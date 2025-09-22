Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Haaland was subbed, Saka returns + Madueke concern

22 September 2025 80 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Erling Haaland (£14.3m) found the net once again on Sunday, but Manchester City were denied three points at Arsenal due to a dramatic late equaliser.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Emirates Stadium.

WHY GUARDIOLA SUBBED HAALAND OFF

Pep Guardiola unexpectedly took Haaland off early on Sunday, replacing him with defensive midfielder Nico Gonzalez (£6.0m) in the 75th minute.

The Spaniard later explained that Haaland was withdrawn due to fatigue and back pain.

“At the end he was exhausted, a lot of pain in his back. He was suffering the last few days. It’s so demanding and he will take a break a little bit to the last games.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

City will face Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, which appears to be an ideal opportunity to give Haaland a rest ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Burnley.

Before his substitution, Haaland had finished off a rapid counter-attack to give City an early lead.

Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m) provided the assist with a perfectly timed pass. Despite experiencing an overnight price drop on Saturday, he also earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points and a share of the bonus.

DEFENSIVE CITY

Guardiola named the same starting XI for the third successive match at the Emirates.

However, with the recent fixture schedule in mind (City faced Napoli on Thursday), he opted for a more defensive approach in the second half, shifting to a 5-4-1/5-5-0 formation as the match progressed.

More physical and pragmatic, they averaged just 34% possession.

“We cannot make analysis without talking about what happened this week.  We played tough games against United and Napoli. Hats off to the team and the resilience. When you are not effective in the pressing, always it is difficult. I think the result is fair. They were better and we were tired.

“We played an emotional game against Napoli and then we had four or five hours to arrive to London. It was so tough but we were there. We had to be so strong in terms of mentality and we have done it. We have a lot of fatigue, how many injuries with John [Stones], Cherki, Ait-Nouri, Nathan [Ake] was out and then Khusanov got injured.

“We try not to be like this but when the opponent is better and we have Erling [Haaland] who can run with such power, we have to do this. Remember how many counter attacks we scored with Leroy [Sane], Raheem [Sterling] and Kevin [De Bruyne]? I would prefer not to do it but I would expect in this level we have to do it.” – Pep Guardiola

Elsewhere, the in-form Phil Foden (£8.0m) kept his place in the starting XI but was largely ineffective.

Instead, Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) took home most of the plaudits, as he spearheaded numerous counter-attacks for City, while also winning several important free-kicks. He almost provided an assist as well, setting up Haaland early in the second half.

Rodri (£6.4m), meanwhile, accumulated 16 DefCons, reaching the threshold for extra points for the first time this season.

SAKA RETURNS, MADUEKE INJURY

After a difficult first half, Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) were both introduced after the break.

Noni Madueke (£7.0m), who had been Arsenal’s standout performer in the first 45 minutes, along with Mikel Merino (£5.9m), were taken off.

Madueke, it turns out, was injured, and he is now set to undergo scans to determine the extent of the issue.

“No, he had an issue very early in the match and he wasn’t well enough to continue.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke

The half-time alterations opened up more attacking outlets for Arsenal, as they started to show more creativity in the final third.

Saka understandably looked a bit off the pace, but Eze excelled in a central role, delivering the assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s (£6.9m) late equaliser with a well-placed lofted ball over the top.

Arsenal’s line-up felt overly cautious in the first half, so it’ll be interesting to see if Eze is used more centrally in the upcoming matches, especially as the schedule eases up in Gameweek 7.

“Today he played a little bit more shifted to the right and there was a reason for that. When play shifted from the left whether it’s as an attacking midfielder, as a winger coming into that space as well, he’s someone that is very, very efficient and very creative. We know that, that’s why we brought him in. So, we’re using him in different spaces.” – Mikel Arteta on Eberechi Eze

Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m), however, cut an isolated figure, as he failed to register a shot or key pass.

At the back, William Saliba (£6.0m) replaced Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m), while Ben White (£5.4m) was fit enough for a place on the bench.

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m), meanwhile, registered another three shots from his marauding left-back role. That’s 10 goal attempts for the season now, the most of any Fantasy defender.

Arsenal face Port Vale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, before going to Newcastle United next weekend.

Notably, the Gunners have lost their last three visits to St James’ Park in all competitions.

80 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. More Tragic
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Woltemade capt then?

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        just now

        not vs Arsenal. Semenyo or Palmer

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Madueke off with injury means Saka time.

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          9 mins ago

          yes he's in my GW7 WC draft

          Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Probably

          Helps Eze, Martenelli and Trossard too.

          They do need to do the scan tho.

