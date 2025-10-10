WSL Fantasy – Gameweek 6 team reveal

The FA Women’s Super League (WSL) continues this weekend, along with the biggest Fantasy game in women’s football – Aerial Fantasy.

Here, last season’s world number 30 and five-time top 100k Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finisher Jono (@FWSL_Jono) provides an analysis of Gameweek 5 and reveals his Gameweek 6 team.

It’s time for Gameweek 6 in WSL Fantasy with Sunday’s 11am BST deadline just around the corner.

GAMEWEEK 5 REVIEW

In Gameweek 5, I finished on 48 points, which was comfortably above the 37-point average and enough to rise to 318th in the world. Not spectacular, but solid!

Grace Geyoro (£9.0m) and Lucia Kendall (£5.5m) were both ‘visionary’ picks and delivered nicely with bonus points, justifying my decision to go a bit differential. Ornella Vignola (£5.0m) finally delivered with a seven-point return, while Anna Sandberg (£4.7m) was the star of the week at the back with an 11-point haul.

Unfortunately, my substitute goalkeeper, Elene Lete (£4.0m), outscored Hannah Hampton (£6.0m), whom I opted to start which always stings. The defensive pairing of Ellie Carpenter (£7.7m) and Maz Pacheco (£4.3m) didn’t offer much. Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (£12.0m) scored, but Alessia Russo (12.5m) and Yui Hasegawa (£7.3m) were quiet.

GAMEWEEK 6 PREVIEW

The later-than-usual deadline on Sunday provides time to think things through, and there’s a sense that change might be needed. The question is whether it’s finally the right moment to bring in Mariona Caldentey (£10.0m) of Arsenal, currently the game’s highest points scorer.

Other midfield options are tempting me too. Chastity Grant (£7.0m) continues to impress for Aston Villa, Jess Park (£8.2m) could be a shrewd pick if United find some rhythm and Chloe Kelly (£7.7m) offers strong attacking potential. One of those might come in, funded by moving on Vignola.

Defensively, time might be up for Pacheco and Josefine Rybrink (£4.0m). Rachel Maltby (£4.0m), Aston Villa, and Wassa Sangare (£4.0m), London City, are both ‘visionary’ picks. Alex Greenwood (£7.0m) and Kerstin Casparij (£7.0m) stand out from the Man City backline, albeit if funds allow.

Captaincy is tricky this week with plenty of good-looking fixtures. Shaw remains the reliable option, but Russo and Aggie Beever-Jones (£10.2m) both have the potential to deliver big points against Brighton and Spurs respectively. It might be another week to follow instinct rather than ownership. Do bear in mind that the Champions League and League Cup are in full swing, so watch out for rotation and injuries!

