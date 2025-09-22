Scout Notes

FPL notes: Frank on rotation, MOTM Kudus + Xavi as a ’10’

22 September 2025 104 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Another Saturday Scout Notes for you now as we look back on Brighton and Hove Albion 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur.

XAVI, SARR + SPENCE THE LATEST ROTATION VICTIMS

Thomas Frank was one of the easiest managers to second-guess at Brentford. Fond of a settled side, and with his formations fairly predictable, he was an FPL manager’s dream.

But then he didn’t have the UEFA Champions League to juggle in west London. Nor did he have the options he has at his disposal now.

Frank looks far more prepared to rotate his squad this season.

Xavi Simons (£7.1m), Djed Spence (£4.5m) and Pape Matar Sarr (£5.0m) were the latest victims of the game-to-game changes, the latter two having their ever-present starting records spoiled. Simons was among the top 10 most-bought players of Gameweek 5, too.

“I’ve got three extremely good full-backs. I think Djed’s been fantastic for us. So when another player is doing so well, then there’s no reason to throw Destiny in too early. And I’m pretty sure we need all three throughout the season. That is crucial.

“We are playing, hopefully, around 60 games this season. That’s a lot. I think Liverpool changed both their full-backs from midweek to today. So it’s a big thing. We want fullbacks to come bombarding up and down. So we need everyone.” – Thomas Frank on rotating his full-backs

We’ve already seen Richarlison (£6.7m) drop to the bench in Gameweek 4, and the Brazilian striker could have two additional positional rivals eating into his minutes next weekend. Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) is already back in training, while Randal Kolo Muani (£7.0m) only missed Saturday’s game at the Amex with a dead leg.

XAVI SHINES IN THE ’10’

Xavi did come on in the second half at Brighton, and he made an impact, too. Deployed in the hole, rather than on the left where he’d previously featured for Spurs, he was more in the thick of the goalmouth action.

Registering three shots in a half-hour cameo, he tested Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) with one effort and really should have scored when screwing wide from the edge of the box.

“I think Xavi came in and did exactly what we thought he could do in that 10 position. Of course, he had a good pre-season and he played two games in Germany and all that, but he’s still coming into a team and all that. And I think on any other day, he’d score a goal. He got a great finish on the first one, great save from Verbruggen. And the other one, he mistimes. And I think actually maybe he could have got an assist to Richy, where Lucas takes the ball, he doesn’t see him.

“I think he can play both. I think he can easily play the left winger, that can go more inside. I also think he’d have the right position, too. Sometimes the playmakers, they drift to the side because there’s no space in the middle. So, I think he can do that. But 10, obviously, he can play that as well.” – Thomas Frank on Xavi Simons

If Frank does see Simons’ future predominantly in the ’10’ role, it obviously spells bad news for Sarr, the 3%-owned budget midfielder.

KUDOS TO KUDUS

As bright as Xavi was, Frank’s vote for man of the match went to Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m).

Kudus kept up his own 100% starting record here, delivering assists three and four of the season. While they were slightly fortunate – a misdirected shot turned in by Richarlison and a cross that Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) diverted into his own net – he was a lively presence down the Spurs right. He teed up Simons’ best chance of the afternoon, while a deflected shot of his own almost crept in late on.

“I think Kudus was probably our man of the match. He was so dangerous. He owned that right-hand side.” – Thomas Frank on Mohammed Kudus, to the BBC

“I think two things. One, his work ethic has been really good. It’s big for me, how hard he works in the counter-press, high pressure, defensive side of it.

“But his hold-up play, when it goes into him, it just sticks. You can’t get it off him. So he just keeps it, he doesn’t lose a 50-50 ball.

“And then the third thing is his one-on-one ability is crazy. He’s so strong, he’s so explosive. He just dominated that right-hand side.” – Thomas Frank on Mohammed Kudus, in his post-match presser

DESERVED POINT

Spurs came back from 2-0 down to snatch a draw at the Amex, and it was a deserved point, too.

Brighton edged the xG but a massive part of that was Yankuba Minteh‘s (£5.9m) opener, in which he rounded the ‘keeper and tapped into an empty net. From minute eight to 79, in fact, they didn’t have another shot in the box.

The Seagulls’ second goal, scored from distance by Yasin Ayari (£4.9m), also should have been stopped.

Ayari was level with Richarlison for shots in this match (five each) but the difference was that four of the Brighton midfielder’s attempts came from outside the area.

