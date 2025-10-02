Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gordon on pens, Livramento + Wissa updates

2 October 2025
Newcastle United warmed up for Gameweek 7 in convincing fashion with a thumping 4-0 win in Belgium on Wednesday.

Assessing the match from a Fantasy perspective, here are our latest Scout Notes.

RESULT

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
Newcastle UnitedUSG (a)4-0 winWoltemade, Gordon pens x2, BarnesTonali, Elanga, Osula

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW6Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Newcastle United2Pope (90), Thiaw (90), Botman (90), Burn (90), Tonali (90), Gordon (90), Guimaraes (73), Woltemade (73), Joelinton (59)Trippier (83), Elanga (73), Miley (31), Hall (17), Osula (17), Barnes (17), Schar (7)

GORDON ON PENS

The big talking point from Wednesday was Anthony Gordon‘s (£7.4m) two goals from the penalty spot.

There had been some debate over who would succeed Alexander Isak (£10.6m) and Callum Wilson (£5.9m) as first-choice taker at Newcastle following their summer exits.

Gordon had been third in line while those two were at the club, scoring three of his four spot-kicks for the Magpies before midweek.

But with Nick Woltemade (£7.1m) arriving, there was a thought that the German striker would assume responsibility.

Not so, with Gordon taking and scoring two – both excellent, confident penalties – in Belgium.

“I think that Anthony’s been practising them a lot. He’s been working very hard on his routine. You can see that he’s very focused. I was really pleased with how we took the two penalties and I think when you see someone as dedicated as he’s been towards that, yeah, I had no hesitation in giving him that role.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon’s penalties

Woltemade was visibly miffed at his teammate hogging the duties but Eddie Howe had no issue with that.

“No, I love it. I think the best strikers that I’ve seen and worked with want to score and even if there is a directive, they don’t care. They still want to score and they want they want that responsibility because that’s what they live to do. So, I’ve got no issue with that at all.” – Eddie Howe on whether Nick Woltemade wanting penalties was a problem

LIVRAMENTO + WISSA UPDATES

In case you missed our early team news round-up, we finally have a timeline on Tino Livramento (£5.1m), who picked up a knee injury in Gameweek 6.

Howe provided the latest after full-time on Wednesday.

“From yesterday, Tino we think will be roughly around six to eight weeks, which is probably positive from where we were after the game, thinking it might be months.

“We’re probably looking, not this international break but maybe the next one, he could be back. It’s certainly more positive than we initially feared.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento, speaking on Wednesday

There was also an update from Howe on Yoane Wissa (£7.4m), who, like Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m), remains out until after the October international break.

“I think we’re still on track for where we were, which is after this international break coming up.

“He hasn’t trained on the grass yet, so we haven’t seen him as part of any team training. At the moment, that’s the schedule, but we’ll wait and see.” – Eddie Howe on Yoane Wissa

Fabian Schar (£5.4m) returned from a head injury as a substitute last night.

BURN AT LEFT-BACK AGAIN

With Livramento out, Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) came back into the side as one of two starting XI changes. Anthony Elanga (£6.9m) for Jacob Murphy (£6.2m) was the other.

Trippier has a clearer run at right-back with Livramento out, even though he may not start every match between now and Gameweek 12.

Howe has a wealth of options at the back, indeed.

Dan Burn (£5.0m) lined up at left-back for the second game running, as he used to do between 2022 and 2024. Malick Thiaw (£4.9m) and Sven Botman (£4.9m) were meanwhile very good again at centre-half, with Schar coming on late in the game.

All four of those centre-halves finished the match, with Lewis Hall (£5.4m) also on the field! A wealth of options for Howe at the back, then, and more week-to-week uncertainty than we’ve seen in the past in Newcastle’s defence.

“I think this is the best we’ve seen of Sven since his injury. Very, very pleased with the three games that he’s had because that’s a big physical ask for him.

“Today, I thought he was outstanding and I think himself and Malick at the heart of the defence used the ball really well and I think that was a big part of how we controlled the game. So yeah, very pleased.” – Eddie Howe

ATTACKING SWAGGER RETURNS – BUT DOES HOWE ROTATE THIS WEEKEND?

Howe has been more willing to rotate this season, perhaps learning lessons from 2023/24 when his Newcastle side were run into the ground by the midweek European commitments.

