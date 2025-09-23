Suspensions

Ekitike banned for FPL Gameweek 6 after red card

23 September 2025 67 comments
Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) will be banned in Gameweek 6 after being sent off for two bookable offences in the EFL Cup tie against Southampton on Tuesday.

Punishments for individual yellow cards are competition-specific, as we discuss in our weekly Suspension Tightrope article.

But suspensions for dismissals in cup games cover all competitive domestic matches.

So, Ekitike is handed a one-match ban and must sit out this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace.

The next big question: will Alexander Isak (£10.5m) start at Selhurst Park?

The Swedish striker had been building his fitness up gradually for the Reds after a disrupted pre-season. Indeed, he’s yet to start in the Premier League since his big-money move.

After getting nearly an hour against Atletico Madrid a week ago, he lasted only the first 45 minutes of the win over the Saints.

Arne Slot will hopefully tell us more about Isak’s fitness in his post-match presser. We’ll relay any notable quotes in our EFL Cup Scout Notes.

If Isak isn’t ready for starting duty, we could see Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) or Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) – who featured as a false nine in pre-season – through the middle on Saturday.

67 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Most stupid red card ever, celebrating a tap in!

    Now, I suppose I’ll have to keep Wirtz for another week. 🙁

  2. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Flippin eck Neale, that was quick 😀

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      That's what she said.

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Ha, I happened to be on a train and had time to bash one out quick!

      Then, after that, straight onto this article.

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Too much information Neale 😀

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hot off the press!

    Quite interesting for a league cup round.

    More tomorrow?

    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        47 mins ago

        We starting Isak this weekend now?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          I am

          I guess

          Or Richie home to Wolves?

          1. AAAFootball
              30 mins ago

              Both?

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Gotta love a late night emergency article.

        Mark pumped out a few classics in years gone by.

      • Moxon
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Haaland, Isak, Pedro

        That's some frontline on a WC!

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Same here Haaland Isidor Pedro 😛

        2. tutankamun
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          Haaland and Pedro injury doubts and Isak not fit. Amazing!

      • Meta12345
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Play:
        A) mitoma away to chelsea
        B) strand larsen away to tottenham

        First to 3 wins it

        1. AAAFootball
            50 mins ago

            Jsl

        2. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          What do with my 2FTs & £7.4m ITB?

          1. Ekitike > Isak?

          2. Buy Saka? For whom? (could be any mid)

          Petrovic
          Gabriel Cucurella Porro
          Semenyo Xavi Grealish Reijnders
          Ekitike Pedro Mateta

          Dubravka | Senesi, Paqueta, Munoz

          1. _figu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            55 mins ago

            Ekitike to Haaland seems pretty obvious move

            1. AAAFootball
                49 mins ago

                Eki to Harland might be the most obvious move

              • Deulofail
                • 9 Years
                48 mins ago

                Would mean I can't get any of Saka, Isak or Gyokeres. Whereas without Haaland, I can get all three with 3FTs if I want. Think I'll go without Haaland and Salah for the time being

                1. AAAFootball
                    47 mins ago

                    I get what your saying but except maybe 0etrovix, that team plus haaland is exactly what i would get on wc.

            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              56 mins ago

              Richarlison (WOL lee AVL), no takers?

              1. AAAFootball
                  48 mins ago

                  If i had another ft, maybe. As it is eki on the bench, but funnily enough was likely benching him anyway over a huge headache between him and reindeer

                • JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Think Solanke or Muani is back in training, so couldn't be a rotation risk.

                • tutankamun
                  • 16 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Just a bit concerned about Solanke being back or Muani as an option and Spurs playing champions league on Tuesday.

                  But yes, considering him, need an Ekitikie replacement. Not many other options.

              2. corderz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                49 mins ago

                Haaland in for:

                A) Bowen
                B) Watkins

                Reijenders in for:

                1) Wirtz
                2) Gakpo

                1. tutankamun
                  • 16 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  B1

              3. Jam0sh
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                47 mins ago

                Hello guys. Would you wildcard here?

                Dubravka
                Munoz, Murillo, Porro
                Reijnders, Bruno, Semenyo, Salah
                Mateta, Watkins, Joao Pedro

                subs: Sanchez, KDH, Agbadou, Esteve --- 1 FT, 0.2 ITB

                A) Salah & Watkins -> Ndiaye & Haaland (-4)
                B) Wildcard

                1. AF90
                  • 13 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  A

              4. AF90
                • 13 Years
                47 mins ago

                Seems crazy to be asking this but DEFCON.

                Who would you play this week?

