FPL notes: Sarr return, Pino worry + West Ham’s set-piece woes

21 September 2025 83 comments
Crystal Palace are one of just two Premier League clubs still unbeaten after they came away with a win at West Ham United on Saturday.

The Hammers, meanwhile, remain in the bottom three, having conceded 2+ goals for the fourth time in five Gameweeks.

Here are our Scout Notes from the London Stadium.

SARR RETURN, PINO A WORRY

We start, as we so often do with our reports, with matters from the physio room.

New signing Yeremy Pino (£6.0m) is the latest concern for the Eagles, having come off after 45 minutes of Saturday’s game.

He had come close to scoring in the first half, also teeing up Daichi Kamada (£5.0m) for a header that drifted narrowly wide, but he failed to emerged after the break. A knee complaint was to blame.

 “He had pain. I think it was the last action straight before half-time. He got a knock on his knee. So, he has pain in his knee and he couldn’t continue playing. So, we’ll have to assess him doing an MRI scan, hopefully on Sunday. I don’t know if Sunday is open, the latest on Monday. And then, of course, we hope that it’s not too serious.” – Oliver Glasner on Yeremy Pino

It might be one attacking midfielder out, another in next week. Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) had been earmarked to return to training this weekend and, speaking after full-time in east London, Oliver Glasner seemed confident of his winger’s availability in Gameweek 6.

“It’s good to have both back, we have everybody back now. Ismaila comes back [after this game].” – Oliver Glasner on Saturday’s recovery of Adam Wharton and Eddie Nketiah

WEST HAM’S SET-PIECE – AND OTHER – WOES

Graham Potter is the red-hot bookies’ favourite for the chop after a fifth defeat in six competitive matches this season. West Ham also have the worst defensive record in the top flight, with 13 goals conceded.

Seven of those have come from set-plays, which is by far the worst record in the division.

The latest came in the 37th minute on Saturday. West Ham not only lost the first header from Marc Guehi (£4.7m) but were slow to react to the rebound, with Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£7.6m) gobbling the loose ball up.

Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) also hit the bar with a header from another corner, while Palace had nine dead-ball attempts in total.

This is all great news for owners of certain Everton assets, such as corner takers James Garner (£5.0m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) and set-piece targets like Michael Keane (£4.5m), ahead of West Ham’s trip to Goodison Park in Gameweek 6.

The Toffees surely fancy their chances of a clean sheet, too. West Ham have played worse than they did on Saturday but really their only threat came in a 20-minute period after half-time when Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) nodded in a soft goal from a corner, Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) couldn’t steer his own header in, and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) had two half-chances.

Graham Potter incidentally changed his goalkeeper for this match, ditching new signing Mads Hermansen (£4.5m) after only four games.

A TOUGH TEST FOR LIVERPOOL IN GAMEWEEK 6?

The two clubs with the only unbeaten records in the Premier League meet at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 6.

Remarkably, Crystal Palace are now undefeated in their last 17 matches in all competitions, stretching to last season.

Conceding only twice in five league games this season, they have a solid backline that was scarcely troubled by West Ham on Saturday.

And the return of Adam Wharton (£5.0m) from injury really helped Palace on the ball on Saturday. One of the most progressive passers in the league was at the heart of the Eagles’ winner, with his teasing ball into the box, when many would have passed sideways, eventually volleyed in superbly by Tyrick Mitchell (£5.0m).

83 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Esraj
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Good game.

    Open Controls
    1. More Tragic
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Is that you Brucie?

      Open Controls
      1. Esraj
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        No. I'm not any reincarnation of anyone by the name of Brucie.

        Open Controls
      2. TiAgoFPL
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Steve?

        Open Controls
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Need some Watkins points today.

    Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Not feeling positive seeing that villa lineup. Surprised at the Elliott benching

    Open Controls
  4. Warby84
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Newcastle going for another 0-0…

    Open Controls
  5. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Nice report, thanks. Undefeated in our last 17 matches is pretty impressive, but got a feeling v Liverpool they going to get us back for the Community Shield win

    Open Controls
  6. Esraj
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Roefs looking a better pick than Petrovic in the 4.5m bracket. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I’m thinking of getting him in on my WC.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Small data sample but look at the fixtures Sunderland have played so far

      Open Controls
      1. Esraj
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Fair enough. But also look at the next four fixtures: avl, nfo, mun, wol.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          He’ll get save points gains the big boys too.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Boils down to your short/long term plans. Typically pick a GK for more than 4 GWS.

          Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yes. Did you know he's on fire?

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        There's a Dan Burn follow up joke somewhere, I just can't find it

        Open Controls
  7. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Play

    A) Gudmundon (BOU)
    B) Andersen (avl)

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yew B

      Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    RP from previous article

    Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo, Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki, Talbi, Isidor, Le Fée

    Subs: Patterson, Ballard, Geertruida, Masuaku, Neil, Brobbey, Mayenda, Adingra, Traoré

    Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Rogers, Buendía, Guessand, Watkins

    Subs: Bizot, Lindelöf, Torres, Maatsen, Bogarde, Elliott, Jimoh, Malen, Sancho

    AFC Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo, Evanilson

    Subs: Dennis, Soler, Hill, Milosavljevic, Christie, Gannon Doak, Kluivert, Adli, Kroupi Jr

    Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Thiaw, Willock, Tonali, Miley, Murphy, Woltemade, Hall

    Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Krafth, Joelinton, Barnes, Guimarães, Osula, Elanga

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Strange line up from Howe. It may have worked against Leeds, but Bournemouth should be able to dominate that lot

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I'm not sure it did work against Leeds. A draw with only 0.46xG when I would have expected them to dominate with their usual 433 setup.

        Potentially another fixture Howe is over thinking strategy.

        Open Controls
  9. el polako
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Come on Lollie, score a goal.
    Just one a partying gift.

    After today I will never again have you in my team.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Same. Didn't go Bowen + Semenyo cause I wanted to fit in Watkins. A parting gift is the least we deserve.

      Open Controls
  10. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Newcastle, you know you must double up on Semenyo, destroy him!

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Relax, I bought him on Friday, so he’s going to blank.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      They have the best defense in the league by xGC. I don't think Semenyo is gonna haul huge this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Very weak opposition though. Shot shy trio of Wolves Villa and Leeds all in there.
        I think Bournemouth put three or four past Pope today

        Open Controls
        1. Not again Shirley
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Nah. He’s the pope. He has god by his side.

          Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I'll be happy with anything from him today. Newcastle are a solid unit defensively

      Open Controls
  11. nolard
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    He is a weirdo, Howe. Not playing Elanga. Chopping and changing now with many new players to bed in.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      He's probably following the recommendations of the fitness/data experts to manage the team through the additional fixtures this season.

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Big signing, benched few times now
      Barnes Bruno Linton all benched to !

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Bruno G benching really surprising me.
        I guess he wants another 0-0. I don't think he'll get it though.

        Open Controls
    3. Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Glad I sold his last GW. Disappointing he hasn’t played more. Very good player.

      Open Controls
  12. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which Arsenal defender to go for on WC?

    A. Gabriel
    B. Timber
    C. Calafori

    B and C will obviously save me some money.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      A. safe and always a threat from set pieces

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Gabriel would be first choice but if you need to save the 0.4/0.5 then Timber is a good option too.

      I need to save the cash for my WC team (below) so I've gone with Timber

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Timber is up to 5.8 now so it's definitely getting to the point where I think Gabriel is the safer and better pick for non owners

        Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I’d love to get both B and C. Obviously Gabriel is the safe, if boring, pick

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A or C

      B went up last night

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I see Calafori keeps getting subbed off, why is this?

