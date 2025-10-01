Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 7 differentials: Trippier, Richards + Isidor

1 October 2025 241 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Our Gameweek 7 differentials column presents three Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players with low ownership for your consideration.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

  • FPL ownership: 2.5%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: NFO | bha | FUL | whu | bre

An injury to Tino Livramento (£5.1m) brings Newcastle United’s right-back Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) firmly onto the radar of Fantasy managers.

Priced at £5.0m, Trippier offers a route into a backline that has conceded in just two of their six league fixtures thus far. They added another clean sheet to their league-best tally of four against Union Sant-Gilloise on Wednesday.

The Magpies have also faced fewer shots in the box and have a lower expected goals conceded (xGC) figure than any other top-flight team except Arsenal.

With a very decent run of fixtures, Trippier, with just 2.5% ownership, is an intriguing option for those Fantasy managers looking for a defensive differential.

The 35-year-old ranks second among FPL defenders for StatsBomb key passes this season, with a total of nine:

He’s also taken seven successful corners, another league-high in his position.

Crucially, Trippier’s opponent in Gameweek 7, Nottingham Forest, ranks 17th for key passes conceded from their left flank in 2025/26. They are also in the bottom three for set play attempts conceded, thereby lifting the appeal of the veteran defender.

Trippier’s acquisition won’t come without risk, given that he surely won’t play every match for Newcastle, but if he starts on Sunday, as we expect, the potential for points against Ange Postecoglou’s side could see him outshine teammate Dan Burn (£5.0m).

CHRIS RICHARDS

Best Konsa replacements for FPL Gameweek 2 onwards 1

  • FPL ownership: 2.8%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: eve | BOU | ars | BRE | BHA

Chris Richards’ (£4.5m) value, along with his defensive contributions (DefCon) potential, has brought him to our attention this week.

The centre-back, who sets us back just £4.5m in FPL, has racked up 63 clearances, blocks, intereceptions and tackles (CBITs) over the first six rounds of matches, the same total as team-mate Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m), with only Marcos Senesi (£4.9m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m), James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) managing more among defenders.

PlayerCostCBITs (total)Rank v other PL defenders
Richards£4.5m63=5th
Lacroix£5.1m63=5th
Guehi£4.8m47=28th

Opposition centre-backs have typically performed well against Everton in this regard.

Indeed, Max Kilman (£4.4m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m), van Dijk, Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), Santiago Bueno (£4.4m) and Toti Gomes (£4.4m) have all reached the DefCon threshold when competing against David Moyes’ side in Gameweeks 3-6.

With Crystal Palace’s upcoming schedule favourable, particularly at home, and given Richards has the potential to deliver DefCon points, he looks a great differential with just 2.8% FPL ownership.

Furthermore, Everton have only scored two goals in their last three matches, so a clean sheet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is a real possibility for Richards in Gameweek 7.

Palace, meanwhile, rank fifth for xGC across the season, having conceded just nine shots on target in their three away matches.

WILSON ISIDOR

FPL Gameweek 5: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

  • FPL ownership: 2.9%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: mun | WOL | che | EVE | ARS

With in-form Sunderland set to visit a Manchester United side that have conceded more goals (nine) than any other team except Burnley over the last four Gameweeks, we’ve turned our attention to French striker Wilson Isidor (£5.6m).

Ruben Amorim’s side have also allowed the second-most Opta-defined ‘big chances’ over the same period (13), so the prospects of Sunderland finding the net at Old Trafford appear strong.

Isidor is yet to score an away goal this season, but the centre-forward has registered a reasonable five shots in the box in 207 minutes of football on the road.

Overall, he ranks joint-third among forwards for shots with 15, so he’s clearly doing well for a team that ranks joint-14th for goal attempts in 2025/26.

Isidor also looks well placed to thrive at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 8, given his output at the Stadium of Light thus far (three goals in three matches).

His on-pitch relationship with Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) could be key.

The Swiss midfielder’s pinpoint delivery created Isidor’s headed winner against Brentford in Gameweek 3, while he also assisted his equaliser against Aston Villa.

So, for those in need of a cheap forward, Isidor, who only costs £5.6m, could provide a decent option.

241 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Salah and KDH to Saka and Gordon
    B) Xavi and KDH to Sarr and Minteh

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. james_lebron
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Thoughts on Palhinha? Feel like he’s kinda flying under the radar.

    I am needing to trade KDH, as my bench coverage isn’t great this week. What are some choices under 5.8 million?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Reijnders, Anthony?

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Nah 0 interest. YC magnet and you'd be relying on DCs.

      5m - KdH, Stach
      5.5m - Anthony, Reijnders
      6m - Minteh
      6.5m - Doku, Sarr, Enzo
      7.5m - Gordon, Eze

      These are really the main mids I'm looking at.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Oh and Xhaka for 5m.

        Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        I'd add Caicedo (5.7M) to Reijnders (5.8M) and Anthony (5.7M), though all three should be added to the sub 6M category with Minteh (5.9M) with price changes this season.

        Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Caicedo

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Xhaka's DC stats are great and has some chance creation threat

      Open Controls
  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    RP

    Thinking about a WC, thoughts on this lot? Looking to play 532 formation.

    Petrovic (Dubs)
    Senesi Guehi Andersen VVD Gabriel
    Salah Caicedo Enzo Garner Xhaka
    Haaland Gyokeres KroupiJr

    Open Controls
  4. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Hold Gakpo for another week or trade?

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Thinking the same but unable to make a decision. And no idea who should I buy. Perhaps Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. Bob B
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I was thinking a straight swap to Eze

      Open Controls
  5. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Would you FH or WC if you had this team?

