FPL Gameweek 5: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

21 September 2025 144 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 5 action, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points, too.

GAMEWEEK 5: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 5: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Fulham3 – 1Brentford
Manchester United2 – 1Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 3Leeds United
West Ham United1 – 2Crystal Palace
Burnley1 – 1Nottingham Forest
Brighton and Hove Albion2 – 2Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool2 – 1Everton
144 Comments
  1. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    When something feels right it usually is...
    So the sideways move of Reindeer > Doku sits well with me on the current eye test.
    Sure, it's playing Pep roulette but I saw something when Xoku came off in Peps eyes that told me that hug he gave him spoke volumes.

    
    1. Jimmy B
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Doku and Pep are like teenage lovers. Amazing chemistry for a few weeks, cant keep their hands annd eyes off each other and then Doku does something stupid and Pep won't talk to him for months. Reijnders and Pep are the high school sweethearts still together in their 80s. No real physical intimacy and they don't recognise each other but Pep still trusts him just about.

      
  2. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Wirtz to ?

    A ) King
    B ) Stach
    C ) Xhaka

    So I can do Watkins > Haaland

    
  3. They are eating the dogs
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Salah and Mateta to Haaland and Bruno Fernandes?

    
    1. kempc23
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Absolutely do it!

      
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Oui

      
  4. kempc23
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Not usually one for hits, but im liking the look of-

    Salah > Bruno
    Gakpo > Ndiaye
    Mateta > Haaland

    Thoughts?

    
    1. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Sounds good tbh

        
    2. Bob_the_builder
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Who to replace with Halaand?
      A) Wood
      B) Ekitike

      
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        B due to minutes concern but both need to go

        
      2. Mr Turnip 1
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          B

          
      3. Jimmy B
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Who was it who put the Jonah on the cleans this week then? 5 at the back, back in fashion and then Bob exits his box, Vicario starts throwing them in, Areola's a thing again. Its 2022/23 and the goals are flying in

        
      4. Mr Turnip 1
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Can someone explain to me why Sanchez got -1 for two goals conceded when he was sent off before the goals went in? Are they going to fix it?

          
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Players that get red carded continue to get minus points afterwards, for goals conceded.
            Always been a thing.

            
          2. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            Punishment for a red card, if United scored 4 it would have been -4

            
        • Warby84
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Is Sanchez worth a hold of get rid? Vicario or Petrovic my preferred options on only 0.2 itb

          

