Who are the best Arsenal players to buy in FPL?

Arsenal players will form the backbone of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams in Gameweek 7.

This is because the Gunners are about to embark on a great run of fixtures, which extends right through until the end of the year.

The next five matches are particularly favourable, starting with a home clash against West Ham United on Saturday, before back-to-back visits to newly-promoted Burnley and Sunderland in Gameweeks 10-11.

But which combination of ‘assets’ to go for?

Here, we take a look at Arsenal in more detail.

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED ARSENAL PLAYERS IN FPL?

Player Position Ownership % (top 10k) Ownership % (overall) Raya Goalkeeper 33.9 25.7 Gabriel Defender 25.8 24.7 Gyokeres Forward 17.5 25.8 Timber Defender 15.1 14.4 Saliba Defender 12.3 12.5 Rice Midfielder 11.1 8.0 Eze Midfielder 10.1 12.6 Calafiori Defender 9.1 14.7 Zubimendi Midfielder 8.4 4.3 Saka Midfielder 2.5 5.6

David Raya (£5.6m) was Arsenal’s most popular player among FPL’s top 10k heading into the Gameweek 6 deadline, per LiveFPL.

The Spanish goalkeeper boasted a top 10k ownership of 33.9%.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) ranked second in ownership within this group (25.8%), followed by Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) at 17.5%, Jurrien Timber (£5.8m) at 15.1% and William Saliba (£6.0m) at 12.3%.

THE DEFENCE

These are the rankings for the Arsenal defence compared to other Premier League sides, where first denotes the meanest backline.

Total (rank v other PL clubs) Goals conceded 3 (=1st) Clean sheets 3 (=2nd) Shots conceded 52 (1st) Shots in the box conceded 35 (1st) Big chances conceded 3 (1st) xGC 3.90 (1st) Non-pen xGC 3.90 (1st)

Considering that Arsenal were positioned 19th on our Season Ticker in Gameweeks 1-6, having already encountered Liverpool and Manchester City, it’s hugely impressive.

Simply put, Mikel Arteta’s side are one of the best defences in Europe, if not the best.

Based on the above, they ought to keep a few clean sheets.

THE ATTACK

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE