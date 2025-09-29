Members

Who are the best Arsenal players to buy in FPL?

29 September 2025 98 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Arsenal players will form the backbone of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams in Gameweek 7.

This is because the Gunners are about to embark on a great run of fixtures, which extends right through until the end of the year.

The next five matches are particularly favourable, starting with a home clash against West Ham United on Saturday, before back-to-back visits to newly-promoted Burnley and Sunderland in Gameweeks 10-11.

But which combination of ‘assets’ to go for?

Here, we take a look at Arsenal in more detail.

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED ARSENAL PLAYERS IN FPL?

PlayerPositionOwnership % (top 10k)Ownership % (overall)
RayaGoalkeeper33.925.7
GabrielDefender25.824.7
GyokeresForward17.525.8
TimberDefender15.114.4
SalibaDefender12.312.5
RiceMidfielder11.18.0
EzeMidfielder10.112.6
CalafioriDefender9.114.7
ZubimendiMidfielder8.44.3
SakaMidfielder2.55.6

David Raya (£5.6m) was Arsenal’s most popular player among FPL’s top 10k heading into the Gameweek 6 deadline, per LiveFPL.

The Spanish goalkeeper boasted a top 10k ownership of 33.9%.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) ranked second in ownership within this group (25.8%), followed by Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) at 17.5%, Jurrien Timber (£5.8m) at 15.1% and William Saliba (£6.0m) at 12.3%.

THE DEFENCE

FPL notes: Gabriel hauls, why Saliba was a sub + Livramento injury 3

These are the rankings for the Arsenal defence compared to other Premier League sides, where first denotes the meanest backline.

Total (rank v other PL clubs)
Goals conceded3 (=1st)
Clean sheets      3 (=2nd)
Shots conceded52 (1st)
Shots in the box conceded35 (1st)
Big chances conceded3 (1st)
xGC3.90 (1st)
Non-pen xGC3.90 (1st)

Considering that Arsenal were positioned 19th on our Season Ticker in Gameweeks 1-6, having already encountered Liverpool and Manchester City, it’s hugely impressive.

Simply put, Mikel Arteta’s side are one of the best defences in Europe, if not the best.

Based on the above, they ought to keep a few clean sheets.

THE ATTACK

Is Gyokeres taking over pens from Saka at Arsenal?

  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    I'm thinking about continuing without Arsenal's assets.
    KDH -> I.Sarr and bench Pedro (playing Enzo)

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Bench Pedro against leakypool?

      Open Controls
  2. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Minteh or Reijnders on GW8 WC?

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      You'll enjoy the Minteh points so much more

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Don't like either

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I like Minteh.

      Open Controls
    4. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Minteh for value and ownership is so under the radar

      Open Controls
    5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Minteh. I am seriously considering him on my GW8 WC too.

      Open Controls
  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Not sure I would pick Pedro now if I were WCing. But spending a transfer to change it up isn't worth it either.

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I have to get Wood out before I worry about Pedro

      Open Controls
  4. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    When are people who have their free hit using it? Haven't had a proper look but I feel it'll be harder to pick sure starters closer to Christmas

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      In the palace dgw

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        At least holding it until that is conformed or disconfirmed

        Open Controls
        1. LarryDuff
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          That's the first I've heard of it, what do we know?

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Dependent on palace Europe and Mickey Mouse cup crashing is what I've heard. But I'm not certain

            Open Controls
            1. LarryDuff
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Ah thank you, hard to solidly plan on that

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                2 hours ago

                I believe palace winning their next league Cup game is enough for it to happen but as usual it's unknown how they will handle the game that has to be rescheduled

                Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            It's more likely to be a Palace blank I think against Leeds.

            Anyhow they need to beat Liverpool again at their place in the League Cup for it to be on.

            Small chance of a dgw17 involving their opponents in the League Cup quarter final.

            Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Whenever the ideal team is furthest away from the one I currently have and I don't have injuries that need to be sorted with FTs.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Very sensible

        Open Controls
      3. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Where/how do you determine what the best team is Camzy?
        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          'Best' is subjective. But basically, make a FH team and see how far away you are from that yourself. If you would change like 9 players out of the 11 you have, and still want the players you have in your current team later, that's a good time to FH.

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Makes sense. Thank you

            Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      GW11 was one I have potentially pencilled in as a lot of the big teams play each other.

      Open Controls
    4. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      GW11 or just wing it til GWs 15-19. But I think playing it earlier may yield more competitive advantage as everyone will have 5 fts to play with later on.

      Open Controls
      1. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yeah I'm thinking similar

        Open Controls
  5. bobbyg
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Pedro to Gyokeres -4?

