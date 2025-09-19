FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

A very busy day of team news awaits us as 14 Premier League managers face the media ahead of Saturday’s Gameweek 5 deadline.

GAMEWEEK 5: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY'S PRESSERS

LIVERPOOL

Two days after saying Alexander Isak was “not going to play 90 [minutes]” in the Merseyside derby, Arne Slot wouldn’t confirm whether his Swedish striker would start against Everton.

He did, however, suggest that Isak was feeling the effects of his first start of 2025/26, which came against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

“I don’t think I tell the media a lot the day before a game how we start the game. We had a recovery yesterday, we are going to train this afternoon, so first of all we have to see how they all feel. “What I do know is that Alex did feel his body more maybe than ever before after the 60 minutes he played, so let’s see how he’s recovered today and then we’re gong to think about the line-up.” – Arne Slot

The only first-team injury concern that Liverpool had ahead of midweek was Curtis Jones, who now looks to be back available.

“He’s back in the fray, in the squad.” – Arne Slot on Curtis Jones

CHELSEA

Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer is “okay” for the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, despite the midfielder seeming to feel his troublesome groin in a 90-minute midweek run-out in Munich.

Maresca did say that he has some concerns after the Champions League opener, however.

“Cole is okay. We have a session now. We flew back yesterday, so we need to assess some of the players. We have some doubt. We didn’t do any sessions since Wednesday game and we’ll see after.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer and the latest Chelsea team news

Elsewhere on the fitness front, Estevao came off the bench in Germany, having missed last weekend’s game due to illness.

Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring) are out for the medium to long term. Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended, too.

Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia returned to training over the international break but didn’t feature in Gameweek 4 or in the defeat in Munich.

Away from injuries, Maresca was asked about £4.4m FPL forward Marc Guiu, who has yet to get minutes for the Blues since his recall from a brief loan spell at Sunderland.

“Marc is back. The reason why he’s back is because the intention is to use him but he needs to do things better, he needs to improve things. And for sure, we’re going to use him.” – Enzo Maresca on Marc Guiu

The Chelsea boss also fielded a question about Alejandro Garnacho‘s readiness to start.

“In the last two games, he was inside very good. He came in very good in the second half against Brentford and the other day against Bayern Munich. We are happy in the way he is adapting our style, what we want from the winger. Now, if he’s ready to start tomorrow? Yeah, I think he’s ready to start.” – Enzo Maresca on Alejandro Garnacho

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Fabian Schar (head) and Kieran Trippier (knock) are concerns after exiting the field of play in Newcastle’s defeat to Barcelona on Thursday.

With Howe giving us his Gameweek 5 press conference straight after full-time on Thursday night, he couldn’t offer us much in the way of an update.

“I’ve got no sort of information for you there [on why Schar initially continued before coming off]. I’m in the hands of the doctors, really, in that moment. The only message I got was that he was okay to continue [initially] and I don’t really know any more, other than that. “And Kieran, same. I’ve not had a chance to speak to anybody yet.” – Eddie Howe

Elsewhere, Yoane Wissa (knee) will be out until after the October international break. Jacob Ramsey (ankle) is on a similar timeline of recovery.

“We think he’ll be out until the next international break. He’s sort of got a race on to be fit for that Brighton game [in Gameweek 8].” – Eddie Howe on Yoane Wissa

Anthony Gordon serves the final match of his three-game domestic ban this Sunday, meanwhile.

Nick Woltemade and Jacob Murphy were on the bench against Barcelona, with Howe explaining his reasoning after full-time.

“It was a really difficult one for Nick [Woltemade]. Of course, any player would want to start every game, but I’ve got to try and manage him into the team and try and make sure he stays fit. And I think that was always at the heart of this decision. Of course, knowing that we have Anthony [Gordon] suspended as well for the next game. “And it’s the same with Jacob [Murphy]. He’s nursing an Achilles problem and we just want to keep the majority of the squad fit and available for as many games as possible.” – Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Maxim De Cuyper has escaped serious injury despite his collision with the advertising hoardings in Gameweek 4 and could even be fit this weekend.

“With Maxim [De Cuyper], luckily, it’s not that bad. So, we have to see, he might be available for the game. It’s not a big injury, it was just a hit, and hopefully he will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler did talk of Ferdi Kadioglu marking Mohammed Kudus this weekend, however, and De Cuyper wasn’t seen in the midweek training gallery.

“He played a really good game against Bournemouth when he came in. He had really good actions. He was defensively very strong in the one-against-one duels against Semenyo. So, there will be another challenge tomorrow against Kudus.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Ferdi Kadioglu

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) hasn’t quite been so lucky with the injury he picked up at Bournemouth, however. He joins Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) on the sidelines.

“Jack [Hinshelwood] will be out for a longer time. “He has a ligament injury in his ankle. It happened in a very unlucky way but that’s football, we have to accept it.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Diego Gomez (illness) and Mats Wieffer (knee) are fit, at least.

“Mats Wieffer is back. He’s an option, he’s available.” – Fabian Hurzeler

EVERTON

David Moyes wasn’t giving much away on the team news front ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Vitalii Mykolenko (unspecified) and Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) are his only two named concerns, and he wouldn’t rule either of them in or out.

Moyes also suggested there are “a couple of other knocks within the camp”.