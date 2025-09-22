Scout Notes

FPL notes: Murillo injury boost, Anthony again + Ange-ball in action

22 September 2025 94 comments
Ange Postecoglou is still awaiting his first victory as Nottingham Forest boss after the Tricky Trees drew 1-1 with Burnley on Saturday.

Forest, so good at the back last season, are also still searching for their first clean sheet of 2025/26.

Here’s what we saw at Turf Moor.

MURILLO LATEST

Postecoglou hinted in Friday’s press conference that he wouldn’t risk Murillo (£5.4m) on Saturday and so it transpired, with the centre-half not even in the squad.

The good news for Murillo’s owners is that he should be fit for Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Real Betis, let alone the Gameweek 6 visit of Sunderland.

“He should be OK for Wednesday. He was close [to being involved] but it makes no sense risking players.

“I’ve been really happy with Morato at centre-back. He’s done well. I thought he stood up.

“The good thing is we have got competition for places, and that’s what we need. But the medical team tell me he should be ready for Wednesday.” – Ange Postecoglou on Murillo, via Nottingham Live

(SLIGHTLY) HIGHER LINE, SIGNS OF ANGE-BALL

On the face of it, a 1-1 draw with Burnley is not the sort of result to get the sceptics on side.

But there were actually some encouraging signs from this match, at least from an attacking perspective. Forest had 17 shots, the second-most of any team in Gameweek 6, and no team had more efforts on target (eight) at the weekend.

But for an inspired Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), Forest probably should have won this game, despite the xG being relatively close. The Burnley ‘keeper pulled off excellent stops to deny Dilane Bakwa (£6.0m), Igor Jesus (£5.8m) and Neco Williams (£5.0m), while Chris Wood (£7.6m) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (£6.0m) both wasted big chances – the former shooting tamely at Dubravka from yards and the latter seeing a goalbound effort blocked with Dubravka beaten.

Elliot Anderson (£5.5m) not only collected DefCon points but also should have had an assist, having teed up those aforemetioned efforts for Jesus and Williams.

The ‘inverted full-backs’ tactic, something Postecoglou loved doing at Spurs, was on show, too. Williams and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.9m) both had three shots apiece, drifting centrally into threatening positions – although it should be said that the former’s goal came from a set-piece.

And the feared higher line was partially in evidence, albeit not as cavalier as we’d seen at Spurs. Morato (£4.4m) and Nikola Milenkovic (£5.5m) both stepped forward at times, the latter playing a lovely one-two around the edge of the Burnley box to tee up Wood.

The defence definitely remains a work in progress (it wasn’t on song even before Postecoglou arrived), especially with the full-backs inverting. Zinchenko’s defending is questionable, and the backline needing to adjust to a new way of thinking. Burnley racked up a dozen shots of their own, although seven were from set plays.

WOOD ON BORROWED TIME?

Wood could and should have done better with his two chances, eventually being hooked after 75 minutes. Jesus, up top, and Kalimuendo, on the right, looked livelier upon their introductions.

Postecoglou hailed the impact of his substitutes in Gameweek 5, and you do wonder how long before one of those two alternatives gets the nod in the Premier League.

“I was disappointed with the guys who came on on Wednesday night. I felt they could have impacted the game more; certainly not today. I think the guys understood the messages from Wednesday night and they went on today and wanted to make an impact and they did. Both Callum [Hudson-Odoi] and Igor [Jesus] could have scored and Callum, I thought, was really bright.” – Ange Postecoglou

If Wood starts against Real Betis in midweek, you do wonder about his minutes against Sunderland next weekend.

ANTHONY GOING UNDER THE RADAR

This was yet another creditable performance from Burnley, who ran Liverpool and Manchester United close in the previous two Gameweeks.

There was some dogged if not entirely watertight defending, while Dubravka has been excellent since his arrival. Popular bench fodder option Maxime Esteve (£4.0m) collected DefCon points for the second time this season, and Josh Cullen (£5.0m) did so for the third time.

Further forward, Jaidon Anthony (£5.5m) continues to confound expectations.

He’s now FPL’s second-highest-scoring midfielder, having bagged three goals and an assist already this season. His latest strike came on Saturday.

There are underlying numbers to back this up, too – he ranks second among midfielders for NPxGI in 2025/26:

Scott Parker’s set-up certainly helps. Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) provides all the width, with Anthony playing much more like a second striker alongside Lyle Foster (£5.0m).

FPL notes: Murillo injury boost + Ange-ball in action 1

Anthony had three efforts on Saturday, going close to scoring again in the second half, and has now had nearly three times as many shots (11) as the next-best Burnley player (four).

  1. Edlayland94
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Already used 2 FTs (Haaland + Eze in), current squad:

      Raya Dubravka
      Cucurella Konate Tarkowski N.Williams Heaven
      Semenyo Eze Caicedo Amad B.Johnson
      Haaland J.Pedro Mateta
      1.1 ITB

      a) B.Johnson + Heaven -> Xavi/Reijnders + VdV/Senesi (-8, bench boost)
      b) B.Johnson -> Xavi/Reijnders (-4, TC Haaland)

      Keen on Gyok for GW7 but would need to leave 1.3-1.5 ITB...

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        BJ to Reijnders

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          He deserves it

          Open Controls
    • Warby84
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      The TC on Haaland will be out in force this week, is anyone not going there and hoping for a differential, I’m currently locked in but just unsure whether it will have much effect

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        im saving for the leeds game or sunderland

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          26 mins ago

          2 teams that have better defence than Burnley

          Open Controls
          1. Sun God Nika
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            fair point tbf - id just rather play the TC as late as possible and those games ring bells for me

            any of these games are good punts in all fairness

            Open Controls
      2. Moon Dog
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I'll see what happens midweek against Huddersfield.

          A fully rested City should blow Burnley out of the water. Surely. Pep is excellent at unlocking low blocks.

          Open Controls
          1. Moon Dog
              just now

              Btw this shouldn't be a Spurs/United counter-attack setup, which is a very different thing, but a full on 11-man bus.

              When teams get 11 players behind the ball and give City 80% possession that's when it turns into a chess match, and the genius of Pep is on full display. Seen matches like this finish 5-0 to City so many times...

              Open Controls
          2. chocolove
            • 14 Years
            50 mins ago

            Tc is a differential itself, because the one that doing WC gw6 cant do the TC

            Open Controls
          3. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            41 mins ago

            I will save just in case there is a DGW.

            Open Controls
            1. martynteresa
                2 mins ago

                Think I read somewhere there is the potential for one. Relating to palace, europe and caraboa cup. Cant remember the explanation of the circumstances that would generate the double GW

                Open Controls
          4. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            For those with KDH or looking at him on FT/WC: he's on 4 YCs.

            5 YCs in first 19 league games = 1 match ban.

            https://www.thefa.com/-/media/files/thefaportal/governance-docs/player-essentials/2025-26/essential-information-for-players-2025-26---english-version.ashx

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • 10 Years
              59 mins ago

              I heard Grealish talk about it on post match,

              Open Controls
          5. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Heads up guys, ive just taken Watkins out so get on him he’s nailed on to score big this week

              Open Controls
              1. Warby84
                • 10 Years
                1 hour ago

                I had Cash this week and couldn’t believe my stroke of luck haha

                Open Controls
            • RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Who do you rate as the best max. 7.3 mill. mid to get in for Dango?

              Have Salah, Semenyo, Kudos and Rejinders. Not selling Salah this week as I have Haaland.

              Open Controls
              1. Warby84
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                One Everton either Ndiaye or Grealish I’m currently on Grealish, but a lot are preferring Ndiaye..

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Ndiaye

                Open Controls
                1. Warby84
                  • 10 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Why Ndiaye?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Son-dance Kid
                    • 7 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Can get goals, assists, defcon, and supposedly is on penalties

                    Open Controls
                    1. Warby84
                      • 10 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      I know I mean Grealish 4 assists in 2 and yet to score, not sure penalties should be the main reason but their attack has certainly improved

                      Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Pens (3/3 last season), DC potential (2/5) and more likely to score than assist compared to Grealish imo

                    Open Controls
              3. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                41 mins ago

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
              4. martynteresa
                  4 mins ago

                  Schade. On pens now too I believe.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    He missed, 0/1 pen record...

