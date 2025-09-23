Haaland injury latest ahead of FPL Gameweek 6

Over 670,000 Fantasy managers have bought him ahead of Gameweek 6 – but Erling Haaland (back) is a minor concern ahead of the weekend.

Haaland was taken off in the 75th minute of Sunday’s draw with Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola saying the Norwegian had “a lot of pain in his back”.

And, facing the media again on Tuesday ahead of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town, Guardiola brought us the latest on Haaland.

“[Haaland was in] recovery yesterday, he didn’t train. Big recovery. Today I didn’t see him or the rest of the players yet but hopefully he can be [back] for the next weekend. “It’s been [such a] demanding week, the last game especially and sometimes the players have problems. But I think we will be fine next weekend, I hope so.” – Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, Guardiola said he expected Abdukodir Khusanov to be out for “the next three games”. The Uzbek defender came off in the clash with the Gunners.

Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle) and Rayan Cherki (thigh) also remain sidelined.