    Raya
    Andersen Richards VdV Esteve (Tosin)
    Salah Reijnders Bruno Semenyo (KDH)
    Haaland Pedro (Guiu)

    A. Play this team
    B. WC
    C. FH

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      It’s a good team id Keep and maybe think to sell salah or Pedro

      Open Controls
  6. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Too risky to have Gabriel on WC after that injury sub??

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      He's fine.

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Thanks! Just spent 15 minutes researching it as only found out on previous page.
        Should of just waited for your post.
        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  7. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Current lineup with 3FT and 0 ITB:

    Raya
    VdV - Lacroix - Andersen - Senesi
    Salah - Semenyo - Grealish
    Haaland - JP - Mateta

    Dubravka - Elliott - KDH - Gudmundsson

    Kinda stumped on moves, thinking of 1/2 Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Bob B
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Same, would like Arsenal but my team doesn't need changing.
      Think you'd have to sell Salah to spread the funds.

      Open Controls
      1. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Yeah if I make transfers Salah will need to go to fund it, I'm thinking:

        Salah to Gordon
        Mateta to Gyokeres
        Andersen to Gabriel

        Leaves me 4m ITB to upgrade Grealish next week

        Open Controls
        1. Bob B
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Problem is with these changes, the left could outscore the right. That's why I'm reluctant to do it.

          Open Controls
          1. marpy016
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            I get that as well.

            Just realised I could do Grealish to Xhaka/Stach then Andersen to Gabriel this week.

            Which I think makes sense given Fulham fixtures turn and Grealish not playing GW8

            Open Controls
  8. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Dub
    Senesi burn gab
    Semenyo brunoF kudus sarr foden
    Haaland welbeck

    Subs donarummaa romero gudmunsson foster
    Wont bench boost this right?

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      You ain't playing Dub over Don.

      Open Controls
  9. Bob B
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    I have Salah & Gakpo, looking to remove. Want to bring in Saka.

    A. Salah > Saka, keep Gakpo for now.
    B. Salah & Gakpo > Saka & Palmer, play 4 defenders which I want to do because of fixtures, bench Palmer.
    C. Salah & Gakpo > Saka & Bruno, means I'd use another FT to bring in Palmer later.
    D. Roll

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours ago

      I wouldn't be hell bent on Saka and would just do Gakpo > Eze or Gordon.

      If you are, then I guess A or take a punt on a mid-priced mid like Gordon, Doku, Sarr etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Bob B
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Yeah should have added the Eze option as I've been thinking about that. Reluctant to sell Salah despite his poor start.

        Thanks for the response!

        Open Controls
  10. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    We really do need to break this blancmange template, and I'm all ears, on what I rate as the best FF chat window on the Interweb.
    Apologies if I have offended anyone here with my occasional drunken ramblings.
    Will try not to post in future when out of my box.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pretty sure everyone’s drunk here!

      Open Controls
  11. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    2FT and £0.5M,

    1. roll
    2. Petrović > Pope [own Senesi & Semenyo from Bournemouth]
    3. Calafiori > Gabriel
    4. Zubimendi > Minteh / Caicedo / Anthony [7th attacker, currently triple Arsenal]

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      I'd answer that but I'm out of my box.

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        No seriously have you forgotten to post your team before the choices you have offered because I'm struggling with the context without it.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          I'm not looking for other suggestions other than those listed, but it helps clarify:

          Petrović
          Calafiori Senesi Guéhi
          M.Salah Semenyo Reijnders Zubimendi
          Haaland Gyökeres J.Pedro

          Dúbravka Rodon Mukiele L.Miley
          £0.5 2FT

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            37 mins ago

            OK I can evaluate that better now.
            Thank you.

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 2 Years
              33 mins ago

              So you want me to only go 123or4?

              Open Controls
              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 5 Years
                29 mins ago

                Don't worry about it, I'll repost this later in a better format. Cheers.

                Open Controls
                1. The Night Trunker.
                  • 2 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  No No No No...I'm still thinking on it seriously.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 2 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Not D.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Night Trunker.
                      • 2 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      4 sorry.

                      Open Controls
                2. The Night Trunker.
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Do you know what, I'm going to go 2 because I do believe he has the potential to be the best set and forget g/k in the game.
                  Incidentally, I transferred him out recently to go Dom so I could have two New defenders which included Liv who has now died for a few weeks.
                  I totally regret that.
                  Yeh Octopus Pope, set and forget.

                  Open Controls
          2. Four Letter Wirtz
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Excellent team with no immediate issues.. I'd say roll the transfer - the international break will probably bring new injuries, etc

            Also, once you're up to three FTs, it becomes easier to justify "luxury" moves like Petrovic to Pope.

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Not a luxury move but could be absolutely bloody essential, oops sorry to butt in.

              Open Controls
            2. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Prefer to roll too, the reason I'm debating these moves is only because of having the exact money for a single transfer for either Pope, Gabriel or Minteh this week. but probably not next week.

              Open Controls
  12. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Is anyone else concerned about Palace assets due to their Conference League involvement or is it just me?

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      As owners of any players that have European commitments we all sweat on these issues unless you are playing Sun Dream Team where they are absolutely essential.

      Open Controls
  13. PapaWengzz
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Any thoughts on my Freehit team? Have maxed out the budget for the starting 11 for have a non - playing bench (3.9, 3.9, 3.9, 4.4).

    Pope
    Timber Senesi Cash
    Saka Foden Semenyo Doku
    Haaland Gyokeres Watkins

    Any feedback is appreciated! Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Your lack of Palace concerns me in a free hit against Toffee
      Your lack of New against Forest, ignoring Pope, also worrying for me.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.