                    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/kevin-schade/elfmetertore/spieler/473050/wettbewerb_id/GB1

                    Open Controls
              5. Warby84
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Petrovic (Dubravka)
                Cash Romero Tarkowski (Munoz Gudmundsson)
                Salah Kudus Semenyo Reijnders Grealish
                Haaland (TC) Pedro (Marshall).

                Made a goalkeeper transfer Sanchez to Petrovic, 0.7 itb for Gab next GW7
                Gtg??

                Open Controls
                1. Moon Dog
                    32 mins ago

                    gtg

                    Open Controls
                    1. Warby84
                      • 10 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  I am planning to use my WC in GW8 and hence planning to get players just for the next 2 Gameweeks. Is I.Sarr to Kudus the best possible use of FT this week for my team?

                  Sels
                  DeCuyper VDV Diouf
                  Salah Gakpo Semenyo Reijnders I.Sarr*
                  Haaland Watkins

                  Dubravka Gulu Esteve Rodon

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Prefer Ndiaye over Kudus

                    Open Controls
                  2. martynteresa
                      just now

                      Think Sarr is back this week

                      Open Controls
                  3. Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    If Palmer won't be fit, would you get Saka instead? Or rather punt on Eze, Foden/Doku? Maybe Ndiaye over all?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pompel
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      Assuming you have Reinders and Kudus, Foden/Doku for this GW , but Caicedo or Enzo could be good

                      Open Controls
                  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Salah + Mateta > Reijnders + Haaland for free?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Yes

                      Open Controls
                    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 11 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      No better options than reijnders? What is your budget?

                      Open Controls
                    3. Gommy
                      • 15 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Made the exact same changes ahead of Haaland's price rise last night. I approve.

                      Open Controls
                    4. ball c
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Second that.. made these same moves last night before price rises.
                      Reinjders is hopefully a set and forget in my team now at that price I can make upgrades elsewhere if required

                      Open Controls
                  5. rozzo
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                    So I've taken two hits to get Haaland in. Maybe it was a mistake not to start with him

                    Sels Dubravka
                    Tarkowski VDV Senesi Esteve Reinaldo
                    Salah Semenyo Reijnders Caicedo King
                    Haaland Ekitike Pedro

                    0.3 itb

                    That team doesn't look too weak with Salah included does it?

                    Palmer, Saka, Cunha etc haven't got going yet

                    Open Controls
                    1. Warby84
                      • 10 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Looks great

                      Open Controls
                    2. Ausman
                      • 2 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      GTG

                      Open Controls
                  6. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 16 Years
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    Last Man Standing GW5 (1338 teams)

                    Safety score = 34
                    Top score = Barry Sutton with 86

                    92 teams to be removed, 1246 teams through to GW6.
                    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

                    Entry is currently open with code skotto
                    Scores needed after hits are 41-32-32-49-34

                    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

                    Open Controls
                    1. Merlin the Wraith
                      • 9 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Cheers TM!

                      Open Controls
                    2. FPL Blow-In
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Phew scraped through on 35

                      Open Controls
                  7. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Maresca also said Caicedo and Joao Pedro have small problems when I asked about general workload on players who are fit.

                    https://x.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1970077089740058837?t=fkbvnbubREuNyzg2DFKNbw&s=19

                    Open Controls
                    1. Moon Dog
                        39 mins ago

                        Hopefully it's just that thing managers do before domestic cup games when they want to rest their key players without people accusing them of disrespecting the competition.

                        He's not going to want to play Caicedo or Pedro against Lincoln. The prize money for winning the Carabao Cup is £100,000. Doesn't even cover a days wage 😆

                        Open Controls
                        1. Warby84
                          • 10 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Agree hopefully both are yellow flagged

                          Open Controls
                        2. Tonyawesome69
                          • 6 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          I don't see why managers have to do that. Chelsea have busy schedule, just played 3 games in 7 days, another short turnaround against Lincoln tomorrow and have a large squad to rotate.