Brajan Gruda (£5.4m) came into the side at the expense of Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) and operated behind Georginio Rutter (£5.8m), who teed up the lively Minteh for the opener.

Brighton remain one of four sides yet to keep a clean sheet. Carlos Baleba‘s (£4.9m) poor form – he was hooked at half-time again here – is not helping.

Albion’s starting right-back, this time Joel Veltman (£4.4m), banked DefCon points for the fourth time in five Gameweeks. His positional rival, Mats Wieffer (£4.9m), returned from injury as a substitute, however.

104 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Could Ndiaye be better than the likes of Saka, Eze, Foden, Doku, Palmer? I need a mid for at least next 2 GWs before I finally decide to WC.
    Currently with Salah(selling him)/Bruno/ Semenyo/Kudu/Reijnders.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I mean he's cheaper so he doesn't have to be better. Obviously I'd prefer Saka or Palmer but they're almost 4m more. He definitely better than the other 3 because of them being rotation risks.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Money doesn't matter really to me but comparing to Saka, are we sure he will do better? I could bet on Palmer doing better but he just seems to be injured all the time...

        Open Controls
    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good option for sure but also like Saka a lot against West ham in 7.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Then Saka vs Gyo? Reckon both would be too much

        Open Controls
    3. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Saka and Palmer are proving to he very injury prone. I think you can easily take them on by keeping Salah and Haaland and filling your team up with cheap, reliable assets like Ndiaye

      Open Controls
  2. dshv
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Gakpo to

    1. Reijnders
    2. Saka
    3. Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Could be 1 with Burnley now

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
  3. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Should I start Cucurella over Gyokeres?

    Raya
    Porro Senesi VDV
    Semenyo Xavi Rwijnders KDH
    Haaland (TC) Pedro Gyokeres

    Dubravka Cucurella Tavernier Munoz

    Open Controls
  4. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    To tc or not too tc, that is the question.

    December might be a good shout as well as City are home to both Sunderland and West Ham.

    Open Controls
    1. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I think you couldn't ask for a better run of Haaland form than right now.

      Open Controls
  5. Bob B
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Keep Vicario (also have VDV)
    or use a FT to bring in Raya?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
  6. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best MID up to £8.5 to trade in for Salah, to fund Haaland (have Semenyo, Gakpo and Grealish)? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Could punt on Foden?

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Reijnders, Foden, Ndiaye

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Reijnders or maybe a Spurs Mid

      Open Controls
  7. donbagino
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best replacement for Wirtz? 3,6 itb.
    Semenyo, Wirtz, Gakpo, Reijnders, King
    Mateta, J.Pedro, Haaland

    Saka - risk of minutes, Palmer - doubful,

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bruno or Mbeumo I reckon

      Open Controls
    2. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Kudus or Xavi for their upcoming fixtures

      Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Happy to own Xavi, haul incoming soon

    Open Controls
  9. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Thoughts of this lot? Will most likely WC in 8.
    Was thinking Wirtz to Saka or upgrade Williams/Porro to Tarkowski/Gabriel

    2.4ITB and 1FT left

    Sanchez
    Porro Andersen Williams
    Reijnders Semenyo Kudus Wirtz Fernandes
    Watkins Haaland

    Dubvravka Gudmunsson Richards Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I don't think I would selling Williams and Porro before SUN and WOL respectively

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Wirtz to Saka or would it be too soon for Saka? Not the easiest game as well vs Newcastle

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Saka may start depending on the Madueke issue. We will get more info from midweek league cup game.

          "He had an issue very early in the match and he wasn't well enough to continue."

          Open Controls
    2. donbagino
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wouldn't waste FT for defence. Wirtz is the obvious drop (same issue as mine). But I'm afraid Saka isnt ready yet to play for 70-90 minutes

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah that’s my worry as well

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wirtz and Watkins the obvious ones, keep the defs

      Open Controls
  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    How's this looking ? -4, may play TC on Haaland.

    Petrovic
    Tarkowski Senesi Andersen
    Salah Semenyo Xavi Reijnders KDH
    Haaland(c) Pedro(vc)

    Dubravka Woltemade Tosin Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      If getting Haaland is part of -4 it's worth it. I'd play the triple C too

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Elliott to Reijnders is my -4

        Open Controls
  11. antis0cial
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    2FT and feel I need Haaland now, can't see a way to keep Salah. Also not sure what to do with Pool attacking assets! Thoughts please?