    A - Yes
    B - No, go to bed

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      B for bedtime.

      Open Controls
    3. bobbyg
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    3FT and 3.4 ITB.

    A - Livra > Gabriel & roll 2
    B - Livra & Gakpo > Gabriel & Sarr and roll 1
    Other suggestion?

    Raya
    Senesi - Andersen - Livramento
    Gakpo - Semenyo - Grealish - Reijnders
    Haaland - Gyok - Mateta
    Dubrav - Lacroix - Gudmund - Paqueta

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Chances of welbeck starting vs wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wouldn't go there until he has started a couple

      Open Controls
  8. TAnderson
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      https://www.knocksandbans.com/4246-james-ward-prowse

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Apparently Nuno isn't a fan and lots of West Ham fans thought he shouldn't start so many games.

        Open Controls
    • z13
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        What's the plan, Saka, Gyokeres or none? it feels very wrong ignoring these fixtures, I'm currently on Gyokeres

        Open Controls
        1. Swerve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I more interested in the defence I think.

          Open Controls
        2. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Saka, Gabriel, Calafiori

          Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Saka, because it's an easy swap for me for Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            GW8 it is not GW7 Bruno (SUN)

            Open Controls
        4. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          59 mins ago

          Eze for me. But I'm not convinced you need an Arsenal attacker. The best way to play is to evaluate individual players and what they are offering rather than looking at teams and trying to pick a subpar asset for 'coverage' of good fixtures.

          Open Controls
      • King Prawn
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Who do we think the best Livramento replacements are? I’ve nothing in the bank

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Some sub-5M guys should not be too bad depending on whom you already own

          Open Controls
        2. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I’m looking at Alderete and then using the extra funds to upgrade my midfield.

          Open Controls
      • MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Bruno out for a hit?

        And if so to who

        Rest of mid is Semenyo Reijnders Caicedo King

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          It's Sunderland at home. You gotta keep imo.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            That's what Wood owners were saying.

            Sunderland pretty solid defensively and highly motivated.

            They will be at Old Trafford.

            Open Controls
          2. LarryDuff
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            As if sunderland aren't one of the most inform teams in the league

            Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          No - keep for another week

          Open Controls
        3. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Bruno out for a hit this GW is bonkers

          Open Controls
        4. theplayer
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Ridiculous move. United will still score goals. Not so long ago plenty people were saying captain Palmer or Pedro at Old Trafford and we know how that turned out.

          Open Controls
        5. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I’ve got him too. As frustrating as last week was, he’s staying.

          Open Controls
      • TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        A or B?!

        A) Stach and Ndiaye.

        B) Enzo and Gravenberch (have money ITB to do so).

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Enzo and Xhaka 😛

          Open Controls
        2. Punned It
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            I like B. I also like Stach.

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Consider Xhaka and Sarr in those price brackets

            Open Controls
          • Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            55 mins ago

            Enzo Lampard

            Open Controls
        3. Old Wulfrunian
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Which one?

          a)Woltemade
          b)DCL
          c)Thiago

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            C
            A
            B

            Open Controls
          2. mr_jones
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            A,C,B

            Open Controls
          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            If it's your 3rd FWD, maybe consider fodder and move funds to MID/DEF assuming you've used your BB.

            If you haven't used your BB, which GW are you targeting?

            Open Controls
            1. Old Wulfrunian
              • 8 Years
              just now

              It's my third forward.I am thinking to play 3-5-2.I want to use my WC soon and then i will plan my BB.

              Open Controls
        4. mr_jones
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          bench two:

          a) Van de Ven (LEE)
          b) Mukiele (MUN)
          c) Isidor (MUN)
          d) Joao Pedro (LIV)

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            49 mins ago

            May as well wait and see how the European games all work out injury wise

            Open Controls
          2. Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            46 mins ago

            Sunderland will win and Amorin fired in the international break

            Open Controls
        5. dashdriver
          • 10 Years
          58 mins ago

          Is Wood and Ektikè to Woltermade and Gyökeres for -4 a stupid thing to do?

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            Don't think it's stupid at all

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 9 Years
              36 mins ago

              But personally not sold on Woltemade

              Open Controls
              1. dashdriver
                • 10 Years
                34 mins ago

                I see what you mean, but 5 pretty decent fixtures coming up...

                Open Controls
        6. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          Maybe we will see Ekitike and Isak start up top together...

          Probably take the source with a pinch of salt.

          I think it's suggesting 41212 diamond setup.

