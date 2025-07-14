17
Pre-Season July 14

FPL 2025/26: Our Pre-season Minutes Tracker is live!

17 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will soon be live for 2025/26 – and we’ll be the place to come for the most comprehensive content ahead of Gameweek 1.

Our extensive pre-season page will house everything we write ahead of the new season.

Whilst some articles and tools are available to the entire community, the full serving is only available to Premium Members (sign up here!).

One such benefit to subscribers is this, the Pre-Season Minutes Tracker.

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER – WHAT IS IT?

Our tracker is, so far as we know, the only place on the web where you’ll be able to access match data from the pre-season friendlies (and the Club World Cup!) in spreadsheet form.

This includes the minutes played (where available), goals scored and assists registered in every friendly played by all 20 teams.

FPL price and position will also be included when the game goes live.

This can be invaluable information going into the first few Gameweeks before we have live FPL data.

It’s often a good way of seeing which £4.0m assets stand the best chance of game-time, for instance.

It’ll also be useful for tracking the minutes of players returning from injury or settling into their new clubs.

WHERE CAN I GET IT?

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can check each player’s pre-season minutes in the embedded spreadsheet via the link below:

GET THE PRE-SEASON MINUTES, GOALS + ASSISTS TRACKER HERE

We’ve made this a separate page so that Members can see a full-page-width view rather than being impacted by the encroaching sidebars.

17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Expect the game to be released today or tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Get your f5 key ready. Thank me later

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Can we thank you now in anticipation?

      Open Controls
      1. All de Gea no iDier
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        In light of what redlightening has posted it might be better to with hold your thanks unless the op can guarantee that they will be returned if the competition does not commence by the day after tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          Thankee, will hold onto mine thankees for now!

          2. Yankee Toffee
    2. Yankee Toffee
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      We're currently carrying out essential updates to prepare for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

      3. chocolove
    3. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Can you be more specific?
      Been waiting here for 69 days, 16 hours 13 mins 29 sec...

      Open Controls
    4. All de Gea no iDier
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      What has the f5 key got to do with it?

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        What's F5 but a secondhand emotion.

        2. Old Man
      2. Old Man
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        It's a refreshing attitude.

        5. RedLightning
    5. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      DO NOT expect the game to be released today, tomorrow or the day after.
      FPL has to complete its essential updates first, and for the last few seasons the launch has been preceded by a few days of price reveals.

      The price reveals have never started before the essential updates have been completed, and the updates seem to take longer each year (3 days in 2021, 4 in 2022, 7 in 2023, 10 in 2024, and 18 so far in 2025).

      Last year the essential updates were completed on 4th July, but the price reveals did not start till 11th July. It is to be hoped that there will be a much shorter interval this year.

      Last year the FPL launch was on 17th July, 6 days after the first price reveals. Apart from 2020 when it launched on 15th August (the previous season having finished late after being interrupted and then extended because of COVID), this was the latest launch since 2016 (when they launched on 19th July).
      .
      The 2025-26 Premier League season starts on 15th August

      1. Arn De Gothia
      1. Arn De Gothia
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Amen to that

        2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        Facts and common sense are boring

        3. RedLightning
      3. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        48 mins ago

        FPL have been revealing prices pre-launch since 2019.
        2019: price reveals 26-27 June, FPL launch 27 June.
        2020: price reveals 14-15 August, FPL launch 15 August.
        2021: price reveals 20-22 June, FPL launch 22 June.
        2022: price reveals 1-4 July, FPL launch 5 July.
        2023: price reveals 3-5 July, FPL launch 5 July.
        2024: price reveals 11-17 July, FPL launch 17 July.

        4. RedLightning
      4. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        There will also be a final update immediately before the actual launch. This took about 68 minutes in 2021, 109 minutes in 2023 and 209 minutes in 2024, so no F5 keys will be needed until then.

        6. Lanley Staurel
    6. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nope. The 20th August.

      Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Enzo Fernandez is officially the first player in history to be world champion at both club and international level

    Open Controls

