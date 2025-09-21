FPL notes: Sarr return, Pino worry + West Ham’s set-piece woes

Crystal Palace are one of just two Premier League clubs still unbeaten after they came away with a win at West Ham United on Saturday.

The Hammers, meanwhile, remain in the bottom three, having conceded 2+ goals for the fourth time in five Gameweeks.

Here are our Scout Notes from the London Stadium.

SARR RETURN, PINO A WORRY

We start, as we so often do with our reports, with matters from the physio room.

New signing Yeremy Pino (£6.0m) is the latest concern for the Eagles, having come off after 45 minutes of Saturday’s game.

He had come close to scoring in the first half, also teeing up Daichi Kamada (£5.0m) for a header that drifted narrowly wide, but he failed to emerged after the break. A knee complaint was to blame.

“He had pain. I think it was the last action straight before half-time. He got a knock on his knee. So, he has pain in his knee and he couldn’t continue playing. So, we’ll have to assess him doing an MRI scan, hopefully on Sunday. I don’t know if Sunday is open, the latest on Monday. And then, of course, we hope that it’s not too serious.” – Oliver Glasner on Yeremy Pino

It might be one attacking midfielder out, another in next week. Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) had been earmarked to return to training this weekend and, speaking after full-time in east London, Oliver Glasner seemed confident of his winger’s availability in Gameweek 6.

“It’s good to have both back, we have everybody back now. Ismaila comes back [after this game].” – Oliver Glasner on Saturday’s recovery of Adam Wharton and Eddie Nketiah

WEST HAM’S SET-PIECE – AND OTHER – WOES

Graham Potter is the red-hot bookies’ favourite for the chop after a fifth defeat in six competitive matches this season. West Ham also have the worst defensive record in the top flight, with 13 goals conceded.

Seven of those have come from set-plays, which is by far the worst record in the division.

The latest came in the 37th minute on Saturday. West Ham not only lost the first header from Marc Guehi (£4.7m) but were slow to react to the rebound, with Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£7.6m) gobbling the loose ball up.

Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) also hit the bar with a header from another corner, while Palace had nine dead-ball attempts in total.

This is all great news for owners of certain Everton assets, such as corner takers James Garner (£5.0m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) and set-piece targets like Michael Keane (£4.5m), ahead of West Ham’s trip to Goodison Park in Gameweek 6.

The Toffees surely fancy their chances of a clean sheet, too. West Ham have played worse than they did on Saturday but really their only threat came in a 20-minute period after half-time when Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) nodded in a soft goal from a corner, Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) couldn’t steer his own header in, and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) had two half-chances.

Graham Potter incidentally changed his goalkeeper for this match, ditching new signing Mads Hermansen (£4.5m) after only four games.

A TOUGH TEST FOR LIVERPOOL IN GAMEWEEK 6?

The two clubs with the only unbeaten records in the Premier League meet at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 6.

Remarkably, Crystal Palace are now undefeated in their last 17 matches in all competitions, stretching to last season.

Conceding only twice in five league games this season, they have a solid backline that was scarcely troubled by West Ham on Saturday.

And the return of Adam Wharton (£5.0m) from injury really helped Palace on the ball on Saturday. One of the most progressive passers in the league was at the heart of the Eagles’ winner, with his teasing ball into the box, when many would have passed sideways, eventually volleyed in superbly by Tyrick Mitchell (£5.0m).