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Play one:

        A. Guehi(LIV)
        B. Alderete(nfo)
        C. Gudmundsson(BOU)

        Open Controls
        1. iFash@FPL
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          just now

          C

          Open Controls
      3. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        Any suggestions for what to do here? Debating mbuemo and reijnders in but keen on playing dewsbury-hall so already have a benching headache!

        Current team:
        Petrovic
        Cucrella / Virgil / Munoz
        Dewsbury-hall/ gakpo / semenyo / kudus
        Haaland / ekitike / Gyokeres

        Dubravka / Rogers / senesi / gudmundsson

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          Roll transfer imo.

          Open Controls
        2. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Hold, 100%.

          Open Controls
      4. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        49 mins ago

        Time to WC or can I get away with a -4 to bring in Haaland and a Salah replacement

        Verbruggen Dubravka
        Tosin Porro Konsa Rodon Murillo
        Salah KDH Gakpo Mbeumo Kudus
        Watkins Mateta Wood

        1 FT 1.2 ITB

        Any ideas would be appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          -4, get Haaland in 100%, save WC for now.

          Open Controls
      5. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        Who would you change here, wildcard active with £0.5m itb:

        Raya Dub
        Gabriel Tark Chalobah Senesi Esteve
        Semenyo Eze Grealish Reijnders Stach
        Haaland Isak Pedro

        Grealish to I Sarr, or give him another week or two?

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          Maybe Raya -> Donnarumma

          If Gyokeres starts hauling you'll want him in

          Open Controls
        2. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Have Eze myself but he's a definite minutes risk, Cunha/Mbuemo could be good alternatives.

          Open Controls
      6. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        One more time!

        Watkins + Salah > Haaland + Bruno for -4 (Saka or Bruno)?

        Only way I can get Haaland in. Planning to TC him this week to catch up points in my mini league.

        Rest of my team:

        Vicario (Dubravka)
        Virgil Mickey Nilliams
        Semenyo Reijnders Grealish Xavi Bruno
        Haaland JP

        Subs: Woltemade Gudmundsson Esteve

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes, make the moves.

          Open Controls
      7. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Reijnders lost a defcon today...

        https://www.fotmob.com/en-GB/matches/manchester-city-vs-arsenal/2rhvvi#4813416:tab=lineup

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Another example of why it’s such a stupid addition to the game

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            It happens with bps when Opta recalculate stats after the GW has ended

            Open Controls
            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 9 Years
              27 mins ago

              Yet another arbritary nonsense.

              Open Controls
            2. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              27 mins ago

              So? They’ve added yet another way for points to be awarded unfairly

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                BPS has been used in FPL since the 2012/13 season, with data provided by Opta

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  And?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Deary me, I get it, you hate defcons.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Qaiss
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Haha yeah, hoping it’s removed next season but I think it may be here to stay

                      Open Controls
        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          I won a ML match this week by 1pt that came down to the last few mins of Ars-City where my oppo's Reijnders lost his c/s point. I'd have been pretty p**sed off if I'd lost said match to his defcon points that were subsequently removed. The whole fpl defcon system is too arbritary & they are awarded & removed on someone's whim. As if VAR wasn't bad enough.

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          "Data is supplied by Opta and will not be changed after the last day of the Gameweek has been marked as final. We will not enter into discussion around any of the statistics used to calculate this score for any individual match."

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Easy... Don't use factors that are likely to be changed after the event. Bin those elements.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yeah remove the bps system...

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                just now

                You’re playing devils advocate for a bad addition to the game, lol. Bonus points are much better than Joachim Andersen outscoring most midfielders by GW38

                Open Controls
        4. have you seen cyan
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          I still see 12 defcons on fpl

          Open Controls
          1. iFash@FPL
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Too late to modify that…

            Open Controls
        5. lilmessipran
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Nice..jammy 2 points, will take it.

          Open Controls
        6. luke
          • 15 Years
          19 mins ago

          Is this why I just gained a place on the ffs league table?

          Open Controls
      8. Steve McCroskey
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thoughts on this WC team?

        Donnaruma/Dubravka

        Saliba/Tarkowski/Andersen/Sensei/Esteve

        Bruno/Kudus/Ndiaye/Reijnders/Stacy

        Haaland/JP/Gyokores

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Very light mid imo

          Open Controls
        2. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Saliba to Gabriel or VVD for me.

          Open Controls
      9. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Who is the better wildcard option?

        A....vvd

        B...tarkowski

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      10. sirmorbach
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Petrovic + Chalobah/Cash rotation
        Vicarion + Cash/Andersen rotation

        Open Controls
        1. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      11. sirmorbach
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Salah + KDH
        Bruno + Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      12. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        I remember last season when loads of people capped Haaland vs a promoted side. And loads of us held off for a DGW he then inevitably got a hatti.

