RSL Fantasy Scout Squad: Our top Saudi League picks for Round 4

Just ahead of Thursday’s deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 4 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Louis, Amer and Chris are discussing the best picks.

CHECK OUT RSL FANTASY (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE)

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 4

Focusing only on the upcoming Round, the Scout Squad doesn’t require any medium-term planning.

CHRIS LOUIS AMER GK Edouard Mendy Edouard Mendy Edouard Mendy Bono Orlando Mosquera Bono Maximiano Bono Braga DEF Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez Roger Ibanez Roger Ibanez Roger Ibanez Francisco Calvo Inigo Martinez Francisco Calvo Theo Hernandez Malik Nathan Zeze Chris Smalling Rebocho Mohammed Al-Shamat Balobaid MID Joao Felix Salem Al-Dawsari Joao Felix Riyad Mahrez Riyad Mahrez Savic Salem Al-Dawsari Yannick Carrasco Riyad Mahrez Musa Barrow Musa Barrow Fourtounis Juian Quinones Joao Felix Boutobba FWD Josh King Lacazette Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Ivan Toney Darwin Nunez Ivan Toney Matteo Retegui Ivan Toney Matteo Retegui Leonardo Josh King Lacazette Josh King Ahmed-Hassan

CHRIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Despite three goals conceded last time out, Edouard Mendy (5.5m) remains one of my top picks if you want a premium keeper. He’s already secured two clean sheets in far from easy games, and a match away to struggling Al Hazem provides a great platform for another shutout. Despite achieving two draws, the visitors have scored just one goal this season!

Alongside him, Al Hilal’s Bono (5.0m) feels like he should have a clear ‘Edge’ over bottom-placed side Al Okhdood this week, although the visitors have scored four times in three rounds so they aren’t without attacking threat.

My budget pick is Neom’s Luís Manuel Arantes Maximiano (4.5m), who’ll be hoping to add to last week’s 10-point haul with another shut-out against Al Riyadh. The fifth-placed side are flying under the radar a little at present, but after a big spending summer, it feels like it’s starting to click.

Defenders

Theo Hernandez (6.6m) is the most expensive defender in the game, but he showed why last week with a tasty 14-point haul, including a goal and clean sheet. A match against rock-bottom Al Okhdood feels tailor-made for him to go even bigger this week.



Roger Ibanez (6.0m) has returned well for his Al Ahli owners so far, and proved able to pick up points from all over the pitch (including six shots on target). I feel good about a clean sheet against Al Hazem.



I lamented removing Inigo Martinez (5.6m) in my own Gameweek 2 Wildcard last week and the pain is still very real. Although he blanked last week, and fellow perfect-record table toppers Al Ittihad are obviously tough opponents, I feel his attacking threat and opportunity for defensive bonus make him worthy of selection.

Al Khaleej, Neom and Al Taawoun are the early surprise packages, sitting 4th, 5th 6th respectively, with six points each. Al Khaleej is also home to the current point-topping defender, Rebocho (5.1m), who showed his attacking potential with two assists en route to 28 points so far. He’s not a differential pick at 10.8% owned, but he will feature in my side this week. For a more budget-friendly option, I’m going to the light-blues of defensively tight Neom – there are a lot of options to pick from, including Zeze (4.5m) and Hegazi (5.0m), but I’m going to plump for recency bias and bring in Abdulmalek Al Oyayari (4.5m), also known as Malik.

Midfielders

Al Nassr may have a tough game this week, but they are looking fearsome right now, no-one more so than the game’s top scorer Joao Felix (7.7m), who delivered his second 20+ point haul last week. Kingsley Coman (8.1m) and Sadio Mane (10.0m) are also viable options.



As with defensive options, I think Al Ahli attackers to target the Al Hazem tie are a must. I already have Enzo Millot (6.0m) in my actual side and he’s a great budget enabler, but with whispers over injury, I think the mercurial ex-City star Riyad Mahrez (10.0m), fresh from a brace and 13-point haul, better fits the bill!



With Malcolm (9.5m) an injury doubt this week, my Al Hilal midfield option for the enticing Al Okhdood game lies between three players: Salem (13.0m), Savic (10.0m) and Neves (7.5m). Whilst all feel like decent options, I’m backing the more attacking (and more expensive) Salem this week.