                          Open Controls
                    2. -GK22-
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Wildcard or

                      Salah, Wood, Watkins to Haaland (TC), Pedro and Bruno -8

                      Open Controls
                      1. Warby84
                        • 10 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        Keep wood for Sunderland so just -4

                        Open Controls
                      2. Warby84
                        • 10 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        Saying that removing Salah for a hit is heads gone

                        Open Controls
                        1. -GK22-
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          34 mins ago

                          But should the TC cover the hits?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Warby84
                            • 10 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            Better off wildcarding

                            Open Controls
                    3. panda07
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Anything you'd change about this WC team? Can play 4-4-2 or 3-5-2

                      Raya Dubravka
                      Gabriel Guehi Senesi VdV Gudmundsson
                      Salah Semenyo Gakpo Reijnders Stach
                      Haaland Joao Pedro Guiu

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 11 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        Looks fine but a bit inflexible.

                        Open Controls
                        1. panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          just now

                          Thanks, 'tis difficult to get a flexible draft with both Salah and Haaland.

                          Open Controls
                    4. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Defcons or Modcons?

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 11 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        Give me convenience or give me Def!

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 11 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          cons!

                          Open Controls
                      2. Skonto Rigga
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        DefCons definitely performing better this season, let me tell you

                        Open Controls
                    5. Sun God Nika
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Any love for Gvardiol now that he is back and playing for 5.8?

                      Open Controls
                      1. OneDennisBergkamp
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        better value elsewhere i think

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Knights Template
                        • 11 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        Is he a defcon beast?

                        Open Controls
                      3. Warby84
                        • 10 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        Can only get 1 premium and for me it’s Gab, West Ham fixture cries serious points haha

                        Open Controls
                    6. OneDennisBergkamp
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      57 mins ago

                      Semenyo - Mbeumo - Salah - Reinjers

                      tempted to do Reinjers > Kudus, feel like its an upgrade but am I wrong? that Wolves game this week looks very tempting...

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 11 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        Leave

                        Open Controls
                      2. Warby84
                        • 10 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        Mbeumo if any Reijnders has to stay surely?

                        Open Controls
                        1. OneDennisBergkamp
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          31 mins ago

                          Mbeumo vs old club Brentford (who are terrible) seems to good to not keep

                          Open Controls
                          1. Warby84
                            • 10 Years
                            27 mins ago

                            Hold the move

                            Open Controls
                      3. Amartey Partey
                        • 6 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Reindeer is playing Burnley at home. He could easily haul.

                        Open Controls
                    7. tuturututu
                      • 4 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Hi guys, please help me with this benching headache for next gw

                      Who would you bench besides with Dubravka and Esteve here?

                      Petrović
                      Chalobah, Timber, Porro, VdV
                      Salah, Gakpo, Semenyo, Kudus, Enzo
                      Gyokeres, Pedro, Evanilson

                      Open Controls
                    8. Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      The best 4.0m defender on WC6 and future BB?

                      Small data sample size but I'm leaning towards Mukiele.

                      Mukiele:
                      - 42 defcons
                      - started 3/3 games and hit DC threshold in all 3 games
                      - 0.05xG/90 + 0.08xA/90

                      Rodon:
                      - 47 defcons
                      - started 5/5 games and hit the DC threshold twice
                      - 0.00xG/90 + 0.00xA/90

                      Alderete:
                      - 48 defcons
                      - started 4/5 and hit the DC threshold three times
                      - 0.06xG/90 + 0.04xA/90

                      Esteve
                      - 49 defcons
                      - started 5/5 and hit DC threshold twice
                      - 0.03xG/90 + 0.00xA/90

                      Ekdal:
                      - 51 defcons
                      - started 5/5 and hit DC threshold three times
                      - 0.03xG/90 + 0.00xA/90

                      Open Controls
                      1. Warby84
                        • 10 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        Gudmundsson

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 6 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Gudmundsson:
                          - 36 defcons
                          - started 5/5 and hit DC threshold once
                          - 0.03xG/90 + 0.07xA/90

                          Open Controls
                      2. Moon Dog
                          23 mins ago

                          Yeah I think you're right. Really like Sunderland's signings this summer. Looking like a decent team.

                          I went Rodon, oops!

                          Open Controls
                        • panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Is Mukiele nailed?

                          Open Controls
                      3. Brosstan
                        • 11 Years
                        38 mins ago

                        Guardiola took off Haaland against Arse due to a back pain issue and said he will not even train for a few days to get rest. Doubts over TC?