          Ekitike Isak
          Wirtz
          Mac Szobo
          Grav

          https://x.com/indykaila/status/1972656827385995566?t=hlQhcKHwKl6MNbbeVEABQg&s=19

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            47 mins ago

            They may do but Indykalia knows as much about it as we do

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              Yeah that's why I said take the source with a pinch of salt haha

              Certainly one way to fit both Ekitike and Isak as 9s and all 3 of Szobo/Mac/Grav. Another option is 4222.

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                If I was Slot, I’d just run the usual 4-3-3, but drop Wirtz and Gakpo.

                Open Controls
                1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Why not Salah?

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Because Salah is undroppable due to his annoying ability to pull magic out of his backside

                    Open Controls
        7. dashdriver
          • 10 Years
          52 mins ago

          I see what you mean, but 5 pretty decent fixtures coming up.

          Open Controls
        8. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          51 mins ago

          Need to bench one:
          A. Richarlison (lee)
          B. Pedro (LIV)
          C. Rice (WHU)

          Open Controls
          1. Mona Lisa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Tough, B

            Open Controls
        9. Ser Davos
          • 10 Years
          47 mins ago

          Own Raya, Gabriel

          Think I'll leave that last spot open. Could go Timber/Califiori, but there's lots of defenders to tap into now

          Otherwise, its Saka, Eze, Gyokeres... tempted to have a roll of the dice, but more compelled to tap into someone who I'm compelled by

          Open Controls
          1. LarryDuff
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            with defcons and way more clean sheets this season it's a step too far for me

            Open Controls
        10. SomeoneKnows
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          With 2FT + 2.1 itb who should I bring instead of Gakpo + Wood?

          A) Saka + Woltemade
          B) Sarr + Gyokeres
          C) Other ideas (17.1 max)

          Vicario
          Gabriel, Senesi, Lacroix
          Bruno, Semenyo, Gakpo, Reijnders
          Haaland, J.Pedro, Wood

          (Dubrovka, Anthony, Porro, Gudmunson)

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            B looks pretty good

            Open Controls
          2. Snoopydog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        11. Snoopydog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          Thinking of going 2x Ars for GW7.

          Have Gyok and 1FT. Should I use my 0.6 itb to swap the suspended Chalobah for Calafiori (exact money) or switch Salah for Saka? This is assuming they're all fit by Sat.

          Open Controls
          1. LarryDuff
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            First one. Defence is far better than their attack

            Open Controls
            1. Snoopydog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              That's kind of where I'm leaning - and Saka still seems to be building fitness. But mins/rotation risk for Calafiori? He seems to have made it to 60 so far, so likely to share in any CS points, but would like some of what he did first two GWs. Maybe asking too much.

              Open Controls
        12. ADAMSKI97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          26 mins ago

          Timber or Gabriel to sign this week ?

          Open Controls
          1. Snoopydog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Gabriel

            Open Controls
        13. Cluckfuster
          • 14 Years
          23 mins ago

          Eze or Rice?

          Open Controls
          1. ADAMSKI97
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            14 mins ago

            Rice

            Open Controls
          2. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Eze

            Open Controls
        14. FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Which one would you do for the following team?

          A) Wood —> Gyokeres (free)
          B) Munoz —> Gabriel (free)
          C) Williams —> Saliba (free)
          D) Wood & Munoz/Williams —> Gyokeres & Gabriel/Saliba (-4)

          (1FTs & 2.6itb)
          Dubravka
          Dorgu Andersen Munoz
          Bruno Reijnders Kudus Semenyo Ndiaye
          Haaland Gyokeres

          (Sanchez Mateta Rodon Williams)

          Open Controls
          1. Punned It
              9 mins ago

              I see you've already done the Gyökeres transfer, so why not go for it? Then do Williams > Gabriel next week for free.

              Open Controls
              1. FDMS All Starz
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                No sorry, I havnt done it yet, it’s meant to be Wood there

                Open Controls
              2. Snoopydog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                This

                Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I really cant stand Sanchez in my team. I want to get rid for Raya but it would have to be for a hit. At first thought it seems bad to take a hit to change a GK. The logic being "Raya is unlikely to score 4 points more than Sanchez on average in any given GW"

            However with this logic I will never change him because that will be the case in every single GW (and even in the worst GWs for Sanchez the logic would be "will Raya score 4 points more than Dubravka in this GW" instead).

            So then the more relevant question becomes if I will regain the 4 point hit that I take now over the GWs leading up to the next WC, which would be the next chance to remove Sanchez.. and that seems a pretty clear yes.

            I should have never picked Sanchez in the first place when this line of logic makes sense but that isnt a good argument for keeping him.

            Open Controls

