­­­FPL Gameweek 7 differentials: Trippier, Richards + Isidor

Our Gameweek 7 differentials column presents three Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players with low ownership for your consideration.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

FPL ownership: 2.5%

2.5% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW7-11 fixtures: NFO | bha | FUL | whu | bre

An injury to Tino Livramento (£5.1m) brings Newcastle United’s right-back Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) firmly onto the radar of Fantasy managers.

Priced at £5.0m, Trippier offers a route into a backline that has conceded in just two of their six league fixtures thus far. They added another clean sheet to their league-best tally of four against Union Sant-Gilloise on Wednesday.

The Magpies have also faced fewer shots in the box and have a lower expected goals conceded (xGC) figure than any other top-flight team except Arsenal.

With a very decent run of fixtures, Trippier, with just 2.5% ownership, is an intriguing option for those Fantasy managers looking for a defensive differential.

The 35-year-old ranks second among FPL defenders for StatsBomb key passes this season, with a total of nine:

He’s also taken seven successful corners, another league-high in his position.

Crucially, Trippier’s opponent in Gameweek 7, Nottingham Forest, ranks 17th for key passes conceded from their left flank in 2025/26. They are also in the bottom three for set play attempts conceded, thereby lifting the appeal of the veteran defender.

Trippier’s acquisition won’t come without risk, given that he surely won’t play every match for Newcastle, but if he starts on Sunday, as we expect, the potential for points against Ange Postecoglou’s side could see him outshine teammate Dan Burn (£5.0m).

CHRIS RICHARDS

FPL ownership: 2.8%

2.8% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW7-11 fixtures: eve | BOU | ars | BRE | BHA

Chris Richards’ (£4.5m) value, along with his defensive contributions (DefCon) potential, has brought him to our attention this week.

The centre-back, who sets us back just £4.5m in FPL, has racked up 63 clearances, blocks, intereceptions and tackles (CBITs) over the first six rounds of matches, the same total as team-mate Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m), with only Marcos Senesi (£4.9m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m), James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) managing more among defenders.

Player Cost CBITs (total) Rank v other PL defenders Richards £4.5m 63 =5th Lacroix £5.1m 63 =5th Guehi £4.8m 47 =28th

Opposition centre-backs have typically performed well against Everton in this regard.

Indeed, Max Kilman (£4.4m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m), van Dijk, Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), Santiago Bueno (£4.4m) and Toti Gomes (£4.4m) have all reached the DefCon threshold when competing against David Moyes’ side in Gameweeks 3-6.

With Crystal Palace’s upcoming schedule favourable, particularly at home, and given Richards has the potential to deliver DefCon points, he looks a great differential with just 2.8% FPL ownership.

Furthermore, Everton have only scored two goals in their last three matches, so a clean sheet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is a real possibility for Richards in Gameweek 7.

Palace, meanwhile, rank fifth for xGC across the season, having conceded just nine shots on target in their three away matches.

WILSON ISIDOR

FPL ownership: 2.9%

2.9% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW7-11 fixtures: mun | WOL | che | EVE | ARS

With in-form Sunderland set to visit a Manchester United side that have conceded more goals (nine) than any other team except Burnley over the last four Gameweeks, we’ve turned our attention to French striker Wilson Isidor (£5.6m).

Ruben Amorim’s side have also allowed the second-most Opta-defined ‘big chances’ over the same period (13), so the prospects of Sunderland finding the net at Old Trafford appear strong.

Isidor is yet to score an away goal this season, but the centre-forward has registered a reasonable five shots in the box in 207 minutes of football on the road.

Overall, he ranks joint-third among forwards for shots with 15, so he’s clearly doing well for a team that ranks joint-14th for goal attempts in 2025/26.

Isidor also looks well placed to thrive at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 8, given his output at the Stadium of Light thus far (three goals in three matches).

His on-pitch relationship with Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) could be key.

The Swiss midfielder’s pinpoint delivery created Isidor’s headed winner against Brentford in Gameweek 3, while he also assisted his equaliser against Aston Villa.

So, for those in need of a cheap forward, Isidor, who only costs £5.6m, could provide a decent option.

