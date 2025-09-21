Scout Notes

FPL notes: Palmer injury latest + why Sanchez isn’t flagged

21 September 2025 95 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Three goals, monsoon conditions, two first-half red cards and three substitutions after 20 minutes: the early evening kick-off at Old Trafford on Saturday was a lively affair.

Here are the key takeaways from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

ANOTHER/THE SAME PALMER INJURY

Despite pre-match insistence from Enzo Maresca that Cole Palmer (£10.4m) was “okay”, he clearly wasn’t.

Palmer had been feeling his groin towards the end of a 90-minute run-out against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Groin discomfort is nothing new for the England international, of course. It had forced him to withdraw from the starting XI in Gameweek 2 and he was subsequently out for weeks.

According to the well-connected Simon Phillips, the issue even predates the FIFA Club World Cup.

And, on Saturday, those niggles forced him off after just 20 minutes.

“Cole, he tried this morning, he had a test this morning to play this game, he was not 100% fit. He made a fantastic effort to play this game, but he was not 100%.

“It’s a problem that is already a long time for him, his groin. Again, he did this morning a test, he wants to play this game for the team, to be close, so the effort has been huge from him, but then after 20 minutes, he started to feel something, so we decided to change him.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

It does beg the question about what the next course of action is for Chelsea, as well as if he’s worth the hassle in FPL.

WHY SANCHEZ ISN’T FLAGGED IN FPL

Chelsea were up against it from an early stage on Saturday.

The Blues were down to 10 men even before Palmer came off, with Robert Sanchez (£5.0m) dismissed in the fifth minute for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

That offence carries a one-match ban but, as you may have spotted, there is no red flag next to the Chelsea goalkeeper’s name in FPL.

The reason? Chelsea are in EFL Cup action at Lincoln City on Tuesday, so Sanchez will serve his suspension in that game.

Sanchez’s dismissal saw Maresca make not one but two substitutions, not only throwing on replacement goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (£4.4m) but also centre-half Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m), who had been dropped for this game.

Chelsea’s starting two wingers exited.

“The reason why we changed Pedro [Neto] and Estevao [Willian] was because they attack with the five players always, and we defend with the four, and we can defend with the four when we are 11 vs 11, but 11 against 10, I think we need to defend on the width, so we decided to go with the back five, this is the reason why.” – Enzo Maresca on making his two early changes

A DIFFICULT GAME TO CONTEXTUALISE

With Chelsea being reduced to 10 men so early, this was a difficult game to judge. Maresca retreated to a 5-3-1 after Sanchez’s dismissal, only having one shot – from a corner – in the first half.

It has to be said that United had started the stronger of the two sides even before the red card. They were quicker out of the blocks, more aggressive, and had already tested Sanchez through Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m). And for the red card incident, Mbeumo – the pick of United’s attackers – would have scored had he not been felled.

Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m) had flicked the ball on for Mbeumo to run onto for the sending off, a little glimpse of the link-up play that United fans hope to see when that pricey front three are in full swing.

“The players must take the space whenever Ben [Sesko] goes for the ball, and that’s what Bryan [Mbeumo] did.” – Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) was again in central midfield. The fact that he was once more deployed deeper, even with Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) and Mason Mount (£5.9m) only fit enough for substitute duty, just underscores where he is going to be spending the majority of this season.

Fernandes did at least score from his central midfield berth, timing his run perfectly to prod in from close range.

“He scored a goal playing as a midfielder, so I am really happy about that!” – Ruben Amorim in a tongue-in-cheek post-match comment after recent criticism of his decision to use Bruno Fernandes in midfield

After Casemiro‘s (£5.5m) headed goal, and especially after the Brazilian’s 45th-minute red card, that was kind of it. Sesko went off at the interval, as Ruben Amorim shut up shop with the numerical advantage wiped out. United posed little threat; just two shots after they went 2-0 up.

But then Chelsea didn’t muster many chances, either. Just four efforts in the second half, with Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) reducing the arrears with a header. Even that is hard to assess, as Maresca had hooked his three starting attacking midfielders by that point and there was little in the way of a supply line for Joao Pedro (£7.8m).