        Open Controls
    5. Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      All 3

      Open Controls
  13. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    How does this WC look?

    Raya Dubravka
    Virgil Timber Senesi VDV Rodon
    Foden Semenyo Xavi Ndiaye Stach
    Haaland JP Gyokeres

    Plan to BB in GW9 with a couple more Chelsea added in for the home game against Sunderland. The two Leeds lads on the bench have West Ham (h) in GW9 and Dubravka has Wolves (a)

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Foden is the risky pick.

      Open Controls
      1. The Tonberry
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Foden has looked lively in the last couple of games. With Marmoush & Cherki out, I think he'll play the next few.

        Plan will be to move Foden to Palmer for GW9 so it's for 3 weeks only

        Open Controls
    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Nice, I also have Foden at the moment on WC. Defence looks good, what do you do if you need an Arsenal mid though?

      Open Controls
      1. The Tonberry
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        I think currently Gyok is a better option than any of the Arsenal mids. Especially now that it looks like he has penalties over Saka.

        Double Arsenal defence will also compensate well for no Arsenal mids.

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Good team

      The BB plan is okay too

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Joao Pedro, he goes cold now

      Open Controls
  14. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Gudmundsson(BOU)
    B. Alderete(nfo)
    C. Guehi(LIV)

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  15. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Best mod to get if Palmer won’t be fit?
    Apart from Salah, Bruno, Semenyo, Kudus.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Saka is apparently back in full training

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Sold him Friday so he’ll start and haul.

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Foden or Eze are on my radar. From GW7, Gordon also.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Isn’t Foden a risk still?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours ago

          Obviously, there’s still a risk of Pep roulette, but the injuries to Marmoush and Cherki increase his chances of more game time with less competition IMO

          Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Red lightening might be the best mod you can get around these parts, mate. Seems like a pretty chill guy.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Always autocorrect!

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Depends on budget. You won't be picking a midfielder in Palmer's price bracket if you have Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        ? If you don't own Salah you have a massive wealth to spend even with Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Assuming he has this midfield...

          "Apart from Salah, Bruno, Semenyo, Kudus"

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            2 hours ago

            I read as it as he either has or is excluding those as having Haaland, Salah, Bruno and Semenyo seems almost impossible

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              He never said he has Haaland lol facepalm

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              So still possible...

              Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I will buy selling Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          *by

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Your post isn't particularly great IMO. I have interpreted it as you will have "Salah, Bruno, Semenyo, Kudus" as your other mids

          Open Controls
    5. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Foden if he plays today and looks as lively as he's done in the last two

      Open Controls
    6. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Considering Saka/Eze and Foden myself

      Open Controls
  16. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Reijnders parting gift today please

    Can't believe Semenyo is still sub 50% ownership. Beast

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Half the players quit after 1 gameweek every season

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        That makes sense. Has to be closing in to a lot more in the elite managers. Top 10k sample still a bit early to be representative of good managers

        Open Controls
  17. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    2 hours ago

    Wirtz and Barnes benching so far this gw!

    Got Barnes last week for the wolves fixture, also due to fact was 0.1 short of semenyo, didn’t want to take hit to get him, wished I had now, 13 pter to Barnes 3 pts!

    Hit would have had me sem instead of Barnes this week, shows hit can pay off, usually only when we think it , not actually do it, lesson learnt !

    Open Controls
  18. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Just seen Elliott benched again FFS. Bad transfer in for me.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You knew the risk

      Open Controls
  19. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Reijnder and Senesi goals today 🙂

    Open Controls
  20. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Sunderland Villa bottom of the XG table. We're in for a classic I reckon.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      1-1?

      Open Controls
    2. Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I see a 4:4 draw.

      Open Controls
  21. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    This is Xhakas big opportunity to throw his hat in the ring as one of the 5.0 mids
    Defcons and a return please!

    Open Controls
  22. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Villa riding their luck

    Open Controls

