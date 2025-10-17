FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ve got a very busy day of press conferences ahead of us – and this will be the place to get all the relevant Gameweek 8 team news.

There are 17 Premier League managers facing the media on Friday, hopefully clearing up the lingering concerns we have about flagged players after the international break.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key team news updates in this ‘live’ article. Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

For the headline updates from Thursday’s three other pressers, click here.

GAMEWEEK 8: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS

GAMEWEEK 8 PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🍒 9am – Iraola

🔴 9am – Slot

🧿 9.30am – Maresca

⚫ 9.30am – Howe

⭕ 10am – Arteta

🍬 10am – Moyes

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐺 1pm – Pereira

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

⬜ 1.30pm – Silva

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

🌳… pic.twitter.com/YYcxekJS3D — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 17, 2025

CHELSEA

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer will be out for another six weeks as his battle to recover from a groin injury drags on.

“Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks. “Yes [it’s still the case that he does not need surgery], absolutely. We try just to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is that when he comes back, he is fully fit. “Yeah [we are confident that this will rectify the problem] but unfortunately the medical staff, they are not magicians, you never know that. Probably you need six weeks. We hope that six weeks, they are enough, but it’s a problem that we need to see step by step, week after week, but for sure, he’s going to be okay.

There are also concerns about Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, none of whom trained on Thursday.

“Moi [Caicedo], Enzo [Fernandez], Pedro [Neto], they didn’t take part in the session yesterday, and we’ll see if they can train today, otherwise they’re going to be out for tomorrow.” – Enzo Maresca

Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile (muscle) has joined Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring) on the injury list.

“We have Levi [Colwill] and Liam [Delap], they are still out. Unfortunately, Benoit [Badiashile] will be out until December, injury again.“A muscle problem. He was doing fantastic, he showed how good he is, he showed how he needed, and we’re going to wait for him.

Mykhail Mudryk remains suspended.

Reece James is “fully fit” despite withdrawing from England duty with a shin wound.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta confirmed what we knew already: Martin Odegaard (knee) will be out for “weeks” with the injury he sustained in Gameweek 7.

Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) also remain unavailable.

Martin Zubimendi is fine, despite watching Thursday’s open training session from the sidelines.

Piero Hincapie (groin) should be okay, too, having also been sighted.

Ben White was absent from that session but Arteta wasn’t asked about him on Friday.

LIVERPOOL

It’s seemingly good news on two of the regular starters who had injury scares over the break.

Ibrahima Konate (thigh) came off in Gameweek 7 after he “felt his quad”, failing to get off the bench for France in their first World Cup qualifier before exiting Les Bleus’ camp early with the same injury.

Ryan Gravenberch (hamstring) came off at half-time withdrawal for the Netherlands last weekend, too.

But Arne Slot was positive on both players on Friday.

“Ryan is completely fit, although we still have to train twice, but if you ask me now, he’s completely fit. “Ibou has come back to us, started his sessions again and [is] expected to train with us today.” – Arne Slot

Wataru Endo also withdrew from the Japan squad with an unspecified issue and we await the latest on him.

Alisson (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) will miss the visit of Manchester United, with the latter out for the season.

“He’s not training with us, so he’s out. “Like I always say, it’s so difficult to say [how long he’ll be out] because the end phase of rehab is always going to give you positives or negatives but he will not play at the weekend, also not next week.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Slot was also asked about the fitness of Alexander Isak, who got through 180 minutes for Sweden over the international break.

“I think now he’s had his 5-6 weeks of ‘pre-season’, which is normal for every player, especially if you’ve been out for 3-4 months. So, fitness-wise, I think he’s now close to the level he should be, and now, I think we can judge him in a fair way from now on. “I know how this industry works: if he plays twice and doesn’t score, then that’s not what you’re hoping for, of course. You’re hoping, if they go to the national teams, that they score goals, like Cody did, like Virgil did, like Dominik did, like Mac Allister did, but he didn’t. “But I think his pre-season may be finished now, he’s played a few games 70/80/90 minutes. So, let’s see where he is in the upcoming weeks.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Lewis Hall (hamstring) joined Tino Livramento (knee) and Yoane Wissa (knee) on the injury list just before the break but a second scan in the last fortnight revealed relatively good news, and he should be back before the November hiatus.

Wissa has had his first session on the grass, meanwhile, but will be eased back.

Eddie Howe said he had a minor concern over Joelinton after international duty but he thinks the Brazilian will be fine.

Jacob Ramsey (ankle) was back in training before the break and comes into contention.

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks has picked up a hamstring injury while on duty with Wales, so he joins Enes Unal (knee) on the sidelines.

Julio Soler remains with his national team for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

As for other internationals, Marcos Senesi was among five players returning late from their national teams. The defender trained on Thursday and will do so again today, however, with Iraola hopeful his midweek exertions won’t be a factor in Gameweek 8.

Adam Smith (hamstring) has trained and could be involved.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kauro Mitoma (knock) and Joel Veltman (calf) have both trained after missing out in Gameweek 7 but Fabian Hurzeler says both players remain questionable for the visit of Newcastle United.

Brajan Gruda (knee), who dropped out of the Germany under-21 squad last week, is out.

However, Diego Gomez (muscle) should be fine despite hobbling out of Paraguay’s final friendly in midweek.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the injury list.

EVERTON

Loanee Jack Grealish is out of Gameweek 8: he can’t face his parent club, Manchester City, at the Etihad this weekend.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at least returns from a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

There’s good news about Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Merlin Rohl (hip), both of whom are training again.

Nathan Patterson picked up an injury with the under-21s in midweek, however.

“We’ve got Jarrad [Branthwaite] back on the grass, we’ve got Merlin [Röhl] back on the grass. Unfortunately, Patto [Patterson] picked up an injury in the under-21s game in midweek, so we’ve got bits and pieces going on but all the clubs will be the same. “Everybody is coming back from international duty, trying to get their players back, get them ready, find out what condition they’re in. We’re no different from anybody else.” – David Moyes

There was no update on Michael Keane‘s fitness after the centre-half “got something between the ribs” in the Gameweek 7 win over Crystal Palace.