    A) Salah + Ekitke/Mateta to Bruno + Haaland
    B) Salah + Ekitke/Mateta to Kudus/Xavi + Haaland
    C) Salah + Ekitke + Gakpo to Saka + Xavi + Haaland (-4)

    Vicario
    Gabriel Chalobah Senesi
    Salah* Gakpo Semenyo Grealish Reijnders
    Pedro Ekitike

    Dubravka Mateta Rodon Munoz

    Open Controls
  12. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is it time to sell P M Sarr? The article assumes he was rotated and may have lost his place to Xavi, but there is no mention of him by Frank.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yep, bin night for Sarr!

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      He'll still get game-time and Frank likes him but in the last two matches we've seen Bergvall and then Simons in the '10'. Then further back, he's got Palhinha, Bentancur and Bergvall again to compete with. Definitely below KDH and Stach in the £5.0m mid pecking order.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. I already have Stach and not sure I want to use a FT to sell Sarr, but if I bench him it’s sods law he will start and haul at home to Wolves. I think I will start him one more week, but will wait until we see how they line up on Weds, when I expect they will start a much weakened team.

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably need more context on how Sarr fits into your team. If you're relying on him as your main starter then I would suggest moving him on. As an 8th attacker, he's a luxury transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers. He is my 8th attacker, but was thinking about starting him at home to Wolves, in favour of Semenyo away at Leeds.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I would find it difficult to start Sarr over Semenyo - nailed 90 mins with pens (until Kluivert comes on).

          Open Controls
  13. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    37 mins ago

    i thought match of the day would plunge after lineker but my word its as bad as could be ,the banter is an enormous miss,it just seems so downbeat and clinical now,people just have to change things ,the FPL site is awful and now MOTD ,to quote unlucky alf ,*b*gger*

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      I only ever watch it to see the goals from the matches I haven’t watched. I fast forward through the chat as I always have done.

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        18 mins ago

        yep thats the play now,shame though

        Open Controls
  14. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    A or B here?! Currently on A!

    A) Konate, Gakpo, King.

    B) VVD, Ndiaye, Stach.

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      B easily for me

      Open Controls
      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate, gone for B!

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate, gone for B!

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B - it's not close

      Open Controls
      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate, gone for B!

        Open Controls
  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Really struggling with this , A or B please? Tark and Richards seems the picks but why? Newcastle have the best defence numbers and Spurs best fixtures?

    A) Tark and Richards
    B) Burn and Romero

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tark is such a beat with DC

      Open Controls
    2. Moon Dog
        11 mins ago

        A

        All about the DefCons

        Open Controls
      • Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Tark and VdV maybe?

        Open Controls
      • Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        A for me

        Open Controls
      • Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers all

        Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Salah and mateta to haaland and :

      A saka
      B eze
      C reijnders
      D semenyo

      Front 8 is
      Salah Bruno kudus Sarr* kdh
      Watkins mateta Pedro

      Thank you 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Semenyo he is great form, how have not got him already, plus sell Watkins not Mateta

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        I did C last night before the price rises.
        Semenyo also good option.. close call between him and Reijnders

        Open Controls
      3. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        semenyo is the obvious choice but im watching arsenal like a hawk to see when eze starts starting

        Open Controls
    4. Lord of Ings
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tarkowski or Romero on WC6? planning to BB9 And it’s Everton spurs in gw9, prefer tarko atm

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Tark - long term pick with no midweek European fixtures

        Open Controls
      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        ive got tark hes a defcon monster and easy to bench in a hard away fixture

        Open Controls
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sles (Dúbravka)
      Porro VDV Cucurella (Diouf Munoz)
      Bruno Reijnders KDH Smenyo (Rutter)
      Haaland (TC) Pedro Gyökeres
      0.9 itb
      still have WC I sold Salah last night to get Haaland
      So This team looks good for short term ?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        V nice

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        13 mins ago

        Keep this week and then consider WC next for Arsenal players.

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thank you

          Open Controls
    6. Moon Dog
        24 mins ago

        Richards has more DefCons than Lacroix.

        Why did I go Lacroix again? 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          By 1 DC...

          Probably wouldn't have posted this comment if he scored that header.

          Both good options in their price brackets

          Open Controls
          1. Moon Dog
              just now

              If they get a similar level of DefCons this season then surely he's not worth the 0.5m extra. Goals are unreliable with CBs...

              Still early days of course. And 0.5m is really not a big deal, just thought it was funny.