The Bournemouth match in Gameweek 5 was a good example, when Bruno Guimaraes (£6.5m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) were benched.

The hope for Gameweek 7, at least for those targeting Newcastle assets, is that it’s a Wednesday-Sunday turnaround this week, rather than the Thursday-Sunday schedule of Gameweek 5.

Howe could afford to take Joelinton, Bruno, Woltemade, Trippier and Elanga off early in Belgium, too.

Gordon has now started three games in a row, just as a caveat, and lasted 90 minutes last night. At least he had the three-match domestic ban earlier in the season to rest up!

The Newcastle boss may be keen to build on the momentum from last night’s attacking display, too, with it being the best offensive performance of the season to date.

The Elanga-Woltemade-Gordon frontline really clicked, admittedly against limited opposition, with Elanga probably having his best Newcastle game to date. The winger won the Magpies’ first penalty.

Woltemade’s instinctive flicked goal was his only shot of the game but his link-up play really does seem to benefit the players outside of him.

“A lot of times, he’s the pass before the wingers received the ball and so almost their involvement is reliant on his ability to play that pass. So I think you saw the two Anthonys get a lot of ball because of him.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade

While Newcastle conceded 17 shots to their hosts, over half were from outside the box and not one scored more than 0.10 xG:

66 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Lionel Fellaini
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Play Burn or Gakpo?

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Burn

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Burn, NFO really poor atm

      Open Controls
    3. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Burn

      Open Controls
    4. Lionel Fellaini
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Thanks for the confirmation. Selling Wood this week so we all know what happens next

      Open Controls
  2. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Hello lads, who you bunching out of this lot?

    Romero (lee)
    Reijnders (bre)
    Pedro (LIV)
    Isak (che)

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'll bunch up Romero with the rest of the bench.

      Open Controls
    2. Now I’m a Baleba
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Yep Romero for me - think City could bang at Brentford

      Open Controls
  3. Mona Lisa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Gakpo to

    A - Sarr
    B - Minteh
    C - Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      53 mins ago

      A,C,B

      Open Controls
    3. Now I’m a Baleba
      • 16 Years
      44 mins ago

      C this week for me.

      Open Controls
    4. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Sooooo A or B views please

    A) Grealish & Gyokeres
    B) Saka & DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      58 mins ago

      Interesting. That was my plan ie to transfer out Pedro to Gyokeres but the 90mins game last night has me worried he wont start at the weekend.

      Open Controls
    4. Now I’m a Baleba
      • 16 Years
      57 mins ago

      I think A.

      Actually think Gyokeres is slowly getting better and may even create a few assists through hold up play.

      Open Controls
      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        50 mins ago

        He passed the eye test for me last night. Strong and capable.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          I feel like his strength is overstated tbh - he wasn't able to outmuscle Konate, Botman or De Ligt this season for example

          Open Controls
          1. Lanley Staurel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            31 mins ago

            I know its just that last night he seemed to have got himself into the right physical position a few times - gives me hope.

            Open Controls
            1. Gommy
              • 15 Years
              just now

              I can understand the hope but the Jury is still out for many. He could still end up being a flat-track bully at best.

              Open Controls
  5. Now I’m a Baleba
    • 16 Years
    1 hour ago

    2 FT and have been fortunate to have a good start.

    Planned transfer this week was VVD to Gabriel.

    Gut feel is that Arteta may bench him to spin a narrative which allows him to not travel during International break.

    So options:

    1. Do it anyway
    2. VVD to Timber
    3. Salah to Saka and Pedro to Gyok
    4. Roll transfer and hope Nuno does the business.

    Totally stuck on this so any help/thoughts appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  6. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    59 mins ago

    FPL Draft question - which of these players would you rather have short-medium term?

    a) Xavi
    b) Odegaard
    c) Georgino Rutter
    d) Anthony

    Open Controls
    1. Now I’m a Baleba
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Xavi

      As long as he is moved to the 10 position he should be a solid pick.

      Odegaard quality but Eze wants that spot too so maybe a minutes risk.

      Open Controls
  7. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Planning on a GW8 WC and looking for a 1 week punt on a mid. 9.9m budget - Saka an obvious option. Any others work for 1 week?