After a difficult first match (the 0-5 thrashing vs Al Nassr), Al Taawoun have been free-scoring this season so far, notching seven goals from the last two, and even though I’m looking at the Al Khaleej defence, I think I need to hedge my bets with one of their attackers, in this case Musa Barrow (7.1m), who’s secured four attacking returns (two goals and two assists) from the last two games.

I picked Al Qadsiah’s Julian Quinones (9.5m) last week, and even though he blanked against Al Khaleej, I feel third-bottom Al Fateh offer a better opportunity for returns! If pushed for a cheaper option, Nahitan Nandez (6.0m) is a solid 90-minute man with two assists to his name so far.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo (14.0m) remains the first name on many teamsheets and will be on mine once again – 29 points so far and a second double-digit haul last time out underline why he’s worth the big money!

Josh King (6.3m) may be creeping up in price, and at 29% is far from differential, but he’s an essential pick for me and still remains in budget territory. A fourth goal in the defeat to Al Qadsiah shows his ability to score against anyone – and a more open Al Taawoun defence looks very inviting. He may even be my captain pick!

There’s no gamble in picking Ivan Toney (10.5m) this week. He’s up against a comparatively weak Al Hazem defence and looks very likely to add to his 10 shots on target and three goals.

Alexandre Lacazette (7.1m) blanked last time out, but has shown his class in spells and I have a sneaky feeling he may cause some Damac-style damage to Al Riyadh’s defence.

Al Hilal’s Darwin Nunez (10.0m) was going to be the final name on my sheet, but hearing rumours about fitness does give cause for concern. Having picked Leonardo in my first line up, only for him to not feature at all, I’m not especially enamoured with that pick either, so instead I’m going to play safe with Al Qadsiah’s Mateo Retegui (9.6m) – a real class act who’s already got three goals on the board from 12 shots on target, and plays the third bottom side this week!

Captaincy-wise, I’m looking at an Al Ahli or Al Hilal option this week, and probably leaning towards Ivan Toney.

LOUIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Al-Ahli have solid potential this week, so Edouard Mendy is one of several good options between the sticks. Al-Hilal’s clash with Al-Okhdood should also provide defensive opportunity for Bono. Meanwhile, Orlando Mosquera is another great option.

Defenders

Joao Cancelo’s injury makes teammate and opposite full-back Theo Hernandez a great option. The Italian bagged a goal in his previous match – already displaying his attacking potential. Al-Ahli’s Roger Ibanez has proved his worth this season in the game, and I expect his form to continue. Francisco Calvo of Al-Ettifaq registered two assists in his previous match and has a good fixture ahead. I also expect returns from the likes of A-Qadsiah’ Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and Neom’ Nathan Zeze.

Midfielders

Al-Hilal’s fixture makes the relentless Salem Al-Dawsari an excellent option this week. Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez goes into his meeting with Al-Hazem after hitting two assists and a goal in his previous three matches. Al-Shabab haven’t exactly been consistent, but the same can’t be said for star Yannick Carrasco, who has scored in all but one of his previous four games. Al-Taawoun’s goalkeepers and Al-Nassr’s Joao Felix have also been in explosive form as of late.

Forwards

Neom’s Alexandre Lacazette has netted three goals in just four games this season, so he has the form to add to his tally this week. As mentioned, Al-Ahly’s fixture appears to be a promising one for assets, including Ivan Toney, who has netted three in his previous two outings. Al-Qadsiah’ Matteo Retegui recently hit three attacking returns in each of his previous two matches for Italy. I expect that from to carry on into his match against Al-Fateh. The injury to Darwin Nunez could give Leonardo a huge opportunity to return for Al-Hilal this week. Don’t be surprised to see Al-Khaleej’s Josh King score again either, for the meeting with Al-Taawoun

Captaincy

With 18 points in two matches, Al Nassr’s Muahnnad Al Shaqiti looks like a strong pick again this week at home. Neom’s Zeze is another player who could have multiple routes to points this week. Meanwhile, I expect Roger Ibanez to continue his form. With doubts around Joao Cancelo, I think Theo Hernandez could be a good option, even against tough opposition.

AMER SAID…

Goalkeepers

Mendy – Faces Al Hazm, one of the weakest attacking sides with just one goal scored. Given Al Ahli’s strong defence, he’s highly expected to keep a clean sheet.

Bono – Plays against Al Okhdood, who only managed one shot last round. A clean sheet looks very likely, especially since Al Hilal have kept four clean sheets in their last four meetings with them.