DEFCON WATCH

Chalobah incidentally is now joint-top of the FPL defenders’ table. He may also get two more DefCon points; our Opta data has him on 10 contributions in this game, FPL on nine. Let’s see if there is an adjustment to either figure on Sunday.

Moises Caicedo (£5.6m) did bank DefCon points for the third successive Gameweek and is himself third in the FPL midfielders’ points table.

95 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Karan14
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Sels
    Porro Murillo Anderson
    Salah Semenyo Reijnders KDH Stach
    Haaland Pedro

    (Dub Mateta Rodon Dorgu)

    Can get this team for -4.
    Does this team need WC for GW6?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Nice. Take that for -4

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      Do the hit

      Open Controls
  2. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Wildcard active. Annoying as I’ve had Haaland since the start, and wanted to wait until next week, but had too many fires to put out.

    Finding it hard to get rid of Salah but given his recent displays and what you can do with that money, I think I’m going to take him on

    Open Controls
    1. A Trout
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Same boat here. Had to be done.

        Open Controls
      • Jimmy B
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I've got so many fires mainly in midfield and so many uninspiring options to replace with. Its the least exciting wildcard ever feel like you either go defcon merchants or you risk guys that aren't nailed.

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Defcon will feature (Andersen stays for now despite iffy fixtures for example) and would like a differential midfielder. But yeah, not inspired

          Open Controls
      • Karan14
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Was set to take him on with Palmer but with his injury I’m not sure if it’s even worth WCing to get rid of him specially if you can get Haaland with transfers.

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          Yeah, I even had a chance to use BBGW6 a couple of weeks ago but injuries, players dropped and general rubbishness forced my hand

          Open Controls
      • The Son-dance Kid
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        I reckon you can have both salah and haaland so long as isak, palmer and saka are not options. All you are potentially giving up is a VVD in defence, or, gyokeres/watkins up front

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Absolutely possible. I’ve had Salah and Haaland from the start and that’s been a strength - it’s just some other choices have gone awry. Right now I favour Gyokeres and improvements in defence and midfield but not ruling out keeping Salah

          Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Ismaila Sarr to:

      A) Keep and play
      B) Doku
      C) Kudus

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        I’ve looked at Doku. I know he’s historically not great for FPL but he’s found a new gear this season. Kudus a steadier, more reliable pick

        Open Controls
    3. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Will wait for games to conclude of course but early thought is:

      Watkins, Wirtz, RAN -> Haaland(TC), Semenyo, Senesi (-4)

      No brained right?

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Might change your mind after Watkins bags a brace today. I took him out so it is guaranteed. Thank me later.

        Open Controls
        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          Having the dilemma would be nice! Had a horror start to the season, so I’d take it

          Open Controls
      2. Moderately content penguin
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Herd instinct lobe functional but no sign of independent thought. May struggle to survive so no need to resuscitate

        Open Controls
        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          May be trendy to go against the herd, but I can’t bring myself to do that for Haaland at Home to Burnley lol

          Open Controls
    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Morning! Which pairing is better:

      A) Anton Stach (5.0) & Josh Cullen (5.0)

      B) Salah & Bruno

      C) They are the same

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        🙂 Josh Cullen won’t be scoring many more goals, so maybe we revisit this comparison in a few months! Get your point though

        Open Controls
      2. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        I'd add Anthony and DCL to A in order to double up on both attacks, plus Dubravka and Rodon to cover their defence.

        Open Controls
    5. marcus2704
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Cucu and Gakpo not exactly setting things on fire at the moment, problem is that there appears to be a real lack of quality replacements especially in midfield at the moment, if anything is it worth just sticking with them?

      Raya (Dub)
      Cucu | Mujoz | VVD | (Esteve, Rodon)
      Semenyo | Enzo | Gakpo | Grealish | (King)
      Haaland | Mateta | Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. marcus2704
        • 15 Years
        38 mins ago

        I cant bear Bruno as a player, but unfortunate he seems like the most likely to replace one of Enzo or Gakpo.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          As a player I don’t mind him but can’t stand his demeanour of constantly winging diva.

          Open Controls
          1. marcus2704
            • 15 Years
            30 mins ago

            My sentiments exactly.