    A) Saka
    B) Rice (corners and WHU poor on set piece defence)
    C) Eze (Odegaard played well last night however)
    D) Semenyo
    E) Rogers!
    F) Other - who?

    Team:

    Dubravka
    Cash, Rodon, Cucurella
    Bruno, Ndiaye, Reijnders ????
    (H)aaland, Gyokeres, Watkins

    Kelleher, Diouf, Hartman, KBH

    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. donbagino
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      F) I consider Sarr and Gordon. Sarr back from injury and looks solid, Gordon on pen + nice fixures

      Open Controls
      1. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        Gordon is a shout. Sarr im not sold on, though you cant ignore Palace Saint Germaine's form.

        Open Controls
      2. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        Thanks for the input

        Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Salah out

    A) Gordon
    B) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    May switch chip strategy this GW from BB to TC if I don't think I'll have 15 players starting.

    Haaland has the form and the data at the moment.

    Is anyone else who still has chips remaining considering this?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'll say the same thing I said about Burnley last week:

      We could have easily scored 2 or 3, even without the pen last week, and we're shocking. Haaland should fill his boots.

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Brentford where pretty bad, MU are just worse at defending. Haaland should probably score 2 easily.

      Open Controls
  10. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Do we think foden will start?

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      You're asking us to predict Pep Roulette?

      Open Controls
  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    What to do with Richarlison this game week:

    A) Play him at Leeds away

    B) Bench him for Reijnders or Stach?

    C) Sell him, FT up to £8.7m

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Totalfootball
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bruno to Saka or hold ?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If -4 no

      Open Controls
  13. Kloppen Schloppen
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Is this team in need of wildcard?

    Sanchez / Dubrav
    Timber / Anderson / Senesi / Esteve / Reinaldo
    Salah / Bruno / semenyo / Reinders / KDH
    Haaland / Evanilson / Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Totalfootball
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  14. donbagino
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Last week I got rid off Wirtz (to Bruno :/) and now it's time to say good bye to Gakpo.
    Most of us would go for Saka, but I'm worried about his minutes and Arsnela has couple of other offensive players that may share scoring / assist.
    I consider Sarr or Gordon. Worth a punt?
    So:
    a) Gakpo -->Saka (no brainer)
    b) Gakpo -->Sarr/Gordon
    c) Gakpo, Mateta --> Sarr/Gordon + Gyokeres (FT)
    d) Gakpo, J.Pedro --> Sarr/Gordon + Gyokeres (FT)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      This week

      Gakpo to Saka or Gordon

      Sarr long term tho. But you can probably wait a week on that

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm doing D most likely with Sarr.

      Open Controls
    3. donbagino
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      How you both rate: Mateta vs j. Pedro and Reijnders vs Sarr

      Open Controls
    4. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      B: Sarr

      Open Controls
      1. donbagino
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sarr means double CP (own Mateta)

        Open Controls
  15. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    1FT before WC. Which one would you do?
    Option A and B would make me bench Wirtz.

    A) Wlliams > Gabriel
    B) Williams > Timber
    C) Wirtz > Eze
    D) Wirtz > Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  16. dashdriver
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Used my FT on Wood to Woltermade.

    Should I change anything here in terms of who to play/bench or order?

    Raya
    Pedro Porro / Calafiori / Senesi
    Semenyo / Mbeumo / Reijnders / Xavi
    Haaland / Woltermade / Ekitikè

    Dubravka / Guèhi / Gakpo / Chalobah

    Open Controls
  17. C. SAMBA
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play 2:

    A) Gakpo
    B) Reindeer
    C) Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. donbagino
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A and B

      Open Controls
  18. Totalfootball
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you bench boost Dubravka (vs Villa away) or get in Pope ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Need more context. It could be a reason to delay the BB anyway

      Open Controls
  19. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Doku, Ndiaye or any other mid in that price range on free hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Got Minteh already?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Not Ndiaye vs one of the best defences on FH, imo

        Between the two, Doku is more likely to explode

        Open Controls
      2. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Na, rest of mid is Saka/Semenyo/Gordon

        Open Controls
  20. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Already used 2FT on VVD => Gabriel and Etikite => Gyokores. What to do with Gakpo:
    a) Gakpo => Eze
    b) Gakpo => Gordon
    c) Save

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  21. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play 1

    Alderete
    Rodon

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.