        Sure Monhad that double later on which outscored it, but we have two tc now.

        This Burnley game feels the same, should just TC him or spend the next ten weeks asking ourselves why we didn’t.

        Burnley are bad at home and have the highest xgc. Haaland has 5 goals in 3 vs them.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Monhad? Wtf. Salah had*

          Open Controls
      13. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        Would you do Cucu to Gabriel for free?

        Open Controls
        1. More Tragic
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          why Cucu was in your team in the first place is the more pertinent question.

          Open Controls
          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            just now

            He's very attacking tbf just not really getting the points I guess

            Open Controls
        2. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yes 100%

          Open Controls
          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      14. Catastrophe
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        Ekitike & Milenkovic -> Haaland (TC) & Rodon?

        Open Controls
        1. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          just now

          No brainer, 100% Yes.

          Open Controls
      15. Mighty Duck
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Show Rogers the door before coming price drop:
        1) yes
        2) hold
        3) flol what are you waiting for

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Absolutely yes

          Open Controls
        2. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Against the grain but I'd hold.

          Open Controls
      16. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Triple (c) Haaland (h) to Burnley despite a possible 70 minutes as opposed to 90?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          He will have his hatti by then

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Good point, full steam ahead!

            Open Controls
        2. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          A lot will, probably me included.

          Open Controls
        3. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I would. Burnley's u/l defensive data really isn't good

          Open Controls
        4. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I think so

          Open Controls
      17. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        *Planning Salah & Guiu > Grealish & Haaland to get this team for one week only, then WC7.

        Sels - Dub
        Senesi - Tarko - VVD - Murillo - Gudmunson
        Grealish* - Reijnders - Semenyo - Bruno - PM Sarr
        J Pedrio - Watkins - Haaland*

        Would you bench boost this? If not, would you TC Haaland?

        Open Controls
        1. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          TC

          Open Controls
      18. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        I dont have the funds to go Saliba or Gabriel..is Calafiori a viable alternative or too much of a mins risk?

        Open Controls
        1. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          If for the medium term at most, I think its ok

          Open Controls
        2. King Sheep
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yes, Calafiori is fine for now.

          Open Controls
      19. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Porro > Gabriel + Wood > Mateta are my planned transfers. My squad will be as follows.

        Raya Dubravka

        Timber Gabriel Muñoz VDV Gudmundsson

        Semenyo Ndiaye Mbeumo Kudus Paqueta

        Haaland Pedro Mateta.

        Aside from a potential Muñoz > Lacroix and Gudmundsson > Andersen what else would you change?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Good team. I like the Arsenal triple up. I'm going Raya, Saka and Gyokeres. Will be interesting to see which combo gets more points.

          Open Controls
      20. Jönny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        16 mins ago

        Who is the City midfielder du jour? Gonna bring one in for Burnley...

        Reijnders
        Doku
        Foden

        I really annoyingly couldn't decide between Doku and Madueke on my wildcard GW4. Obviously went Madueke, who i may now end up removing for Doku.

        Open Controls
      21. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Watkins and Dango my biggest issues, think I’ll keep Salah for now.

        Who would you bring in for 2 FTs?

        Dubravka
        Williams VdV Cucurella
        Salah Semenyo Dango Kudos Rejinders
        Haaland Watkins

        Subs Verbruggen Diof Esteve Guiu

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Push the button !!

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Oh you have Haaland already. Gyokeres and Ndiaye?

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yes, think it’sok to save WC.
              Thanks a lot, great advice!

              Open Controls
      22. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Haaland TC cap train derailed by Pep comments?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Have to sometimes do the opposite of what Pep says

          Open Controls
      23. JAC THE CAT
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        How is this looking for a Salah and Haaland draft…

        Raya

        Lacroix - Senesi - Burn

        Salah - Semenyo - Grealish - Reijnders

        Haaland - Pedro - Mateta

        Dubravka - King - Gudmundsson - Alderete

        Open Controls
      24. Saka White Rice
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Is Kudus worth it with these fixtures?

        Open Controls
      25. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        just now

        2 FT and 3.4m ITB

        A - Gakpo & Mateta > Ndiaye & JPed (planning to offload Grealish in GW8)
        B - Gakpo & Lacroix > Ndiaye & Tarky
        C - Gakpo & Ndiaye & roll 1 FT

        Raya
        Senesi - Andersen - Gudmund
        Gakpo - Semenyo - Grealish - Reijnders
        Haaland - Gyok - Mateta

        Dubrav - Paqueta - Livramento - Lacroix

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.