            Open Controls
            1. Jimmy B
              • 11 Years
              22 mins ago

              I'd have him over Enzo in a heartbeat if we're taking the no d heads policy now.

              Open Controls
    6. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Many of you started Dubravka over Sanchez? I totally didn’t think it but, considering it now, I could have been easily done…

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        I started Sanchez. Saw some captain hindsight types last night saying Dubravka was the obvious pick but then lots of people expected Chelsea to win comfortably. As you say, come to think of it, we could easily have gone the other way but it wasn’t the glaring mistakes some are claiming. A fifth minute red card is a serious bit of random bad luck!

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          Bob Sanchez has that in his locker at any point in the match unfortunately. So many stupid moments in his time as Chelsea No. 1

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Fair but Chelsea have been decent this season and United are a shambles. Ah well!

            Open Controls
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        Let it go...

        Open Controls
    7. mr. inconspicuous
      • 16 Years
      58 mins ago

      Salah and Mateta to Bruno and Haaland for free?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Yes, suspect that will be a popular move

        Open Controls
      2. LC1
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yuh

        Open Controls
      3. OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thinking exactly the same but not sure about Bruno but then there is hardly any choice

        Open Controls
    8. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Best midfielder 6.5 or less? Ideally want someone that rotates well with KDH. Already own Reijnders.

      A) Ndiaye
      B) Sarr
      C) Mitoma/Minteh/Georgino
      D) Stach

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    9. Shark Team
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Good morning everyone,
      I want a max6.4 mid to play in gw7 before WCing, which one?

      A) Mitoma/Minteh/Georginio vs Wol
      B) Amad vs Sun
      C) Elliott vs Bur
      D) Doku vs BRE

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I like C as a fun differential

        Open Controls
    10. el polako
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Could it be that Salah and Haaland once again will turn out to be the way forward?

      At least until Isak really settles and finds his form.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        I have them both. Will assess when i WC in 8

        Open Controls
      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        32 mins ago

        That's what I am moving to.

        Open Controls
      3. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        I’ve had both since the start but I’m on wildcard and I like what I can do by selling Salah

        Open Controls
      4. Jimmy B
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        It will. We get this when the other premiums are injured. Especially with the 5.5m midfielders being the best in the game since defcon at any price bar Salah, Bruno and Semenyo. The game needs some of those other expensive mids to step up.

        Open Controls
    11. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      39 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Porro Munoz (Rodon) (Esteve)
      Salah Palmer* Reijnders Anderson (PMSarr)
      Pedro Ekitike Watkins

      3ft

      A. Watkins+Palmer > Haaland + Caidedo

      B. Watkins + Palmer + Salah > Haaland + Semenyo + Bruno

      C. WC, changing up defence as well

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    12. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      For WC6 4th def & 5th mid (BB in 8 or 9):

      a) Chalobah, Stach
      b) Richards/4.5, Caicedo

      Also:
      1) Foden, use change for upgrades (eg. Timber/Gab, Stach/Caicedo,

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Okay. Not sure why posted...

        Anyhoo...
        1) Foden, use change for upgrades
        2) just get Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          34 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            A or B?

            (I'm leaning towards A)

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              29 mins ago

              I like B, Richards will defcon regularly and Caicedo will be gold this season.

              Open Controls
              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                I haven't seen Chelsea play. Is Caicedo's form sustainable? Does he get involved in attacking play regularly? Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. The FPL Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  He will get the odd return, it's the defcon most weeks make him a set and forget in my mind. I'll be getting him in.

                  Open Controls
                  1. DARE TO BISCAN
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Set and forget, as in a starter. Or, 5th rotation mid?

                    Open Controls
                    1. The FPL Units
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      just now

                      Starter is my plan

                      Open Controls
    13. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Did FPL review recommend starting Dubravka over Sanchez?

      Does anyone know how to use FPL review to see who it recommends starting and benching? Is this available on the free version?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        Did you not transfer Stach in?

        Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yes

        Scroll down from your team to projected points table

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Thanks C.P.

