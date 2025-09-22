Scout Notes

FPL notes: Stach hauls + Silva defends £4.5m King

22 September 2025 37 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
We recap two more of Saturday’s matches as we continue to rattle through our Gameweek 5 Scout Notes.

This time, it’s Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Leeds United and Fulham 3-1 Brentford.

STACH HAULS AS LEEDS FIND CLINICAL TOUCH

Leeds had impressed defensively in the opening four Gameweeks, keeping two clean sheets and being minutes away from a third against Fulham. Reservations about the Whites had instead been about their attack.

Before Saturday, Leeds hadn’t scored a single goal from open play. Their only strike, indeed, had come from the penalty spot in Gameweek 1.

So what an indictment of Wolves’ backline that Daniel Farke’s side were able to score three goals at Molineux without breaking much sweat.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) nodded in from Jayden Bogle‘s (£4.5m) fine cross to equalise after Wolves’ opener. Anton Stach (£5.0m) lashed in a superb free-kick to give the visitors the lead. And, finally, Noah Okafor (£5.5m) latched onto a Stach pass to round off the scoring. Three summer signings, three first Leeds goals.

Those goals constituted half of the Whites’ six shots, the fourth-lowest total of Gameweek 5. They had only one attempt in the second half, albeit the onus wasn’t on them to attack.

So, forgive us for doubting that Leeds’ attack turned a corner. Wolves are dreadful right now, the worst side in the league, and this result owed a debt to their sheer awfulness. Farke’s troops go from facing 20th on Saturday to 4th next weekend, so let’s see how they fare against high-flying Bournemouth.

What is less in doubt is Stach’s appeal as a budget asset. He’s been on our Watchlist for several weeks now and, going into Gameweek 5, he was the only FPL midfielder to reach double figures for shots and chances created. On corners and free-kicks, possessing a fierce shot and able to rack up defensive contribution (DefCon) points, his all-round ability earned him 15 points in Gameweek 5. He probably won’t reach that score again this season (his two returns came from 0.14 xGI on Saturday!) but he’ll chip away nicely with 4-5 points on a semi-regular basis.

CAN £4.0M DARLOW KEEP HIS PLACE?

Karl Darlow (£4.0m) again performed solidly between the posts on Saturday, making five saves. His best was a sharp reflex stop from Marshall Munetsi (£5.5m) to keep Leeds 3-1 up.

Will he be lining up again between the posts come Gameweek 6? Lucas Perri (£4.5m) is not guaranteed to be back; all Farke said last Friday was that he would “have a clearer picture” on the Brazilian goalkeeper after the Wolves game.

If Perri is fit, it’ll be interesting to see if the Leeds boss takes out a goalkeeper who has performed very well in Gameweeks 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, Farke might be forced into changing a member of his defence for the first time in 2025/26 in Gameweek 6. Bogle limped off with a foot injury late on, so James Justin (£4.0m) will be on standby.

‘OOP’ KREJCI SCORES + STRAND LARSEN RETURNS – BUT POSITIVES END THERE

Wolves gave another start to FPL defender Ladislav Krejcí (£4.5m) in central midfield and the young Czech netted his first goal after finishing off a fine team move. That was very much out of keeping with what was to follow…

Ropey at the back and lacking creativity in attack (there were 16 shots but only one ‘big chance’, Krejci’s goal), it’s difficult to know how Pereira gets Wolves out of this rut.

He’s already used more players (22) in his starting XI than any other Premier League club. One of just three ever-present starters, Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.5m), is having a rotten season after looking so good last year. It was his giveaway that led to Leeds scoring their third.

“If I ask what our best first XI is, can you say? I am trying to find it. I’m trying to find the balance in the team.” – Vitor Pereira, via the Express and Star

A boost was Jorgen Strand Larsen‘s (£6.4m) return from injury as a substitute but even he looked lost in the second half.

SILVA HAILS KING DESPITE ERROR

Saturday’s match at Craven Cottage was a thoroughly deserved win for Fulham. Even the early goal they conceded to Brentford, dispatched by Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.9m), was self-inflicted, thanks to a horror pass from Josh King (£4.5m).

Goals from Alex Iwobi (£6.5m) and Harry Wilson (£5.4m) soon overturned that lead, with an Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) own-goal rounding off the scoring. Fulham even saw a fourth goal, lashed in by Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m), harshly disallowed. Brentford barely summoned a response thereafter.

King has been the only reliable £4.5m starting midfielder in 2025/26, and he’s seen his ownership go up fivefold since Gameweek 1.

This error might have given his owners jitters but the youngster bounced back well enough and was given backing by Marco Silva after full-time.