                        Open Controls
                        1. tuturututu
                          • 4 Years
                          28 mins ago

                          Is it too early for TC? How many of you use it? If I had Erling I would probably also be thinking of it due to his nice form. Hattrick incoming just because I don't own him lol

                          Open Controls
                        2. Jimmy B
                          • 11 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Has to be doubts. Respectfully to Burnley if he'll take him off early at 1-0 vs Arsenal what would he do at 1-0 vs Burnley? I think you'd need to know its not an issue by the time the pressers come round to be confident. Lots will have been burnt by putting the band on Palmer with his niggles this week.

                          Open Controls
                      4. faux_C
                        • 12 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        Play KDH or Thiago this week?

                        Open Controls
                        1. panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          just now

                          It's a close one, KDH just IMO.

                          Open Controls
                      5. Lanley Staurel
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        Stats comprehensively support Haaland Triple captain against Burnley. Over the last 2 GWs Haaland is top rated xGi of all forwards, Burnley are the worst team in the league in terms of xG conceded and City are second best in the league in terms of xG. Then we have the eye test and again its pretty convincing!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Lanley Staurel
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Just to add that the Burnely stats are when they play away and the City stats are when they play at home. Only 2 games in the sample mind.

                          Open Controls
                      6. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                          27 mins ago

                          Thoughts on this WC draft? Specific questions would be too much at the back? Not enough in midfield? Too early to pull the trigger on Isak?

                          Raya/Dub
                          Gabriel/VVD/Guehi/VDV/Rodon
                          Semenyo/Reijnders/Xavi/Caicedo/KDH
                          Haaland/Gyok/Isak

                          Open Controls
                          1. tuturututu
                            • 4 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            Very cool looking squad. However you are completely missing full backs, that might be an issue, but if you trust CBs only that's also ok. I would prefer Kudus over Xavi, just until Xavi gets some more standard minutes

                            Open Controls
                            1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                                5 mins ago

                                Not too concerned with the lack of fullbacks with the dawn of defcon. I hear you with Kudus, I’m a sucker for a new face in the league lol

                                Open Controls
                            2. faux_C
                              • 12 Years
                              20 mins ago

                              Isak is a crazy pick. His xMins are completely unknown.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                                  6 mins ago

                                  Yeah that is a worry, it’s certainly a punt but I guess it’s a question f when is the right time

                                  Open Controls
                              2. AC/DC AFC
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                It's fine.

                                KDH could get a 5th booking and miss a match but without injuries you'll be fine.

                                I've got a front 3 of Haaland, Isak and Pedro on mine. All it will take is 2 goals from Isak and everyone piles in.

                                He has a full weeks training and it might be a week or so early but he'll be starting soon enough.

                                Liverpool do have Southampton at home in the league cup tomorrow, so you'd expect the squad to play and Isak to start to build his minutes up.

                                It's also a lot easier to sort someone over £10m in with the rest of the squad on a wildcard.

                                Gotta look forward.

                                A few goals tomorrow and the narrative completely changes.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                                    7 mins ago

                                    That’s the hope, get in early before price goes up

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. AC/DC AFC
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      just now

                                      You'll only get a week or so as a bit of a differential

                                      Even a benching with a blank then a haul wouldn't be the worst. Palace and Chelsea away up next.

                                      Along with cup games and another international break. Albeit I think Liverpool travel to Galatasaray which will be a challenge.

                                      Basically there's loads of football to be played in the next month with just 2 EPL games until 19 October. When Liverpool will have Man Utd.

                                      So Isak can easily build his minutes and martxh fitness and he's training full time with Liverpool and Sweden too.

                                      He might not start at Palace but could still come on and score.

                                      The alternative is to park some money and pick a third striker for next week instead.

                                      Open Controls
                                2. Camzy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 15 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  Not a fan.

                                  It's too top heavy for me. I'm looking at 3-5-2 not 3-4-3. I have real doubts over the value of Gyokeres and Isak.

                                  Open Controls
                              3. EgyptianKing
                                • 7 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                On WC this GW, do you think Xavi / Kudus are a good pick?

                                Open Controls
                              4. Weasel51
                                • 9 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Last decision on a Wildcard

                                A) Esteve, Saka + DCL

                                B) Romero, Stach + Gyokeres

                                Open Controls