Braga – Up against Al Fayha, who had just one shot on target last round. Meanwhile, Al Najma at home conceded only one shot on target to Al Ittihad. This fixture looks set to be low-scoring, with Al Najma the more likely side to keep a clean sheet.

Defenders

Ibañez – The most attacking defender so far with six shots, dangerous from set pieces, strong defensively, and accurate in passing. Also has a high chance of a clean sheet.

Calvo – One of the top shooting defenders with four attempts. Last round, he had a big scoring chance and despite the loss, he still managed three shots inside the box.

Theo Hernández – Very attacking, contributes heavily in offence and chance creation. Strong potential for both goals and assists, along with clean sheet chances.

Chris Smalling – In a game expected to be low-scoring against Al Najma. Brings solid defensive actions and accurate passing. Facing Al Najma, the league’s second-worst attack and the team with the fewest big chances created.

Saad Balobaid – Al Shabab have kept clean sheets in the last two rounds. Facing Al Khaleed, who are the second-lowest team for big chances created, meaning high clean sheet potential.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Leads all defenders in defensive actions (45). Also expected to earn accurate passing points against Al Okhdood, on top of his strong clean sheet chances.

Midfielders

João Félix – An essential pick every round with outstanding form — the best midfielder so far. 51 points in just three rounds is incredible. Faces Al Ittihad, who have been shaky defensively this season, conceding 8 big chances in three matches. Plays for Al Nassr, the team creating the most big chances. ⛳

Savić – Second among Al Hilal players for shots this season. Faces Al Okhdood, the weakest defence so far. He has scored against them in each of the last two matches.

Mahrez – Created eight chances against Al Hilal last round. After recent setbacks, Al Ahli desperately need a win before the break to revive their season. A top chance creator, with four big chances created already, and dangerous on set pieces. Faces Al Hazm, who conceded seven big chances just last round.

Boutobba – A differential option this week against Al Fayha. Versus Al Ittihad, he took three shots, created two chances, and had six touches in the box. Expected to be Al Najma’s main attacking threat in this match.

Fortounis – Al Khaleej’s set-piece taker. Last round against Al Qadsiah, he had three shots and created a big chance. Faces Al Taawoun in a match expected to see goals, with both teams’ attacks improving. In excellent form this season and a strong pick.

Salem Al Dawsari – Although not at his best this season, with Malcom out injured, he’s expected to play as a second striker, boosting his attacking potential. With Al Hilal leading the league in big chances created, and facing the side that has conceded the most, he’s a standout pick — and even a captaincy option this round.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo – The most prolific shooter among strikers this season with 19 attempts, also on penalties. A powerful option against Al Ittihad’s struggling defence. With Al Nassr leading the league in expected goals (8.3), he’s a top pick.

Darwin Núñez – Third among strikers for shots (11) and second overall for expected goals. One of the most dangerous forwards for big chances. Faces Al Okhdood, against whom three different players have already scored 2+ goals this season.

Ivan Toney – Takes on Al Hazm, who have consistently struggled against strikers, conceding three big chances to a forward just last round. On penalties, in excellent form, and coming off a brace against Al Hilal.

King – In red-hot form, scoring in three consecutive matches. Faces Al Taawoun in a fixture likely to produce goals. Al Khaleej’s attack has also been strong recently, boosting his potential.

Ahmed Hassan – A budget-friendly differential (0.3% ownership). Faces Damac, who have conceded goals to strikers in their last three league and cup games. With Wijnaldum suspended, he’s expected to start up front for Al Ettifaq, who are looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat and cup exit. Scored in the recent cup match.

Mateo Retegui – Scored a brilliant goal last gameweek from a free kick. He’s the third-highest scoring forward and second in shots taken. Facing Al-Fateh, Al-Qadisiyah are expected to score two or more, with Retegui having a high probability of being involved in the goals.

MORE ON RSL FANTASY

If you’re looking for more, you can see the latest up-to-date league table on the official website, peruse our introductory strategy guide, keep tabs on set-piece takers and join the FFS mini-league (with £500+ worth of prizes) here.

As usual, Premium FFS members get even more – you can browse all the underlying Statsbomb data tables relating to the game in a dedicated part of the Members Area, play around with an editable fixture ticker for forward planning, and look out for extra team reveals and articles for each game week.