              Open Controls
        2. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Are my fellow nottingforest def owners still holding for sunderland

          Im very close to transferring them out as i dont see a cleansheet happening

          Open Controls
          1. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            15 mins ago

            sold sels for the donna kebab last night,forest defence will crumble under angeball

            Open Controls
            1. Sun God Nika
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              yeah was gonna get donna kebab but didnt realise he was gunna go up lat night

              so i think now im going to do Sels to Raya,, Milenkovic to Gvardiol (5.8 is tasty price) but not sure who to bring in for Wood

              Already have Haaland and Etikike

              Open Controls
        3. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Is Gravenberch a viable option, or is that way too kneejerky?!

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            Better options in the 5-5.5m price bracket imo

            Open Controls
          2. Sly Fly
            • 16 Years
            13 mins ago

            I've been thinking about this too... the only down-side I see is that he takes up a third 'pool slot that you may want in the future.

            Open Controls
          3. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            when would you play him? he'll score when hes on your bench

            Open Controls
        4. T.Henry14
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          2FT 0,6 itb

          Ait Nouri & Watkins ----> Gabriel & Gyokeres

          Sels (Dubravka)
          RAN*, Porro, VdV, Richards, Hartman
          Salah, Semenyo, Paqueta, Reijnders, Anderson
          Haaland, Watkins, Kroupi

          Maybe a little early for Gyokeres (Newcastle away), but I really want to get rid of Watkins.

          With Gabriel&Gyokeres I'm ready for GW7+ and then saving transfers for GW9 (Salah&Kroupi ---> Palmer&J.Pedro).

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Good moves

            Open Controls
        5. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Going abroad this evening so need to do transfers today, what do you prefer here:

          A) gakpo & ekitike > reijnders & Isak
          B) gakpo & rogers > reijnders & mbuemo

          Current team this week:
          Petrovic
          Munoz / Virgil / cucurella
          Gakpo / semenyo / dewsbury-hall / kudus
          Haaland / ekitike / Gyokeres

          Dubravka / rogers / Sendai / gudmundsson

          2fts, 0.0 itb

          Appreciate any thoughts!

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            12 mins ago

            i like B for the surety of starts ,also maybe another 2m + coins

            Open Controls
            1. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              4 mins ago

              my bad forget the coins bit

              Open Controls
            2. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Leaves me with 0.9 itb which will be handy at another point I’m sure

              Open Controls
          3. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            5 mins ago

            is reijnders really the guy?

            Open Controls
            1. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Open to other suggestions. It does give me a benching headache this week too as keen to play desbury-hall

              Open Controls
        6. have you seen cyan
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Any thoughts oh how I could improve this team?

          Sels - Dub
          Lacroix - Senesi - VDV - Reinaldo - timber
          Salah - Semenyo - reijnders - kudus - ndiaye
          Haaland - wood - kroupi jr

          1.4 itb

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Start preparing for the Arsenal fixture swing

            Open Controls
          2. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            5 mins ago

            sels to donnarumma

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              I'd give Sels SUN and then move on

              Open Controls
          3. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            How many free transfers?

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              1

              Open Controls
        7. Salahbrate
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Is P.M Sarr nailed against WOL? I'm not sure whether to play him or Ndiaye..

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Play Ndiaye hands down

            Open Controls
            1. Salahbrate
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Why

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Firstly it's West Ham, secondly PMS has competition for his spot now

                Open Controls
          2. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Ndiaye has many routes to points and plays West Ham, no way I'd be benching him.

            Open Controls
            1. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              and looks a good player

              Open Controls
        8. Skout
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Would you make a change this week? Got 2 FTs, worth getting rid of one of the Palace def?

          Petrovic
          Senesi Munoz Rodon
          Salah Semenyo Reijnders Grealish
          Haaland Mateta Pedro

          Dubravka King Lacroix Reinildo 0.8itb

          Open Controls
        9. Bob B
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          2FT?

          Gakpo & Mateta
          To
          Ndiaye & Gyokeres

          Open Controls
        10. mr_jones
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          First WC-Draft. Thoughts?

          Pope / Dubravka
          Guehi / Andersen / Senesi / Calafiori / Alderete
          Salah / Semenyo / Reijnders / Caicedo / Anthony
          Haaland / Pedro / Isidor

          a bit too much Sunderland/Burnley-Players a bit a problem. But i dont see better options for 4 millions in defense and 5.5 in midfield..

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.