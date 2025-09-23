Haaland injury latest ahead of FPL Gameweek 6

Over 670,000 Fantasy managers have bought him ahead of Gameweek 6 – but Erling Haaland (back) is a minor concern ahead of the weekend.
Haaland was taken off in the 75th minute of Sunday’s draw with Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola saying the Norwegian had “a lot of pain in his back”.
And, facing the media again on Tuesday ahead of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town, Guardiola brought us the latest on Haaland.
“[Haaland was in] recovery yesterday, he didn’t train. Big recovery. Today I didn’t see him or the rest of the players yet but hopefully he can be [back] for the next weekend.
“It’s been [such a] demanding week, the last game especially and sometimes the players have problems. But I think we will be fine next weekend, I hope so.” – Pep Guardiola
Meanwhile, Guardiola said he expected Abdukodir Khusanov to be out for “the next three games”. The Uzbek defender came off in the clash with the Gunners.
Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle) and Rayan Cherki (thigh) also remain sidelined.
“Tomorrow… we are not going to play the same starting XI as the last three games, that’s for sure.
“The only problem we have in the Carabao Cup right now – I said many times, we respect this competition, otherwise we would not win it four times in a row a few years ago – is arriving to the competition with no injuries. Unfortunately, we have injuries. So, it will be a mix of the first team, of the Academy players, to play tomorrow.
“The priority is Burnley, Monaco and Brentford. It would have been perfect for players like Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri, Omar, many of the players are not able to play because they are injured.” – Pep Guardiola
- READ MORE: Madueke, Odegaard + Havertz injury latest, Arteta on Saka
- READ MORE: Ekitike banned for FPL Gameweek 6
- READ MORE: Maresca on if Palmer needs surgery + Pedro’s “small problem”