          Open Controls
    14. Moxon
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC? Plan on

      Raya
      Gabriel | Andersen | Senesi
      Bruno | Foden | Semenyo | Ndiaye
      Haaland | Gyokeres | J. Pedro

      Dubravka | King | Esteve | Rodon

      Open Controls
      1. Moxon
        • 11 Years
        just now

        *Plan on BB GW8

        Open Controls
    15. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Eyeing up Kelleher, Cucurella > Donnarumma, Timber 2FT’s.

      Obviously a significant upgrade, but not sure it’s 2 transfers most effectively spent.

      Kelleher Valdimarsson
      Cucurella Porro Munoz Milenkovic Rodon
      Gakpo Mbeumo Minteh Rutter Carvalho
      Haaland Gyokeres Ekitike

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Definitely nice moves. You can’t afford this selling Milenkovic instead of Cucurella can you?

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Unfortunately not. Milenkovic is useless but I won’t get rid before Sunderland (H).

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            Sunderland have been decent but fair enough.

            Open Controls
            1. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Failed to score twice away from home already, so not bad.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                Yes, Forest without a cs also however

                Open Controls
                1. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Very true, consider it more likely than Chelsea at the moment currently.

                  Open Controls
    16. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      What is the first choice Arsenal attack when everyone is fit? Does Madueke move left or dropped?

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Saka and Goyok probably, with Eze, Madueke, Trossard and Martinelli rotated.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah, it’s the left wing spot I’m interested in.

          Open Controls
    17. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Demanding those Chalobah 2pts

      Solly March owners didn’t whine about his goal not-goal for half a season only for this to happen

      Justice for Chalobah!

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Demand away

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          I am!

          Helped FPL Virgin navigate FPLreview so he’s gonna badger Sutherns for me in exchange

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Sweet deal

            Open Controls
    18. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is Sanchez worth a hold of get rid? Vicario or Petrovic my preferred options on only 0.2 itb

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hold and get rid on WC (assuming you still have it)

        Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Petrovic

        But making a GL transfer outside WC or serious injury seems very luxury

        Open Controls
    19. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Semenyo, (H)aaland, Watkins. Need 40 points minimum

      Open Controls
    20. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      I really want to WC but my team looks so good on paper it feels like sacrilege.

      I could do Salah > Bruno and Ekitike > Haaland and end up with:

      Sels
      Murillo Porro Tosin
      Gakpo Semenyo Bruno Reijnders
      Haaland Pedro Watkins

      There's no way this team is worth a WC in week 6 imo. I'd be replacing Forest defenders, Watkins with their good home fixtures for Arsenal assets against Newcastle. That can wait a week surely?

      Tough spot. I wish my team was rubbish on paper so I could just hit the damn button.

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        You are hilarious

        “I want to use my WC but my team is too good boo hoo”

        Open Controls
      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I wouldn't WC6 that team

        Open Controls
      3. BadaBing
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        I was tempted to WC but all my players have great fixtures. Already have Haaland so will hold for now.

        Open Controls
      4. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah, I agree. Wait until gw7 and hit the button

        Open Controls
      5. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Forest and Villa players have to go. Keeping them because they have good fixtures is simply a mistake at this stage.
        Villa should lose to nil to Sunderland today for example.

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          But yeah probably ride out GW6, I agree with the majority

          Open Controls
    21. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Do we reckon any double-risers this week?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          just now

          He is on -40% so I dont think so.

          Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Probably Haaland with everyone switching over

        Open Controls
    22. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Best options on a wildcard?

      A) Pedro, Palmer, Reijnders/Paqueta and Tarkowski
      B) Pedro, Palmer, Kudus/Doku and Dorgu
      C) Pedro, Foden, Cunha and Tarkowski
      D) Isak, Foden, Reijnders/Paqueta and Dorgu

      Currently leaning towards A (if Palmer is fit).

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        just now

        E) Pedro, Fernandes, Foden, Dorgu

        Open Controls
    23. Solly The Seagull
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bowen+Salah+Wirtz>Haaland+Foden/Mbeumo+Semenyo for free?

      Open Controls
    24. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      With 3FT and preparation for gw7 BB how does this look

      Salah, Gakpo and Mateta
      To
      Saka, Anthony and Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        If Saka is fit of course

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.