluable information going into the first few Gameweeks before we have live FPL data.

It’s often a good way of seeing which £4.0m assets stand the best chance of game-time, for instance.

It’ll also be useful for tracking the minutes of players returning from injury or settling into their new clubs.

WHERE CAN I GET IT?

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can check each player’s pre-season minutes in the embedded spreadsheet via the link below:

We’ve made this a separate page so that Members can see a full-page-width view rather than being impacted by the encroaching sidebars.