                A) Munoz
                B) Andersen

                1. Stimps
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  B

              5. Gandalf
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                44 mins ago

                Already taken 2FT and will likely need to do Palmer to Bruno for my remaining FT

                A. Play Sarr (WOL)
                B. Take a hit to remove Ekitiké, to either Isak, Richarlison or Gyokeres
                C. Wildcard to get the FT's back

                1. AAAFootball
                    34 mins ago

                    A or c
                    Is sarr fit? If yes, then a. If no then c

                2. corderz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  A) Bowen + Wirtz > Haaland + King
                  B) Watkins +Wirtz > Haaland + Reijnders

                  1. AAAFootball
                      32 mins ago

                      A if you bench king

                      1. AAAFootball
                          32 mins ago

                          In fact, just a. Bench king or even play if you want

                      2. JBG
                        • 7 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        B

                      3. AAAFootball
                          29 mins ago

                          More because I think bowen is terrible, I like reindeer as much as anyone

                          1. corderz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            Bowen has been miles better than Watkins

                            1. AAAFootball
                                11 mins ago

                                Yeah but he plays for west ham

                        • Tonyawesome69
                          • 6 Years
                          39 mins ago

                          Slot on Isak:

                          “I think we will see the best of Alexander Isak after the October international break.”

                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            He might be even better in January, March and May.

                        • Radulfo28773
                          • 4 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          Thanks Ekitike, you’ve just resolved my benching conundrum

                          1. AAAFootball
                              31 mins ago

                              Haha he was already on bench, but i feel a lot better about it now

                          2. LFC
                            • 3 Years
                            35 mins ago

                            On a WC would you go for

                            A) kudus and woltamade
                            B) ndiaye and richarlison

                            1. AAAFootball
                                28 mins ago

                                A is very tempting. Currently have both mids and neither forward

                              • ZimZalabim
                                • 9 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                B

                              • Pariße
                                • 10 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                I think these average priced fpl picks are quite a gamble. For the same price I’d rather have:
                                Wilson Isidor and Bruno.
                                Gyokeres and Xhaka/Antony.
                                And a stronger defence. The two pairs include penalty takers, on form dominant attackers within lower-ranked teams, and DefCons.

                            2. Slitherene
                              • 7 Years
                              27 mins ago

                              Feel so good after selling both Wirtz and Gakpo, phew!

                            3. Bleh
                              • 8 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              King coming in for Hugo as had already made my transfers. GTG?

                              Raya
                              Timber, Livramento, Senesi
                              Bruno, Gakpo, Semenyo, Grealish, King
                              Haaland, Pedro

                              (Dubravka, Lacroix, Gudmundsson, Ekitike*)

                              1. ZimZalabim
                                • 9 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                if u dont want to take a hit for ekitike to rich or someone then id say GTG

                                Can just wait and move for Gykores next week I guess

                              2. AAAFootball
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Play lacroix for dcs

                              3. ZimZalabim
                                • 9 Years
                                20 mins ago

                                Thoughts on this wc

                                Pope (Dubravka)
                                Gab, Senesi, Vdv (Anderson, Rodon)
                                Foden, Semenyo, Ndaiye, Reijnders (King)
                                Haaland(C), JP, Gyko

                                Leaving over 3m itb to move for a Salah,Palmer,Isak etc

                                not sure on Foden could be Bruno or kudus maybe

                                Open Controls
                                1. ZimZalabim
                                  • 9 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  considering gykores or richarlison also.
                                  Could go for Rich and maybe Saka in Foden position

                                2. Bleh
                                  • 8 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Yeah I’d go Bruno over Foden. Haaland + Reji is enough City.

                              4. PartyTime
                                • 4 Years
                                20 mins ago

                                Which gw to activate Triple captain?
                                1. Haaland TC vs Burnley current gw
                                2. Salah TC vs Sunderland gw 14
                                3. Haaland TC vs Leeds gw 13
                                4. Haaland TC vs Sunderland gw 15
                                5. Salah TC vs Manchester utd gw 8
                                6. Salah TC vs Leeds gw 19

                                Thanks!

                                1. ZimZalabim
                                  • 9 Years
                                  13 mins ago

                                  I like the look of 3

                                  1. PartyTime
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Cheers! I like the look of everything 🙂

                                2. AAAFootball
                                    12 mins ago

                                    I love that mun are being targeted on tc

                                    1. PartyTime
                                      • 4 Years
                                      11 mins ago

                                      Turd club

                                      1. AAAFootball
                                          9 mins ago

                                          Haha are you a city fan?

                                    2. Pariße
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Targeting fresh sides while West Ham, Aston Villa and Wolves have been the absolute worst so far.

                                  • Pep Roulette
                                    • 7 Years
                                    18 mins ago

                                    Gyokeres or Saka?

                                    1. AAAFootball
                                        11 mins ago

                                        Hook is fitter plus pens

                                    2. Slitherene
                                      • 7 Years
                                      11 mins ago

                                      Start one?

                                      A. Verbruggen (che)
                                      B. Dubravka (mci)

                                      1. AAAFootball
                                          4 mins ago

                                          Verb

                                      2. adstomko
                                        • 9 Years
                                        7 mins ago

                                        Ekitike > Watkins for a -4?
                                        Wondering if Villa will wake up after sacking Monchi - presuming they fell out with him when selling Jacob Ramsey.

                                        1. The Knights Template
                                          • 11 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          Does anybody remember the Hall of Shame league code?

                                        2. The Iceman
                                          • 3 Years
                                          just now

                                          Absolutely not!