“I like the way the players support Josh King straight away. It was a difficult moment for him. The reaction from him was top.

“I’m very pleased with him. He knows the trust we have in him. He’s working very hard. He’s a top talent. I like his maturity, as well.

“He’s playing because he deserves it.” – Marco Silva on Josh King

It was maybe no surprise that Iwobi put in such a good shift, either, with potential positional rival Kevin (£6.0m) so impressive in a cameo last weekend. The two can still be accommodated in the same team, of course, with Iwobi versatile enough to play on the right, as a ’10’, or as an ‘eight’.

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) meanwhile banked DefCon points for the fourth time in five Gameweeks.

As for the Bees, this was probably their worst showing of the season in the circumstances, as the Gameweek 1 loss at the City Ground featured a second-string frontline.

Such inconsistency is to be expected with a new manager in charge and an attack trying to adapt following the loss of Messrs Mbeumo and Wissa. Igor Thiago (£6.0m) is certainly yet to convince he’s going to fill those boots.

  1. HurriKane
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    So it is 6 goals + assists in 6 matches for Salah in all competitions in a new look attack.

    Do you think we will see more Salah involvement over next 6 gws as the team continues to gel?

    There were signs against Atletico.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Im keeping him, only other options right now are Bruno or Mbeumo, he should of had another assist if Wirtz was on it v Everton, big chance.

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Honestly no other premium mid above 8.5 million appeals to me at the moment

        Can easily own Salah and Haaland with a frontline of Haaland Gyokeres and Pedro.

        Plenty of good mid priced midfeilders to chose from

        Semenyo Ndiaye Rjeinders Kudus Stach Bruno/Mbeumo

        Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    The Def con Star!

    (S)enesi (T)arkowski (A)ndersen (R)ichards

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Must avoids:

      (C)unha (U)garte (N)diaye (T)ielemans

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Haha, Ndiaye is a good option tbf

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ndoye* works

        Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      My Defense is literally an ARSE 😀

      Andersen
      Richards / Rodon
      Senesi
      Esteve

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Haha, so close to being a Star(fish) made of chocolate 😉

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Defcon loving ARSE paving way for the big boys in attack.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Yep ARSE is still good

            Open Controls
  3. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best MID up to £8.5 to trade in for Salah, to fund Haaland (have Semenyo, Gakpo and Grealish)? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rjeinders. Dont let the price fool you. He's like city's main goal threath after Haaland.

      In games city dominate position most of the time you can see him box crashing for cutbacks from likes of Doku and Bilva on the wings.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah or him(i own), box to box mid, nailed on, 90mins, got goals, assists and defcon, what's not to like

        Open Controls
  4. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Lacroix to Tarko for free? Feels like Palace fixtures turning bad and they failed to keep cleanie at west ham

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Big Tark

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes, I would..considering moving Munoz but I dont have the FTs

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks. Think it's a classic case of Palace defenders being in vogue on WC4 and Tarky being the one in WC6.
        Palace haven't been as tight as I'd hoped plus Tarky is a set piece threat against West ham.

        Open Controls
  5. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Gakpo Paqueta to Ndiaye Reijnders/Doku/Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes with reijnders

      Open Controls
  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Are Arsenal mids a no go apart from Saka. Really wanted Eze on WC but not so sure now.

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Feel like Saka minuites will be managed with Madueke. Arteta cant afford saka to get injured again

      Open Controls
    2. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I have Eze. Have been getting away with it but am selling asap. He never even shoots.

      Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Saliba nailed now?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      yep

      Open Controls
  8. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Will u put guiu in your wildcard team or too risky for his price to keep on dropping?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Too risky. Rejig for a cheap starting fodder mid.

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I am talking about striker??

        Open Controls
  9. GreennRed
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who's the biggest threat to Botman being nailed on?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      He isn't nailed. Schar and Burn are first choice and Eddie doesn't tend to play 3 atb.

      Open Controls
  10. Over Midwicket
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Am I crazy for avoiding Arsenal defence?

    Current defence:
    Tarko, Senesi, Diakite, Lacroix, VDB + Vicario GK

    Looking at VDV -> Burn this week. Newcastle are statistically the best defence this season, can easily grind out a 0-0 home to Arsenal then it's smooth sailing. They have about fifty massive guys and all they do is defend.

    Could do Lacroix to Gabriel next week mind but feels like a luxury move.

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not Crazy. Plenty of cheap defs hitting defcons and great value for money

      Open Controls
  11. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best watkins replacement here under 11m?

    gakpo semenyo enzo reijnders anderson
    haaland watkins pedro

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gyokeres

      Open Controls
    2. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gyokeres but it's slim pickings

      I still like Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Richarlison too punty?

        Open Controls

